Sport is a word that everyone knows about. Kids, teens, adults, and even the elderly would have practised some sport during their lifespan. Some throw hoops, some lift weights, others play football, whilst others fight till a KO is secured. This is a world of sport, and we would be lying if we said we never visited the best UK bookmakers to place bets on our favourite team or athlete.

Team or athlete, what is your preference? You could be a punter that enjoys betting on individual athlete sports like boxing, tennis, golf, or shooting. Or you could seek that team bet, placing wagers on your favourite team as they bask in sporting glory. Truth be told, team sports require a great amount of skill, patience and also vigour, but in return, you will get an array of benefits. Training as a team towards one common gold… victory.

People who train together stay together

You might butt heads with your fellow team-mates, but there are massive benefits when training with a group of people. Even though you might have different attitudes, characters, and values, the end goal is simple; winning, lifting trophies, and making it to the very top of the league of your chosen sport. Let’s take a look at some of the cool traits that come along with playing and training with others.

Motivation – Let’s say that you are a boxer and happen to be fighting a very important bout. You know your opponent is better jabber, and you will most probably get defeated. Your opponent lands a hardcore uppercut, and you find yourself on the floor, trying to fight off a KO. What goes on your mind at that very moment? Who do you fight for? Who will tell you to get your act together to stand up and fight? In a single-person sport, there is nobody who will fight with you, but playing in a team sport is quite different. If you are a footballer, you have another 10 people lifting you if you fall. You have a back-up, a support system, and a team of people who will motivate you if you need that push to perform.

More commitment – Getting a gym subscription might be a daunting task if you need to attend alone. Scientifically proven, attending a gym with a friend will help you go more. Committing with a gym buddy means you have to participate in the gym session if you give your word to your gym partner. You could be competing with one another on the treadmill or just checking out how many squats you could handle before you pass out. If your partner managed 50 sit-ups in one go, your human brain would want to beat that, testing your limits and also demonstrating your commitment to competition. Training with someone at the gym is a commitment that both parties benefit from.

Teamwork – You might be playing basketball with your worst enemy, but when you both set foot on the basketball court, everything is forgotten, and you work together seamlessly. That is the beauty of sport, and it all stems from teamwork. If you are a basketball player, chances are you will not make it to the opponent side of the team without solid formations of defence. Some sports cannot be a one-man show, and basketball is one of them. Looking at big teams such as the LA Lakers or the Chicago Bulls, you will realise their wins are thanks to teamwork. With great teamwork, your next move is secured, and you can win tournaments and be the envy of the competition.

Common goals – Training with people will see you set common goals. In an Olympic 4x400m team event, the common goal for the team is reaching the end of the race and finishing first. If one of the four runners faults, the race is undoubtedly lost. Rest assured that since you have the common goal for the gold medal, your fellow team-mates will chant your name, lift you up if you fall, and remind you that you need to run faster to start in the top spot and continue helping your team. We did mention that sports connects people, and apart from teamwork, your common and shared goals are another factor that will help you win. With your shared aspirations, you need to sit at the first position at the podium, and only your team’s shared goals will help you get there.

It’s fun – When we talk about sports and training, we sometimes always delve into competitions, leagues, and reaching championship status. What we fail to mention is the fun element that sports give us. When you perform physical activity, even if it is the smallest, your brain releases endorphins that make you feel good. When training with others, you get doubled endorphins and guaranteed laughs. When your bestie signs up to join the same gym as yours and starts training with you, you both get much in return; it is fun to see friends struggle to catch up on the crunches. Your brain knows that the next time you visit the gym to flex your muscles, someone will be by your side, training with you, struggling, and mocking you. Sports and training should be fun; if we remove the element of fun, then what do we have left?

Training with people or practising a chosen sport will always be your choice. Whilst many prefer to put their iPods on and just lift some weights alone, others enjoy having someone cheer them up when needed. Different scenarios work for different people, and whatever works for you is best for you.

One thing that we always stress about is keeping sports fun, enjoying the banter, and wagering on sports with vigilance. But if you have never trained with someone before, try it; it is rewarding and motivating and seriously makes your workouts meaningful.