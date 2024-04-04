Sky Documentaries and NOW will feature the life story of the Olympic decathlon legend this summer

One of sport’s most compelling characters and arguably Britain’s greatest ever track and field athlete will star in a television documentary this summer.

It promises to shed new light into Daley Thompson’s life and is timed to coincide with the eve of the Paris Olympics and the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where he won his second Olympic title.

Sky Documentaries say they have gained “unprecedented access and never seen before archive”. They add: “The film chronicles his legendary sporting achievements, from the streets of London’s Notting Hill to Greece’s Olympia, the site where his iconic event began during the Ancient Games.”

In what sounds like a warts-and-all look at his life, Thompson reveals the struggles he faced on the road to success. There are contributions as well from his close friend and World Athletics president Seb Coe, former decathlon rival Jurgen Hingsen and Caitlyn Jenner, who, as Bruce Jenner, won the 1976 Olympic decathlon crown and acted as a mentor to Thompson ahead of his 1980 Olympic victory in Moscow and subsequent world records.

Olympic heptathlon champion Denise Lewis and sprint icon Linford Christie are also among those who make contributions.

Thompson said: “It took me a long time to realise I was an introvert living an extroverted life, and I’ve been fortunate to keep most of that life to myself.

“Nearing pensioner hood, I’d like to share some of the good and a few disappointments, with my kids who don’t believe any of my adventures but mainly with people who are looking and hoping to be inspired. My message is simple: your altitude is dictated by your attitude, ‘believe in you’.”

Jack Oliver, head of co-productions at Sky added: “With the Olympics around the corner, we are thrilled to be working with The Mob Film Company and Abacus Media Rights to tell Daley’s story, a true sporting legend and one of the best decathletes of our time.

“With unprecedented access, exclusive archival footage and a host of brilliant contributors, we hope to give viewers a behind the scenes glimpse at the complex journey of one man, who became Britain’s greatest all around athlete.”

Vadim Jean, director at The Mob Film Company said: “As a teenager at the time in the 1980s, Daley was my sporting hero. I never imagined that 40 years later I’d have the privilege of making a film that I hope does justice to his legacy as the ultimate Olympic superstar.

“It’s an honour to be able bring together my love of film and sport to tell Daley’s incredible, inspirational story for the screen and reveal what it would take to be greatest all-around athlete the world has ever seen.”

