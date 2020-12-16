Work has been progressing steadily during 2020 at the Birmingham stadium ahead of Commonwealth Games

The redevelopment of Alexander Stadium in Birmingham in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games in 2022 is bang on schedule despite the problems created by the pandemic this year.

An inspection this week confirms the building work is progressing as planned and within its £72.4 million budget.

Since planning permission was granted in January, the demolition of three existing stands has been completed and the site remodelled with steelwork that will form the eye-catching new West Stand, which has started to take shape in recent weeks.

Athletes such as triple jump Nathan Douglas (pictured above) have already taken a look and the project is due to be finished by spring 2022 in order to stage the track and field at the Games plus the opening and closing ceremonies.

Kelly Sotherton, Team England’s track and field team leader for Birmingham 2022, said: “It is fantastic to be able to take a closer look at the progress that has recently been made on the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium. I’m impressed with how quickly the new parts of the stadium are taking shape.

“This will be an amazing venue for Birmingham 2022 and I’m sure that athletes from across the country – and around the world – are looking forward to competing here during the Games. This stadium has long been associated with great events and great athletes and that association can now continue in 2022 and beyond.”

After the Games the stadium is set to become a focal point for sport and community use and it is part of a wider Perry Barr Regeneration Scheme.

The stadium will house around 30,000 spectators at each session during the Games and will revert to a permanent capacity of around 18,000 post-Games, the largest permanent facility capable of hosting major athletics in the UK.

