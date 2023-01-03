AW promotion

There comes a time in any athlete’s life when looking after the longevity of their body becomes integral to their athletic performance. There is no better example than in the case of joint pain, where even some of the most sporting and active sportsmen and women begin to suffer. We picked the brain of supplements expert Dr Mark Watson from the Center for Treatment Research and Therapies to get to the bottom of what makes a good supplement for joint pain.

While many turn to conventional medicines for help and support, others also use joint supplements to ensure that they enjoy a full menu of protection. This article will look at some of the best joint supplements for athletes on the market today.

How Do We Rate The Best Joint Supplement For Athletes?

When we’re looking for the best joint supplement, we’re looking for a couple of core areas. We’ll be reviewing the supplements effects on:

joint pain

joint inflammation

long term joint health

value

customer satisfaction

This should help give you an idea as to which joint supplements are right for you. We won’t be focusing too heavily on other joint supplement issues like arthritis pain, although chronic joint pain will play some part in our consideration.

FlexAgain – Best Joint Health Supplements Overall

A brand that has possibly made the biggest impact on the supplement market, FlexAgain offers athletes a peerless and near-complete joint supplement to assist with joint health.

With a simple yet entirely effective list of ingredients, the supplements are scientifically backed and transparently presented. What’s more, they are correctly dosed for treating osteoarthritis, which forms a massive credit to the brand.

To support and relieve joint pain, FlexAgain customers merely need to take four capsules per day to minimize aches and pains, reduce swelling, and of course, support joint health.

Ingredients

Containing no more than 11 ingredients, it’s clear to see that FlexAgain’s formula is deliberately and intelligently chosen to provide the maximum joint pain relief for its users:

Glucosamine

Curcumin

Bromelain

Omega 3

Vitamin D

Vitamin K2

Methylsulfonylmethane

Boswellic Acid

Erovita Extract 77

Glucosamine

Chondroitin

Resveratrol

One of the most prominent and positively-telling ingredients in this list is Glucosamine, an amino sugar that helps to build tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and surrounding fluid joints.

What’s more, despite its appeal, Glucosamine is quite hard to come by in everyday life as natural food sources tend to derive from shrimp, lobster, and crab. Studies around the nutrient have shown that it appears to reduce joint pain — especially in those that suffer from osteoarthritis.

Another integral ingredient component is curcumin, which has been shown to help manage inflammatory conditions and arthritis. What’s more, it has also shown to support the management of inflammation and muscle soreness caused by exercise. Other benefits could include the treatment of anxiety and hyperlipidemia.

Reviews

As mentioned, FlexAgain is one of the newest brands on the market, which means that professional reviews are scarce. That said, however, the ones we have seen are wholly supportive and we’ve already seen the supplement hitting the top supplement lists for the year. In addition, the customer reviews we’ve seen are incredibly positive and parrot any mention of FlexAgain we’ve seen across socials.

How to buy FlexAgain

Like all good supplement brands, FlexAgain is only available directly from its official website.

A single bottle (or one month’s supply) costs a mere $68.39, while two bottles cost $124.42. For those looking to save in the long-run, three bottles run at $187.04, and you get an entire bottle thrown in for free.

Free shipping is available for those purchasing two or more bottles, and everything comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Conclusion

With such a complete list of ingredients, including integral vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, we’re undoubtedly confident that FlexAgain will front the joint supplement market for years to come.

Check FlexAgain deals

Physio Flex Pro – Best joint Supplement For Athletes Without Omega 3

Another supplement that pledges to decrease joint pain, Physio Flex Pro offers to “bring harmony to your bones” and is formulated from all-natural ingredients.

Hailing from the labs of SRS Nutra, one of the most prominent brands in supplements, we know that this is a supplement not to be missed by those wishing to support exercise-related joint pains and injuries.

Ingredients

Including an integral mix of A-1 grade ingredients, Physio Pro aims to protect and repair cartilage tissue, even going as far as eliminating small pains and turning back the clock:

Selenium

Glucosamine HCI

Bromelain

Turmeric

Chondroitin

Ginger extract

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

At the forefront of the list is selenium, which forms a critical mix of enzymes and proteins. These assist in the production of DNA and help in the fight against cell damage and infections.

A powerful antioxidant, selenium is crucial in the creation and maintenance of cartilage, bone, and a healthy dose may even improve joint strength. You can often find it in various foods, including eggs, chicken, beef, turkey, and pork.

Bromelain is another great addition to Physio Pro’s ingredients, as it is often promoted for helping to reduce swelling, especially after injury or surgery. What’s more, it’s often used to treat osteoarthritis and can help reduce exercise-related muscle soreness.

Natural sources of this brilliant ingredient can be found in the skin and juice of pineapple fruit, which has been used for centuries by indigenous people in South and Central America.

Reviews

Physio Flex Pro has received some of the most positive waves of feedback we’ve ever seen across forums and on social media, which says a lot. What’s more, we’ve read through many user and expert reviews and comments on forums and health sites, and there is barely a bad word said. The testimonials on the official website are absolutely glowing and also speak for themselves. Physio Flex Pro does also make it onto a lot of other joint pain supplement lists targeting chronic joint pain, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good for athletes too.

How to buy Physio Flex Pro

Supplements are often best bought in bulk, which is the option given to customers from the Physio Flex Pro website. For just $58 you can buy a one-month supply, while two bottles will cost $114, which amounts to a 5% saving. If you’re looking to go big, you can buy three bottles for $160, which offers a 10% saving, or five bottles for just $240.

