The BBC will show live coverage of all 10 days of action at the World Athletics Championships

If you’re wondering where to watch the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships from Eugene, Oregon– the first ever on US soil – then don’t despair as we’ve got you covered.

For those in the UK, all 10 days of action will be live across TV on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.

Every session will also be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app while highlights from the previous day will appear on BBC Two the next day.

Introducing our July Magazine cover as we look ahead to the Worlds and Commonwealth Games 🥁 ✅ Event-by-event previews of all the disciplines

✅ An exclusive interview with @allysonfelix

✅ The rise of @MaxBurgin3 in the 800m Pre-order now (Out 07/07)⬇️https://t.co/BRY5DfJ7IF pic.twitter.com/9lyCTTrVM9 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) July 4, 2022

The BBC’s team of commentators and experts includes Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson and Steve Backley.

Follow the AW socials for a full timetable and a day-by-day update of which events take place each morning and afternoon.

Full schedule (all times BST)

Friday, 15 July

All live below – 18:00-19:15 – BBC Two

19:15-21:00 – BBC Four

21:00-01:00 – BBC Red Button

01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) – BBC One

Saturday, 16 July

Repeat – 13:15-16:40 – BBC One

All live below – 19:00-22:15 – BBC Three

01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) – BBC One

Sunday, 17 July

Repeat – 10:20-13:50 – BBC Two

All live below – 13:50-16:45 – BBC One

18:30-23:00 – BBC iPlayer

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday, 18 July

Repeat – 08:45-12:15 – BBC Two

All live below – 13:45-17:00 – BBC Two

17:00-19:30 – BBC Two

19:30-21:00 – BBC Three

00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) – BBC One

Tuesday, 19 July

Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage – 01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) – BBC One

Wednesday, 20 July

Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage – 01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) – BBC One

Thursday, 21 July

Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two

Live coverage – 01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) – BBC One

Friday, 22 July

Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two

Live coverage – 14:00-17:30 – BBC Red Button

Highlights – 18:30-19:30 – BBC Two

Live coverage – 01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) – BBC One

Saturday, 23 July

Repeat – 13:15-16:45 – BBC One

All live below – 18:30-20:00 – BBC Two

20:00-21:30 – BBC Three

01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) – BBC One

Sunday, 24 July

Repeat – 14:00-17:30 – BBC One

All live below – 14:00-20:00 – BBC Red Button

20:00-21:00 – BBC Two

21:00-22:00 – BBC Three

22:00-23:30 – BBC Red Button

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday, 25 July

Repeat – 10:15-13:45 – BBC One

Highlights – 16:30-18:00 – BBC Two