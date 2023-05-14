Racing on home soil, the ultra-runner shaves six seconds off his best time for 100 kilometres

Lithuanian Aleksandr Sorokin broke the 100km world record in the World’s Fastest Run, powered by Nord Security, in Vilnius on Sunday (May 14).

The 41-year-old clocked 6hr 5min 35sec to take six seconds off his previous world record set last year.

“I am extremely happy that I managed to break a world record and that I did so in my native city,” he said. “Vilnius is the city where I started running and it’s my great pleasure to thank it by making history right here.”

Sorokin’s world records include 100 miles (10:51:39) and the longest distances in set certain times — 6 hours (98,496km), 12 hours (177,410km) and 24 hours (319,614km).

Together with Sorokin, almost 30 of the world’s top ultra-runners took part in the record-breaking race, which took place near Cyber City, which is located in the up-and-coming Naujamiestis district of Vilnius. The track was certified by World Athletics and approved by the International Association of Ultrarunners and the Athletics Federation of Lithuania.

“This event and Aleksandr’s fantastic result creates additional interest for Cyber City and the whole neighbourhood,” says Laura Tyrell, head of PR at Nord Security, the title sponsor of The World’s Fastest Run event.

“This record will always be a symbol of how a strong will, devotion and a goal-driven attitude is the way to success, whatever career you choose. That always was and will continue to be the spirit of this place where we build the most innovative cybersecurity tools for global markets.”

» Subscribe to AW magazine here