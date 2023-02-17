Four-time Olympian, six-metre vaulter and 2003 world indoor champion had an aggressive form of cancer

Tim Lobinger, the German pole vaulter who won world indoor gold in Birmingham in 2003, has died aged 50 from cancer.

In 2018 we reported in our magazine that Lobinger’s cancer had returned after previously believing it had been successfully treated in 2017. The Rheinbach-born athlete survived a further five years but sadly succumbed to the disease on Thursday (Feb 16).

Lobinger was the first German vaulter to clear the six-metre barrier and in addition to his world indoor triumph 20 years ago, he won European indoor gold medals in Valencia 1998 and Vienna 2002.

A popular figure with fellow athletes and fans at the turn of the millennium, he won outdoor European medals as well with silvers in Budapest 1998 and Gothenburgh 2006 together with bronze in Munich in 2002.

He was still competing in 2011 as well when he placed eighth in the European Indoor Championships aged 38.

He also competed in four Olympic Games with a best result of seventh at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

After hanging up his spikes he worked as a fitness trainer with football players and clubs.