Like all good supplement brands, Physio Flex Pro offers a money-back guarantee of 60 days.

Conclusion

Physio Flex Pro is hard set on reducing joint pain and swelling, and given the near-perfect list of ingredients, we know it ranks among the best joint supplements for athletes. If you’re an athlete looking to recover from injury, we have little doubt that these joint supplements are for you.

Check Physio Flex Pro Deals

Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex – Best Boswellia Supplement

Possibly one of the most interesting joint supplements we’ve seen in recent years, Boswellia Complex Capsules are primarily sourced from resin tapped from the trunk of Boswellia trees, which derive from found in North Africa, India, Oman, Yemen, and Western Africa.

The supplements offer to improve general joint health, promote cartilage regeneration, provide joint pain relief, and fight against inflammation. Working as a kind of dual action, the supplements also offer to boost immune, bone, and respiratory health.

Ingredients

Likely one of the most simple yet potent list of ingredients found in any joint supplement list we’ve seen, Tribe Organics Boswellia Complex Capsules contain:

Boswellin Super

Bioperine

Ginger Extract

K-CAPS (vegan certified capsules).

Boswellia Complex uses only 100% natural ingredients and contains no preservatives or artificial ingredients.

To get into it, Boswellin Super is known as an effective painkiller but is primarily used as a dynamic anti-inflammatory ingredient in many medicines. It is also used widely in treating arthritis, coughs, sores, wounds, and even asthma.

Ginger extract, found in many joint supplements, is another notable ingredient that has been used for the treatment of ailments and arthritis for thousands of years. Well known for its anti-inflammatory properties, many athletes use ginger extract to help reduce muscle pain after intense workouts or sporting activities.

Reviews

Like many brands, Tribe Organics allows for honest and transparent feedback on its website, and the capsules currently hold a 4.8/5 rating from over 70 customer reviews. You’ll also find regular interactions across Tribe Organics’ social accounts, which boosts confidence in an industry where competition is tough.

How to buy Boswellia Complex Capsules

When bought directly from Tribe Organics, 120 capsules cost $27.97, which is great if you’re an athlete on a budget. What’s more, a subscription service is also available with up to 90-day cycles. Getting the capsules on a subscription will save you up to 15%. Free shipping is also available on orders above $49.

Conclusion

Aside from being one of the most unique, it’s hard to say that Boswellia Complex isn’t one of the best joint supplements we’ve seen in our time. It offers a refined, simple, and affordable solution for athletes looking after their joint health.

Although we’re missing a range of valuable ingredients commonly found in most supplements, these capsules take the word “alternative” to a new level and we think these joint pain supplements are worth trying if you’re looking for something different.

Jocko Joint Warfare – Best Joint Supplements With MSM

Jocko Joint Warfare is specially designed for athletic adults and includes various natural and anti-inflammatory ingredients to support joint function, swelling, and healing.

Produced by Origin USA, one of the prominent sports supplement companies in the country, it is of little surprise to see one of Origin’s products on this list.

The product also has active compounds that may also help support the body in creating glutathione, which is a potent antioxidant — we thought this was a nice touch.

Ingredients

Key ingredients in Jocko Joint Warfare are:

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

Curcumin

Boswellia Serrata

Glucosamine HCI

MSN is an important ingredient that we can see in a range of high-quality supplements as well as creams and lotions. It is known for helping ease aches and pains associated with muscle recovery and joint pains.

What’s more, studies indicate that it might help relieve both pain and inflammation and is a versatile substance that can be used in a range of supplements and medicines.

Glucosamine HCI is also an interesting ingredient, as studies have found that it could have a strong influence in reducing inflammation and pain, especially in the case of osteoarthritis. It’s also quickly absorbed in the body, although it might take up to eight weeks to begin working fully.

Reviews

Both customer and professional reviews of Jocko Joint Warfare are promising, with many praising the supplement’s ingredients, with Boswellia Serrata being the most widely praised. That said, there are also some harsher or more negative reviews on sites like Amazon.

How to buy Jocko Joint Warfare

You can purchase a bottle of 180 capsules for $69.99 from the company’s official website. A subscription set on a four-week delivery will save 10% and cost $62.10.

Unlike other brands, Jocko Joint Warfare does not offer a money-back guarantee, but there is a return policy if the bottles are unopened and unused.

Conclusion

Jocko Joint Warfare is a joint supplement specifically designed for athletes and comes at a fair price. Although there are stronger supplements in this list, Jocko Joint Warfare still ranks among the best and it’s a supplement that offers a healthy mix of ingredients for athletes looking to treat and fight joint pain.

Nordic Naturals Omega 3 – Best Plain Omega 3 Joint Supplements

As far as a straight up omega 3 supplement goes, Nordic naturals omega 3 is a solid choice. Ultimately the main things you want to make sure is that you get a supplement that comes from either algae or fish oil as this has a much higher concentration of EPA and DHA (the two omega 3 fatty acids that your body actually uses and doesn’t have to convert in an incredibly inefficient process).

Even with this in mind you still need a serving of 1100mg (some omega supplements don’t actually do this) to be within effective ranges and as long as you’ve got that covered really we’re just looking at a price factor. Nordic Naturals are a known quantity brand, at a good price point and you can’t go wrong if you’re looking for a straight up omega supplement for joint health.

Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for long term joint health and have been shown to reduce joint swelling and pain in double blind trials as effectively as over the counter pain relief.