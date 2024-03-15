Runners are invited by ASICS to be a part of a unique Running Festival in Paris

ASICS is inviting all runners to join a Festival of Running weekend dedicated to celebrating the power of running to move minds.

Taking place in Paris from April 5-7, the three-day running festival aims to uplift the power of running to all who run, regardless of ability.

The Festival of Running kicks off on April 5 with an elite race, ratified by World Athletics, that promises to ignite the city of lights.

Starting and finishing at Palais Royal, over 90 athletes, including Mekdes Woldu, Adel Mechaal and Nadia Battocletti, will compete in either the 5km or 10km race.

The Saturday will see ASICS co-host the Paris Run For All – an official marathon shake-out run, starting at Palais Royal and finishing at École Militaire. Mini-marathon events will also be hosted for people of all ages.

The Schneider Electric Paris Marathon will be on April 7, with over 50,000 runners competing. The ASICS Cheer Zone will be located at Place du Trocadéro (39km) featuring live music, hospitality and a whole lot of positive energy.

Gary Raucher, EVP, ASICS EMEA, said: “We’re excited to host the Festival of Running in Paris to demonstrate the power of sports to lift spirits, project positivity and inspire more people to move for their physical and mental wellbeing.

“Because at ASICS, we’ve always believed in the positive benefits of movement on the body and mind. It’s why we’re called ASICS: ‘Anima Sana in Corpora San‘ or ‘Sound Mind in a Sound Body.’

“This festival is open to all who want to move their mind with ASICS, uniting all runners from elite to beginners to ignite, excited and inspire the city of Paris by celebrating the incredible feeling of running.”

Pierre Rabadan, Deputy Mayor of Paris, in charge of sport and the Seine, added: “Together with ASICS, we have launched the ‘Paris, bouge ton espirit’ (Paris, move your mind) initiative to inspire and enable Parisians to experience the physical and mental benefits of sports.

“The marathon weekend is an important moment in our partnership to raise awareness and invite even more people to join and participate in the programme.”

More information and the full event program can be found on asics.tv/paris.