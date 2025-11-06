Josh Kerr ‘feeling the fire’ ahead of huge 2026 season

AW promotion.

Thanks to the cycle of elite athletics competitions, the leading stars are rarely far from a major meeting.

The Olympic Games may still be three years away, but in the meantime there’s plenty for world-class athletes to sink their teeth into – the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, European Championships and World Indoors are just some of the flagship events coming in 2026.

So hopefully Josh Kerr is resting up that injured calf, he’s in for a hectic 12 months as one of the finest middle-distance runners on the planet.

Making Up for Lost Time

The 28-year-old won’t look back at 2025 with any great fondness, you suspect.

A veritable force of nature, Kerr is still a 40/1 chance in the sports betting markets for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award – testament to the Scot’s likeability.

Those offering up sports tips will instead point to 2026 as a year in which he is more likely to be bestowed such an honour; if he can stay fit, Kerr will have ample opportunity to strike gold in major competition.

He's delivered at two most recent global track championships and he's ready for more 👀@joshk97 feature 🔗 https://t.co/TA1bP9pKEu pic.twitter.com/3THkIu9X7s — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 12, 2024

This year has been something of a drought, however. A pulled calf muscle suffered in the final of the 1500m at the World Championships was not in the script. Kerr, true to his nature, was determined to make it to the finishing line in Tokyo, with scans confirming that he actually made the injury worse by carrying on.

That ultimately prevented the Scot from launching a meaningful defence of the 1500m gold he won in Budapest back in 2023, so he’ll look back on the year with frustration – a couple of event wins at the ill-fated Grand Slam Track about as good as it’s got.

The good news is that there’s plenty of big fish to fry in 2026. Kerr will defend the 3000m gold medal he won at the 2024 Indoor World Championships, with other key dates in the diary for August (European Championships) and September (World Championships).

But it’s the Commonwealth Games, you sense, that will be top of the agenda. They are to be held in Glasgow, and you won’t find a prouder Scot than Josh Kerr.

Hometown Glory

He won his World Indoor gold in Glasgow, with his emotional celebrations wrapped in the Saltire flag one of the most enduring images of the competition.

The Commonwealth Games will head to the city next year… with Kerr desperate to make up for lost time on home soil after disappointing at the 2022 edition.

“Racing for Team Scotland would be a big deal for me and I feel very lucky we have the Commonwealth Games again coming to the UK,” he said. “It is going to be in Glasgow and that can be very special.”

He will, no doubt, renew rivalries with Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 2026. The Norwegian is another major force in middle distance running, with both he and Kerr seemingly spurred on by their competitive angst.

World medallists Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman will take part in #Glasgow2026's historic Commonwealth Mile race next year - and they are targeting the podium 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Read more via the link below!https://t.co/JY4deRNAca pic.twitter.com/brMseCYzwE — Glasgow 2026 (@Glasgow_2026) October 28, 2025

But Kerr has a job on his hands to remain as the top Brit in his chosen disciplines, with Jake Wightman winning silver in the 1500m at the World Championships to rediscover his best form and Neil Gourley emerging as a major player on the indoor scene.

For Kerr, that will just be added inspiration. “I'm getting better already and definitely feeling the fire for 2026,” he commented in the weeks following his injury at the Worlds.

Everyone else has been served notice…