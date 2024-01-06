Paralympian sprinter has been freed from jail almost 11 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius is now out of prison and back at home after having served half of his 13-year sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.

After winning gold medals in the T44 category in sprints events at the 2004 and 2008 Paralympics, he created history by competing at able-bodied global championships in Daegu 2011 and London 2012 before winning further golds at the London Paralympics.

His life unravelled, though, when he shot and killed his girlfriend Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in February 2014. Despite claiming that he thought she was a burgler, he was convicted of culpable homicide and later convicted of murder.

However, the 37-year-old has now been released on parole.

On release he will be monitored by authorities until his sentence fully expires in 2029. In addition he will have to attend therapy sessions, he is banned from drinking alcohol and won’t be allowed to speak to the media.