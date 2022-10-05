Athletes from more than 200 nations will battle for medals in the Hungarian capital next year

The highly anticipated Budapest World Athletics Championship is waiting for us right around the corner, and fan excitement is starting to build. Moreover, information about the event has also started to be announced in droves – talk about perfect timing.

In this article, we will be going over and telling you everything you need to know about the Budapest World Athletics Championships in 2023, as well as covering some of the most exciting talking points that you just have to know about. Enough talk. Here’s what you need to know about the Budapest World Athletics Championships in 2023.

What events are going to make an appearance

One of the most common questions that comes up whenever the Budapest World Athletics Championships happens to appear in conversation is that of what events are going to be featured.

While we agree that it would be advantageous to give you a full list of every event that is making an appearance in the Budapest World Athletics Championships, such a thing would be near impossible unless we extended this article to ten thousand words or more, and it is not realistic for us to go through them all today.

If you are interested in finding out every discipline that is taking place in this event, then click here for a timetable for the World Athletics Championships which lists every event that is featured as well as when they will take place.

However, to list a few of the most notable; there's the 100m, sprint hurdles, long jump, hammer throw, as well as a plethora of others.

Who, when and where?

As you may already know by now, the Budapest World Athletics Championships is taking place in the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

This venue is being specifically constructed for housing the Budapest World Athletics Championships, and after it is all said and done, this stadium will then go on the act as a training ground as well as a venue to house a whole range of competitive sporting events.

All of the events in this competition will take place from the 19th of August to the 27th of August, and each day will be split into two sessions: day and evening.

As for who is participating in the Budapest World Athletics Championship, there are various world-class athletes from over 200 countries competing, and it looks as though this is going to be one of the most competitive years yet.

If you are anything like us, you just cannot wait until the Budapest World Athletics Championships rolls around, and you will be waiting with bated breath to hear any and all new information that comes out surrounding this ordeal.

It is not very often we get to see some of the best athletes around the world compete against one another to see who is the best, and all that excitement/anticipation you feel is certainly valid. It is most definitely a prime time to be a sports fan. See you in the next one.