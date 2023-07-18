Australian state cites rising costs as reason to cancel their plans to host the Games

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are in doubt after Victoria announced it would not host the event anymore.

State Premier Daniel Andrews stated that an increase in costs from £1.4 billion to £3.7 billion was the primary reason for the cancellation.

“When the Commonwealth Games needed a host city to step in at the last minute, we were willing to help – but not at any price,” he tweeted. “And not without a big lasting benefit for regional Victoria.”

“It’s now clear: more than AUD$6 billion for a 12-day sporting event is just too high. It’s more than twice the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring our state.”

Victoria had come to the rescue of the Commonwealth Games Federation last March when they offered to host the 23rd edition of the event.

The Games were to be held between March 17-29 2026, across five regional Victoria centres in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton. Melbourne was due to host the Opening Ceremony.

However, the Australian state has now followed Durban – the South African was stripped of their bid to stage the 2022 Games in 2017 due to financial constraints – in being the second consecutive Commonwealth Games host to have withdrawn.

“This is hugely disappointing for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, for athletes around the Commonwealth and the Organising Committee who are well advanced in their planning and preparation,” the CGF said in a statement.

More than 5,000 athletes from 56 countries and territories were due to compete in 21 sports.

