World 100m hurdles record-holder could miss World Champs in Budapest after breaking anti-doping rules

Tobi Amusan, the Nigerian sprint hurdler who smashed the world record and won global gold in Eugene last summer, has been charged with missing three drugs tests but says she will fight to clear her name.

The 26-year-old, who also won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham last year, posted on Instagram on Tuesday (July 18): “I am a clean athlete. I am regularly (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU. I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Amusan shocked the sport by setting a world record for 100m hurdles of 12.12 in her semi-final at the World Championships last year before returning to win the final in 12.06, although the latter benefited from an illegal tailwind.

In Birmingham last summer she also successfully defended her world title in a Games record of 12.30 and became Diamond League champion in her discipline too. However it is now alleged she has missed three doping tests in the space of 12 months, which will lead to a suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Missing three doping tests can lead to a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances.

“I intend to fight these charges and my case will be decided by a tribunal of three referees before the start of the World Championships next month,” Amusan added.

The sprint hurdler started the season in modest form but has improved in recent weeks and won her event at the Diamond League in Poland on Sunday in a season’s best of 12.34.

