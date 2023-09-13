Ankara’s first international half-marathon takes place in Türkiye on October 8

Runkara International Half Marathon will be held on October 8 with the Runkara EXPO Sports and Technology fair from October 6-8 in Ankara, Türkiye.

The Runkara International Half Marathon has already been awarded the “Road Race Label” by World Athletics and will include elite athletes, marathon runners, influencer athletes and amateur participants. There will also be a Family Run on October 7.

What makes Ankara and Türkiye special this year is that the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye is being celebrated.

One of the things that sets the race apart is the diversity of the courses. Runkara offers a variety of distances, from 4.2km to 10.4km and even to a half marathon of 21.1km courses that take runners through Ankara’s financial centre. Additionally, It strives to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all participants, regardless of their experience level. And of course one of the most important aspect of the race is that is the Ankara’s first International Half Marathon, on the AIMS certified course.

A number of factors such as accessibility, safety and the overall experience of the runners were considered when preparing the racecourse. In the centre of Ankara a route has been prepared to create a nearly flat track that can attract international elite runners and to showcase the Financial Centre.

One of the most important factors in choosing the route was the width of the streets on the route – enough space was created for the runners to disperse and avoid the crowds. In addition, an area that is easily accessible by public transport and with many parking options nearby was chosen.

Finally, the location of the health units in the region was also taken into account and a route close to one or more hospitals was chosen in case of any medical emergency during the race.

Overall, the track selection process focused on creating a safe and enjoyable experience for runners while showcasing the best of Ankara and Turkey.

Routes are chosen based on a number of factors, including the landscape and importance of the area, the level of difficulty runners seek, and the logistical requirements of the race. The event works closely with local authorities and community organisations to ensure the routes were safe and enjoyable for all participants.

For more, see runkara.com.tr

Register here