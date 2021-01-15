Comedian’s ‘A Run for Hope’ encourages people from all over the world to unite together to ‘Make Humanity Great Again’

Eddie Izzard is running 31 marathons and performing 31 stand up gigs in 31 days based in various cities around the world, without ever leaving London.

Like many running challenges this year, Izzard’s has gone virtual and involves taking to the treadmill where the online training platform Zwift means other runners can join in remotely.

The aim of Izzard’s ‘A Run for Hope’, which is sponsored by global sports equipment and sportwear company Mizuno, is to encourage people from all over the world to unite together to ‘Make Humanity Great Again’ and raise money for charity.

The comedian is running a marathon every day across the month of January and once each 26.2-mile feat of endurance is completed there is a live stand-up gig, Eddie Izzard: Still Standing.

The marathons and gigs are all being streamed live online to a global audience, with Izzard joined by a range of special guests.

“There is too much talk of division in the world,” says Izzard, whose previous running challenges have included 43 marathons in 51 days in 2009, 27 marathons in 27 days in 2016 and 28 marathons in as many days in 2020. “Too much talk designed to pull us apart. In my life I try to look for the opposite – to look for what brings us together, which helps make us all stronger.

“Working together feeds the spirit that can restore the greatness to humanity. ‘Make Humanity Great Again’ stands for unity, the sharing of beliefs and the power of human beings uniting across the continents and around the world.

“As a campaign it seeks to promote a fair chance in life for all, particularly those who experience disadvantage and discrimination. It speaks to people who believe there is more goodwill than ill-will in the world, who believe in the positive qualities of humanity and in the Golden Rule – to treat other people the way you would like to be treated yourself.

“I’m also grateful to Mizuno for their support as my sportwear partner.”

More about the challenge and a live stream can be found at www.eddieizzard.com

