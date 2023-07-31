Innovative scoring system helps rank athletes from across different generations

A new track and field scoring system is about to take the athletics world by storm. Introducing The Harvey-Benns Method – a new approach to fairly compare athletes of eras gone by with today’s modern competitors to see who comes out as the best of all time.

Including both men and women, the method objectively appraises individual track and field events throughout history by assessing an individual’s overall global impact and achievement, to determine a meritocratic ranking order of all-time global greatness.

So, who are the minds behind this new method and how and why did it come into existence? We catch up with the creators Lawrence Harvey and Andy Benns to find out…

What was the inspiration behind this new method?

Harvey: “Well it all began with our newly released book ‘Triple Jump Trailblazers’ which is the first of the disciplines to be covered by The Harvey-Benns Method, there are so many legendary and inspirational triple jumpers and as a triple jumper myself I didn’t feel there was a book on the market that covers what I wanted to read about, so I decided to team up with Andy and write it.”

Tell us more about Triple Jump Trailblazers?

Benns: “This has been a real passion project and a labour of love that took much longer than Lawrence and I anticipated! We’ve Spanned over a 100 years, recounting the fascinating history of the triple jump combined with unearthing hidden stories of the trials and tribulations behind the legendary best athletes that have ever lived! It’s incredible going back in time and learning how tenacious and talented each jumper was and is combined with all that they had to endure. You really feel for them, particularly the injustices against many in the early years, you can’t help but admire and feel a close connection to each person. We’ve plotted the chronology of human progress through the early days of amateur athletics, from those who paved the way for future generations to the advancements of the modern day, detailing how the event has evolved from its humble beginnings to now being a staple of the track & field disciplines in athletics and the Olympics. Hopefully readers will find it as fascinating a read as we found researching it!”

And what made you team up together?

Harvey: “Andy and I go way back, we met as kids at The Duke of York’s Royal Military School in Dover, Kent. Andy had already published several historical books with impeccable research and as a passionate triple jumper who still competes, I wanted to write a book on the history of triple jumping throughout the ages, encompassing all the greats and the stories behind their failures and successes, with Andy’s skill for research and my knowledge of the sport I thought we’d make a pretty good team.”

In writing this book, apart from you researching the past, were you in contact with any athletes from present day?

Harvey: “I have to say this for me, in particular, was a bucket list dream come true which actually I didn’t even anticipate being as good in reality! Two legends stand out here for me, former world record-holder Willie Banks, who I had the greatest pleasure to speak to and in fact have a recorded video of our interview which he has given permission for me to share with you – his warmth, charisma, enthusiasm and generosity of time meant a great deal to me and he has even provided the foreword for our book, for which we’re eternally grateful for. And secondly, none other than the world record-holder Jonathan Edwards himself. I’m still pinching myself that this actually happened! I tried and failed through numerous ways of contact to get in touch and gave it one last ditch attempt and got a reply which led to a video interview followed by a personal invite for Andy and I to meet with Jonathan in his own house – I don’t think there are words that can effectively describe the joy I felt that day! He is such a wonderful person with so much drive and passion. We met, chatted, took photos together, including some rare photos of trophies and medals he’d won, he even signed four commemorative certificates, one of which we are offering as a free prize giveaway!”

Benns: “And in addition we feel extremely honoured and privileged to have these two icons of the sport recommend our book, even providing quotes saying so!”

That really is an incredible story and we’ll certainly come back to how readers can win that prize, but first how did the idea of your Harvey–Benns Method emerge?

Benns: “Whilst writing the book we began debating between ourselves who we each felt was the best male and female triple jumper of all time and quickly realised how many factors could be argued for and against a decision; we felt there had to be a fair way to calculate and include differences ranging from over a hundred years ago to the modern day. A jump for example a hundred years ago may have been on cinder wearing effectively plimsols, whereas today we have track surfaces specifically made to enhance a triple jump together with trainers that have spikes, as well as many other differences, so who knows if a 15-metre jumper in the early 1900s given those same aids could have jumped 16 metres, 17 metres, may be even 18 metres!? So our aim was to level out these factors across a system that accounts for many variables in a fair calculation. We realise our results may cause some controversy but we’re very satisfied that our method is both fair and challenging, in pursuit of objectively establishing the very greatest athletes of all time across the generations!”

