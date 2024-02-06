Supported by On Running, the three-day event at Radley College aims to prime young athletes with valuable skills for the future

Junior2Senior, supported by On Running, is going to be a three-day high performance running experience for young athletes from the April 9-11, based at the prestigious Radley College in Oxfordshire.

Athletes will have a private 800-acre campus to complete easy running, access to an all-weather eight-lane track and state-of-the-art gym facility on offer to refine their skills. Each day will be packed with running sessions and a variety of workshops to enhance an athlete’s knowledge and understanding of the sport.

Workshops such as career and long-term goal setting to managing social media will mean athletes are not just thinking about themselves as athletes, but also as people and professionals away from the track. Strength and conditioning coaches will be on-hand to provide a ‘testing clinic’ for athletes to walk away from the camp with a clearer understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, and a plan to improve on such areas.

Exclusive to AW, we can announce the camp will be supported by On Running as part of their ‘Right to Run’ social impact programme. Athletes will have the opportunity to learn about On’s range of trainers and racing shoes, identifying the type of shoe appropriate to their style and gait. Free apparel will be provided to all attendee’s kindly supported by On Running.

We recognise coaches do an invaluable and often selfless job supporting young athletes to success. However, we can’t get away from the fact there is a 50% drop-out rate from the under-17 to under-20 age group in endurance running. While you can theorise many reasons why this might be the case, the Junior2Senior camp aims to equip the next generation with the necessary tools for a flourishing career.

Hosted by Dan Studley and Matt Seddon, the camp aims to see more young athletes transition into successful seniors. In 2010, as an 18-year-old, Dan finished 273rd at his final English Schools Cross-Country Championship and in 2018 made his debut for Great Britain at the World Half Marathon Championships, going on to run 63 minutes for the distance. It is stories like this that inspired co-founders Dan and Oxford University head coach Matt to launch Junior2Senior. Matt recently led the Oxford men’s team to silver at the BUCS Cross-Country Championships – Oxford’s first ever top-two finish.

Ultimately, we strongly believe the opportunity to bond and spend time with like-minded athletes across the three days will be that valued most by attendee’s, having built a network of friends determined to develop on a path to success.

Very limited spaces are still available, and you can sign-up now at junior2senior.org for £399. Bookings before the March 1 will receive a 5% discount using the code AWFIVE.