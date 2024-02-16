European 5000m record-holder from Spain is handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit for three whereabouts failures over a 12-month period

Mo Katir’s ‘provisional suspension‘ from earlier this month has turned into a definite two-year ban after the Athletics Integrity Unit announced the Spanish middle-distance runner had admitted missing three drugs tests over a one-year period.

The AIU said the 25-year-old “returned a signed Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Consequences Form, conceding a violation of Rule 2.4 (Whereabouts Failures by an Athlete in a Registered Testing Pool) of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

“Katir admitted to three Whereabouts Failures in 12 months, beginning on 28 February 2023, specifically: a Filing Failure on 28 February 2023; a Missed Test/Filing Failure on 3 April 2023; and a Missed Test/Filing Failure on 10 October 2023.

“His two-year period of ineligibility will start from the date of his Provisional Suspension and will therefore run from 7 February 2024 until 6 February 2026. All Katir’s results and related awards since 10 October 2023 have been disqualified.

Katir is the European 5000m and indoor 3000m record-holder and has claimed world 5000m silver and 1500m bronze medals.

He broke Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s European 5000m record at last year’s Monaco Diamond League with 12:45.01, beating the Norwegian’s previous best mark of 12:48.45.

His European indoor 3000m record of 7:24.68 was set at the Pas-de-Calais meeting in Lievin last season when he finished second behind Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, who ran a world record of 7:23.81.

Initially Katir maintained his innocence, saying: “I consider that there is no violation arising from three location failures in the last twelve months. In some of the location failures reported by AIU, I was available at the place, date and times provided by me.

“Over the last few months and years I have been subjected to a large number of out-of-competition doping controls in both urine and blood samples, without the slightest problem on my part.”

But he has now admitted being at fault with the full details of the case here.

Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, said: “This is a crucial requirement to which all RTP (registered testing pool) athletes must adhere. Without accurate Whereabouts information, anti-doping organisations cannot properly execute no-notice, Out-of-Competition testing that is the key to catching anyone who is doping and trying to gain an unfair advantage.

“In the lead-up to Paris 2024, to ensure a level playing field, the AIU will execute a comprehensive and intelligence-led Out-of-Competition testing programme on elite athletes worldwide. Whereabouts compliance will be an essential element of this. Elite athletes on the AIU’s RTP are well aware of the importance of Whereabouts requirements and receive ample education about it. There is no excuse for committing three Whereabouts Failures in a 12-month period.”

