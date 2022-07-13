The BBC will show live coverage of all 10 days of action at the World Athletics Championships
If you’re wondering where to watch the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships from Eugene, Oregon– the first ever on US soil – then don’t despair as we’ve got you covered.
For those in the UK, all 10 days of action will be live across TV on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.
Every session will also be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app while highlights from the previous day will appear on BBC Two the next day.
Introducing our July Magazine cover as we look ahead to the Worlds and Commonwealth Games 🥁
✅ Event-by-event previews of all the disciplines
✅ An exclusive interview with @allysonfelix
✅ The rise of @MaxBurgin3 in the 800m
Pre-order now (Out 07/07)⬇️https://t.co/BRY5DfJ7IF pic.twitter.com/9lyCTTrVM9
— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) July 4, 2022
The BBC’s team of commentators and experts includes Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson and Steve Backley.
Follow the AW socials for a full timetable and a day-by-day update of which events take place each morning and afternoon.
Full schedule (all times BST)
Friday, 15 July
All live below – 18:00-19:15 – BBC Two
19:15-21:00 – BBC Four
21:00-01:00 – BBC Red Button
01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) – BBC One
Saturday, 16 July
Repeat – 13:15-16:40 – BBC One
All live below – 19:00-22:15 – BBC Three
01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) – BBC One
Sunday, 17 July
Repeat – 10:20-13:50 – BBC Two
All live below – 13:50-16:45 – BBC One
18:30-23:00 – BBC iPlayer
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday, 18 July
Repeat – 08:45-12:15 – BBC Two
All live below – 13:45-17:00 – BBC Two
17:00-19:30 – BBC Two
19:30-21:00 – BBC Three
00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) – BBC One
Tuesday, 19 July
Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage – 01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) – BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July
Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage – 01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) – BBC One
Thursday, 21 July
Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Highlights – 18:00-19:00 – BBC Two
Live coverage – 01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) – BBC One
Friday, 22 July
Repeat – 13:45-17:15 – BBC Two
Live coverage – 14:00-17:30 – BBC Red Button
Highlights – 18:30-19:30 – BBC Two
Live coverage – 01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) – BBC One
Saturday, 23 July
Repeat – 13:15-16:45 – BBC One
All live below – 18:30-20:00 – BBC Two
20:00-21:30 – BBC Three
01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) – BBC One
Sunday, 24 July
Repeat – 14:00-17:30 – BBC One
All live below – 14:00-20:00 – BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 – BBC Two
21:00-22:00 – BBC Three
22:00-23:30 – BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday, 25 July
Repeat – 10:15-13:45 – BBC One
Highlights – 16:30-18:00 – BBC Two