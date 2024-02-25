Rising star of British athletics enjoys another great performance ahead of the World Indoor Champs in Glasgow

Molly Caudery’s fine indoor season continued on Saturday (Feb 24) in Rouen, France, when the British pole vaulter cleared 4.86m for a meeting record, personal best and world-leading mark.

Competing at the Perche Elite Tour pole vault meet in front of a 5000-strong crowd, the 23-year-old attempted a UK record of 4.91m but had to settle for 4.86m.

It follows her 4.85m win and world lead at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham the previous weekend and will be one of Britain’s leading medal hopes at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1-3.

Caudery beat a strong field as well which included European champion Wilma Murto of Finland, who jumped 4.80m.

READ MORE: Molly Caudery interview

The Briton began this year with a best of 4.75m which was set outdoors when she finished fifth at last summer’s World Championships in Budapest. She is now closing in on Holly Bradshaw’s national records of 4.90m outdoors and 4.87m indoors.

The men’s event in Rouen was won by Sam Kendricks with 5.93m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perche Elite Tour de Rouen (@pet_rouen)

Check out our Glasgow 2024 coverage here