Eilish McColgan, Jake Wightman, Sydney McLaughlin and Mondo Duplantis are among your picks in our athletes’ of the year vote
After a power-packed year that featured multiple major championships, you voted in your thousands to choose your favourite athletes of 2022 in several categories.
The December issue of AW magazine, which is out now, lists the top three in every section. In addition there are exclusive interviews and profiles of each of the winners.
They are…
International Female: Sydney McLaughlin
International Male: Mondo Duplantis
British Female: Eilish McColgan
British Male: Jake Wightman
International U20 Female: Tina Clayton
International U20 Male: Erriyon Knighton
British U20 Female: Faith Akinbileje
British U20 Male: Ethan Hussey
British Masters Female: Sally Cooke
British Masters Male: Paul Forbes
Para athlete female: Olivia Breen
Para athlete male: Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker
Mel Watman Performance of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin’s 400m hurdles world record
Altra Award for most improved UK road runner: Anya Culling
Look out for features on all the winners in the December issue of AW magazine.