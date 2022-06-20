The TCS London Marathon will be shown on BBC for a further five years after the event struck a new deal that lasts until 2026.

There had been speculation that London Marathon might sign up with a different broadcaster but it has decided to remain faithful to a partnership that started in 1981.

In addition to coverage of the London Marathon, the BBC will showcase London Marathon Events’ new initiatives to inspire and encourage physical activity, starting with inspiring more children across the UK to take part in the 2022 TCS Mini London Marathon.

The BBC will also show coverage of other LME events, including The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000 and the Vitality Westminster Mile, on BBC Red Button or other BBC digital platforms.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events, said: “Our partnership with the BBC goes back more than 40 years and the support of the BBC has been key to the development of the London Marathon into one of the capital’s great days out that is so loved by millions.

“Together we have worked through many challenges over the years including, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to elite-only races and the first virtual marathon in 2020 – the coverage of which was shortlisted for a BAFTA.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership and very excited about our new initiative to inspire and encourage physical activity. We are facing a national obesity and mental health crisis and getting active and taking regular exercise is key to addressing this.”

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, said: “The London Marathon is an iconic event in the UK’s sporting calendar and one that we are thrilled to continue broadcasting for another five years. We look forward to showcasing the elite athletes from the race, as well as the inspiring and touching stories of the thousands of charity runners who take part each year.”

The 2022 TCS London Marathon takes place on October 2 and then returns to its usual April slot on April 23 next year.