So can this method be applied to other athletics disciplines?

Harvey: “Yes, that’s absolutely our aim, we want to include all disciplines covering both the men’s and women’s achievements. We’ll be sharing the results of our calculations for those who are intrigued to see the all-time greatest ever rankings on our website harveybennsmethod.com with a new event added each month.’ (Lawrence)

We’ll definitely have to take a look at that! Are you both full time authors now?

Benns: “As much as I’d love that to be the case, I still have a day job which I balance alongside writing, time with my wife, two children and a house to refurbish!”

And what about yourself Lawrence?

Harvey: “I’ve worked for a number of international organisations and love my present job with PizzaExpress! I’m personally also extremely proud to have founded a charity that supports unfunded talented British track & field athletes to fulfil their potential and realise their dreams – we’re currently awaiting approval via the Charity Commission, so hopefully exciting times ahead!”

That’s wonderful news, congratulations! I’m sure there will be many athletes interested in such an opportunity.

Harvey: “Thank you so much, I’ll let you know all the details once it goes fully live, Andy is also trustee, so together we hopefully get to fund and watch perhaps a future Olympian’s journey!”

And have you both always been sporting fans?

Benns: “Always and always will be, my favourite era for track and field was the 1990s heyday, together with being a passionate Liverpool FC (football), Denver Broncos (NFL), and Denver Nuggets fan (NBA).”

Harvey: “My father was and is massively into many areas of sport from representing Great Britain in Water Polo, to ongoing squash tournaments to this day! It gave me a real appreciation for sport and from a young age I naturally found myself gravitating towards track and field, the first time I watched Jonathan Edwards jump at 13 I sat awe inspired and determined there and then this would be my event. I’ve competed ever since and in 2016 I travelled to Perth, Australia and won gold for the masters over-35 men’s triple jump and to this day I still compete. I’m glued to every athletics event whilst like Andy also supporting Liverpool FC (football) and the Green Bay Packers (NFL).”

You mentioned a competition opportunity earlier, what exactly is the prize and where do our readers need to go for that?

Harvey: “We wanted to celebrate the upcoming launch of Triple Jump Trailblazers and when visiting Jonathan Edwards in his very own living room he thought it was a fantastic idea and signed alongside the authors this extremely rare framed Commemorative Certificate, all anyone has to do is enter for the prize draw at harveybennsmethod.com, then a lucky winner is picked at random on September 1″

Benns: “And what makes it even more special is that the certificate reveals Jonathan’s position on the Men’s Triple Jump All-Time Ranking via The Harvey-Benns Method!”

AW readers will have an exclusive first view opportunity of your Willie Banks video interview, so any highlights you’d like to share?

Harvey: “I wouldn’t want to spoil the fun! We also have other exclusive interviews with world record-holders including with Jonathan Edwards for those joining the Harvey-Benns Method Membership.”

What do you think readers will most enjoy about your book?

Harvey: “The fascinating stories behind the greatest triple jumpers in history – each athlete arrived at their moment of destiny through very different paths, and in their moment of greatness they were unaware of how their contribution to the sport would be remembered in history and the positive impact it would have on future generations!”

Benns: “For me the story of the triple jump is one continuous strand, and no jumper would be in the event in the first place or achieving what they have without those that came before. For each chapter we have sought to tell the story of that athlete or period through a specific lens – for Yulimar Rojas that is breaking the perceived mould, both in athletics and life itself; for Jonathan Edwards it was to go beyond the story of his faith and to look at what changes he made to go from very good to all-time great.”

And is there a final message you would like to give?

Benns: “Remembrance is an important part of my life, I have published two books commemorating the sacrifice of Old Boys from my school in the First World War. I have a huge desire for the deeds of those who came before us to be remembered.”

Harvey: “I’d like to invite everyone to come and find out who is No.1 in their favourite athletics discipline, to even feature in our rankings is an achievement of the very rare track and field elite. Who knows, we’d be delighted if you the reader could one day find yourself in our rankings. The Harvey-Benns Method ensures that all track and field athletes, from across all disciplines, shall not be forgotten!”