Norwegian runner runs two seconds quicker than Beth Potter’s 14:41 to produce the fastest ever time by a woman in a 5km race but, like the Briton’s mark, it looks unlikely to be ratified

Karoline Grøvdal clocked a blistering 14:39 for 5km on Saturday (May 1), but much like Beth Potter’s 14:41 from the recent Podium 5km in England it may not be ratified as a world record.

Grøvdal ran the time at an event at Maarud Gård in Norway. It is quicker than the official world record of 14:43 held by Beatrice Chepkoech. However the Norwegian athletics federation suggested on social media that question marks surround whether it will be ratified.

They said: “Every effort is made to ensure that the time is approved, but whatever the outcome you (Karoline) are the best in the world and a role model we have a lot to thank for.”

Much has been made of ‘super shoes’ causing the record books to be rewritten. Potter wore Asics shoes when she ran 14:41 whereas Grøvdal wore Adidas for her 14:39.

Grøvdal, 30, specialises in 3000m steeplechase and has won European bronze medals over both the barriers and at 10,000m.

She competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and before today her 5000m best on the track was 14:51.66 and 15:04 for 5km on the roads.

