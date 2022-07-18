AW promotion

The Commonwealth Games is a huge sporting event with a great history. The Games in 2022 will be held in Birmingham, England, and will feature over 4500 athletes from 71 countries. The Games are special for many athletes, and the event is often the pinnacle of competitors’ careers.

Another reason the Games are so special is the fairness they represent; male and female athletes are awarded the same number of medals, and Para sports are represented at the Games and not held on a separate occasion.

Many sporting events such as the World Cup or Olympics are often criticised as being too expensive for the host city and country and not delivering any benefits to the hosts.

The Commonwealth Games are mainly immune from this criticism as they have repeatedly been beneficial to the hosts. Birmingham has already seen how the games can help the area they are being held. But what are the benefits of holding one of the world’s most significant sporting events?

Regeneration

Hosting the Commonwealth Games and other significant sporting events can give the host city and surrounding area a considerable boost in regeneration. Governments and local councils award grants to help improve sporting facilities, housing, roads, and local infrastructure.

Birmingham received 72 million pounds in loans and grants to help ensure the Games are a success. The money has primarily been used to improve the Alexander Stadium sports complex in Perry Barr. After the Games have finished, the modernised complex will be used exclusively by University of Birmingham students.

The Games have also drawn a wave of investments to help improve the city’s housing. A project worth over £500 million will help deliver 5000 new homes to the city in the coming years. Money has also been allocated for roads, cycling path projects, and improving local transport.

Tourism

With over 1.5 billion people globally expected to watch the Birmingham Commonwealth Games during the 11-day event, the exposure to the city will be huge. Organisers are also expecting over 1 million spectators to attend the Games, which will all have to be catered for and accommodated.

After holding the 2002 Games, Manchester reported a significant boost in tourism in the city and now attracts nearly one million visitors each year.

Unfortunately, many destinations around the world, including Birmingham, saw tourism numbers plummet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Games will show the world that Birmingham is open for business and that tourist attractions are again fully functioning. With more tourists, the jobs lost during the pandemic will need filling, and new jobs will be created across Birmingham and the country.

The Economy

Celebrations are not just during the Games. Birmingham organised events giving local businesses a financial boost. Over 4500 people will be employed across the city during the Games, and nearly one thousand of those jobs will be needed after the Games finish.

The Commonwealth Games also includes an apprenticeship scheme that will provide opportunities for 12,500 volunteers. A conservative estimate of £300 million is expected to be spent with local businesses generating a much-needed injection of cash.

The economic boost to the city will be felt for years to come. New jobs will be created in tourism and the hospitality industry. The city has even seen a considerable investment in its traditional casino and the casino online sector creating hundreds of new jobs, which the Games have driven.

With so many business delegations arriving for the Games, Birmingham will be in a great position to sign deals and contracts with dozens of countries and territories. The potential for Birmingham to lure foreign investment is enormous. The city’s business leaders will relish the opportunity of new lucrative investments that, if not for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, may have never even been possible.