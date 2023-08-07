Four field event athletes join the British team for this month’s World Athletics Championships

Pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, shot putter Scott Lincoln and hammer throwers Charlotte Payne and Anna Purchase have been added to the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team for the World Championships, which starts in Budapest on August 19.

The quartet have qualified courtesy of their World Athletics Road to Budapest ranking positions, in addition to achieving the UK Athletics qualifying standard plus showing good current form.

Bradshaw won Olympic bronze in Tokyo two years ago but has struggled with injury lately and was beaten in the UK trials by Molly Caudery, who she now joins in the 55-strong squad.

The British governing body has received criticism, though, for leaving out athletes such as shot putter Amelia Strickler, sprint hurdler Josh Zeller, hammer thrower Kenny Ikeji and 400m hurdler Lina Nielsen despite them achieving World Athletics rankings positions.

Women – 100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; 200m Dina Asher-Smith; Daryll Neita; Bianca Williams; 400m Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; 800m: Isabelle Boffey; Keely Hodgkinson; Jemma Reekie; 1500m Melissa Courtney-Bryant; Laura Muir; Katie Snowden; 5000m Megan Keith; Amy-Eloise Markovc; 10,000m: Eilish McColgan; Jessica Warner-Judd; 3000m Steeplechase Aimee Pratt; 100m Hurdles: Cindy Sember; 400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight; 4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Alyson Bell; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; Asha Phillip; Annie Tagoe; Bianca Williams; 4x400m Amber Anning; Yemi Mary John; Jessie Knight; Laviai Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Nicole Yeargin; High Jump Morgan Lake; Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw; Molly Caudery; Long Jump Jazmin Sawyers; Hammer Charlotte Payne; Anna Purchase; Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson; Marathon Natasha Cockram

Men – 100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie; Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; 200m Zharnel Hughes; 400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith; 800m: Max Burgin; Ben Pattison; Daniel Rowden; 1500m Elliot Giles; Neil Gourley; Josh Kerr; 110m Hurdles: Tade Ojora; 4x100m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie; Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Adam Gemili; Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; 4x400m: Joe Brier; Lewis Davey; Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Matthew Hudson-Smith; Rio Mitcham; Shot Put Scott Lincoln; Discus: Lawrence Okoye; Mixed 4x400m Relay: All athletes involved in the 4x400m squads

Team staff: Team leader: Stephen Maguire; Team coaches: Leon Baptiste, Jon Bigg, Benke Blomkvist, Zane Duquemin, Robbie Grabarz, Chris Jones, Aston Moore, Martyn Rooney, Scott Simpson, Steve Vernon; Team support Staff (medical / sport science): Jon Alty, Paul Brice, James Brown, Sarah Connors, James Hedger, Satveer Kang, Milly Pamment, George Polglass, John Rogers, Ali Rose, Jen Savage, Andy Shaw, Laura Street; Team operations and logistics: Lorna Dwyer, Maddy Ibbett, Cerys Miller, Tina Ryan

