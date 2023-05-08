Jamaican sprinter picks up prestigious award while Catherine Debrunner is Sportsperson of Year with Disability

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has added another accolade to her already glittering collection after becoming 2023 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year.

The 36-year-old Jamaican sprinter was rewarded at the Laureus Awards ceremony in Paris (May 8) for a remarkable 2022 that saw her win a record-breaking fifth world 100m title, world 200m and 4x100m silver medals and a fifth sprint Diamond League crown.

It was a truly historic season for Fraser-Pryce as she also became the first woman to run seven sub-10.7 times in one year, clocking wind legal marks of 10.67, 10.67, 10.67, 10.66, 10.67, 10.62 and 10.65.

In being crowned Sportswoman of the Year, Fraser-Pryce beat fellow track and field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, footballer Alexia Putellas, tennis star Iga Świątek, swimmer Katie Ledecky and alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

🏆 @realshellyannfp is the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. The Mommy Rocket extended her phenomenal legacy on the track last year by winning a fifth @WorldAthletics 100m title and a fifth @Diamond_League trophy. #Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/JLoNN23qPu — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

“I was thrilled to be nominated alongside such inspiring female athletes,” Fraser-Pryce said. “To win this award, voted for by some of the greatest sportsmen and women of all time, is just amazing.

“This is the sixth time I’ve been nominated in this category, so to finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career.

“When athletes have the spotlight, it’s important the example we set is the best it can be. We have a responsibility to influence the next generation in a positive way and that’s what the Laureus Awards are all about.”

This award will be extra special for the “Pocket Rocket” as Laureus acknowledges athletes from all sports and not just athletics.

Previous track and field stars to claim the prize have included: Elaine Thompson-Herah (2022), Jessica Ennis (2013), Yelena Isinbayeva (2007 and 2009), Kelly Holmes (2004) Cathy Freeman (2001) and of course Usain Bolt (2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017).

🏆 Catherine Debrunner is the 2023 Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. A glittering year in 2022 saw Catherine dominate on the road and the track, with major race victories and stunning world records. #Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/WYHIGsZh4N — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

Fraser-Pryce wasn’t the only athletics star to be recognised by Laureus in the French capital as Catherine Debrunner was named Sportsperson of Year with Disability.

The 28-year-old Swiss athlete had a spectacular 2022 and saw her set four world records in the T53 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

Debrunner then went on to win her debut marathon in Berlin and followed it up with victory in London seven days later.

The Laureus Awards were first established in 1999 to honour individuals and teams from the sporting world.

The awards support the work of Laureus Sport for Good, which supports over 160 community projects in more than 40 countries.

