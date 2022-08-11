Promotion: ASICS’ ACTIBREEZE 3D Sandal uses printing technology and design which could change the face of running footwear

To say that the running footwear market has burst into life in recent years would be something of an understatement. All of the biggest brands now have vast resources devoted solely to finding that groundbreaking edge, the extra dimension that will make the difference in terms of providing a platform for athletic excellence.

We have perhaps seen the next game changer.

During the World Championships in Eugene, ASICS unveiled the ACTIBREEZE 3D sandal – a product which flips the thinking around to place the focus first on recovery.

“We are supporting elite athletes and competition is of course very important but, with so much training involved too, sometimes getting the right recovery is more important than the race itself,” says Genki Hatano, Lead Researcher at the Future Creation Dept, ASICS Institute of sport Science.

The 3D printed design features a geometric structure that not only provides comfort, protection and support but also keeps the temperature of the foot lower than other recovery sandals currently on the market. The sandals, developed closely in conjunction with ASICS elite athletes, have already proved to be hugely popular but it’s what Hatano says next which is particularly intriguing.

“The successful implementation of this method also moves us closer to an exciting future where a shoe can freely morph its form to exactly fit the profiles of each individual athlete.”

That’s right. The days of fitting to a standard shoe size could well be over. Instead, the runner of the future will be wearing bespoke shoes made entirely for them.

Hatano’s technique involves an algorithm which allows tweaks to be made to the design without the need for making and remaking moulds, not only rapidly speeding up the process of development but also making production more sustainable, as well as allowing more time for the athletes to perform rigorous testing and provide their feedback.

“This has the potential to be a very explosive core technology in the future,” he adds. “We can make a

three-dimensional shape freely and for personalisation using the Parametric design algorithm. We can make this kind of shape for each individual athlete.”

Formerly a physical therapist, Hatano’s motivation comes from a place of wanting to help people – but now on a greater scale.

“I treated so many patients from muscular injury or fracture or stroke, but I saw that I wanted to help people all over the world, so I changed my approach from clinical to creative,” he says.

Being trialled at ASICS headquarters during the championships, the design technology was also being incorporated into 3D printed insoles, with the ambition that customers will be able to scan their feet at home via an app to create the template for another customised product.

“The speed of the evolution in the footwear industry is getting faster and faster so the importance of the technology is getting higher and higher,” says Hatano.

Watch this space.

AW’s Paul Freary samples the ACTIBREEZE 3D sandal

The ACTIBREEZE 3D Sandal grabs your attention simply because of the way it looks. Its distinctive appearance immediately sets it apart and the first thing that comes to mind when you take it out of the box is “what will this feel like on my foot?” The answer is comfortable. Extremely comfortable.

From afar, you would be forgiven for thinking these sandals would be rigid, but the opposite is true.

The parametrically designed structure provides zonal comfort and protection, while the open lattice 3D structure means the sandal doesn’t retain moisture. In tests foot temperature and humidity proved to be lower than conventional designs.

The wider base means a stable platform for the foot and further enhances the fit and feel of the sandal, making it comfortable for extended after activity wear.

This is surely the next groundbreaking piece of technology in footwear development. It will be intriguing to see what comes next.

The initial run of the sandal sold out rapidly but they will be available again in the autumn.

Cost: $80.00, ASICS.COM

