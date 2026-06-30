Caroline Powell breaks European W70 400m record

The British veterans athlete impresses yet again over one lap.

Caroline Powell, Britain's most prolific masters 400m record setter over one lap, made more history this past weekend after improving her own European W70 record at a masters open meeting in Yate near Bristol (June 28).

Already the holder of the W55 (61.55), W60 (64.31), W65 (68.67) UK marks, she improved her own European W70 record from 73.49 to 73.12, winning her heat from athletes over 30 years her junior.

Powell set her previous European mark in the World Championships in Gothenburg in 2024, behind Chile's Sara Montecinos's still standing world W70 record of 70.62.

It was probably only the wind that denied Powell coming close to the unusual feat of matching her age (72) with her 400m time. W60 record-setter Sue McDonald of the USA ran 61.73 at the age of 61, which is regarded as the best masters age 400m mark.

European W45 Masters indoor Champion Liz Amos was the fastest woman overall on the day with 62.09.

Powell also matched Helen Godsell's UK W70 record over a later 200m race with a 31.81 clocking but the 2.2 m/s wind was narrowly over the limit.

Clare Elms, who holds all W45-W60 UK 1500m and mile records, extended her position as the world's oldest woman to break five minutes for 1500m. In a largely solo race her 4:57.30 clocking at the age of 62 and six months, left her half a second short of her own world W60 record. She was first woman by over 15 seconds.

World indoor M65 400m champion Richard White was less than a second short of his British 300m hurdles record of 46.36 with a time of 47.17.

European 300m hurdles champion Sarah Loades improved her PB to 47.00 in a good battle with fellow W50 Louise Oldfield (47.44). Jane Horder's 19 year-old UK best of 46.19 might have come under threat but for the swirling wind. Horder herself won the W65 hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.98.

European Masters M65 Indoor shot champion Allan Leiper won the shot with a 13.62m throw. W60 Ruth Bird (37.67m) and W65 Karen Jones (35.69m) were the pick of the women hammer throwers. Michael Dickins was the fastest of the M40 100m runners with a 11.46 clocking.