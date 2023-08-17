Visitors to Hungary can put their own athletics abilities to the test at Erzsébet Square this week

Are you curious about your jumping skill? Seize the opportunity on the SKY HIGH track to experience the exhilaration of flying into the air, mirroring the sensation of jumping achieved by athletics jumping superheroes. Consider this: the men’s pole vault world record stands at an astounding 6.22m. Dare to see what heights you can reach!

Perhaps you’re intrigued by the boundless potential of your legs? Embark on a journey to test your limits with the marathon treadmill. Take the plunge and initiate your very own marathon adventure!

For those with a need for speed, the SPRINT track beckons. Discover the electrifying rush of short-distance races, mirroring the velocity of athletics’ greatest legends. Let the men’s 100m world record of 9.58 seconds inspire you as you select a virtual opponent and launch into an exhilarating race. Who will emerge victorious? Are you prepared for this epic showdown?

Seeking a break from the everyday? Step into the realm of the TDK Virtual Reality Challenge and immerse yourself in the pinnacle of athleticism: behold the world through the eyes of elite athletes with a 360-degree perspective!

Complete three challenges and win of our rewards! Engage in our enticing prize draw with participating in a minimum of five proven activities—your entry is automatic and digital. Among the daily prizes are a plush Youhuu toy, two elegant Seiko desk clocks, and three delightful gift packages.

Get to know the the queen of sports in the picturesque heart of Budapest’s city centre! Join us at Erzsébet Square!