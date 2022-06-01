Tickets are selling fast for athletics at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The newly refurbished Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr welcomed crowds on Saturday 21 May to watch an exciting preview of the Commonwealth Games. The venue staged the Diamond League meeting as one of the Birmingham 2022 official test events.

Dina Asher-Smith, Laura Muir and Keely Hodgkinson each gave the home crowd plenty to cheer with victories in their respective events.

Follower her victory, Asher-Smith said, “Being British I wanted to come to Birmingham in this beautiful new stadium and put on a show.”

The event allowed many athletes, hoping to compete at Birmingham 2022, and fans a first taste of what the action will be like in the summer.

READ MORE: Athletes dazzle at Diamond League in Birmingham

All Athletics and Para-Athletics events at Birmingham 2022 will take place between Tuesday 2 August and Sunday 7 August.

Tickets for Athletics and Para-Athletics events have been in high demand but there is still availability across the following sessions:

Tuesday 2 August | 18:30 – 22:00

Men’s and Women’s 100m Round 1 and more

Wednesday 3 August | 10:00 – 13:30

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump and more

Thursday 4 August | 10:00 – 13:00

Men’s Decathlon 100m and more

Thursday 4 August | 18:30 – 22:00

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final and more

Tickets for Athletics and Para-Athletics start from £22 for adults and £8 for under 16s.

Act fast to secure your seat today at www.Birmingham2022.com/tickets