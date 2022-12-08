Eilish McColgan, Jake Wightman, Sydney McLaughlin and Mondo Duplantis are among your picks in our athletes’ of the year vote

After a power-packed year that featured multiple major championships, you voted in your thousands to choose your favourite athletes of 2022 in several categories.

The December issue of AW magazine, which is out now, lists the top three in every section. In addition there are exclusive interviews and profiles of each of the winners.

They are…

International Female: Sydney McLaughlin

International Male: Mondo Duplantis

British Female: Eilish McColgan

British Male: Jake Wightman

International U20 Female: Tina Clayton

International U20 Male: Erriyon Knighton

British U20 Female: Faith Akinbileje

British U20 Male: Ethan Hussey

British Masters Female: Sally Cooke

British Masters Male: Paul Forbes

Para athlete female: Olivia Breen

Para athlete male: Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker

Mel Watman Performance of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin’s 400m hurdles world record

Altra Award for most improved UK road runner: Anya Culling

Look out for features on all the winners in the December issue of AW magazine.