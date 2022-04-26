Lithuanian shows incredible endurance as he breaks 100km world mark at Bedford track

Ultra running

Centurion RC 100, Bedford, April 23

Lithuanian Aleksandr Sorokin broke the 100km world best of 6:09:14 set by Japan’s Nao Kazami in 2019 with a stunning time of 6:05:41. He averaged a mind boggling 3:39 for the 100 kilos and 5:53 for each mile!

While 100km is not a fully recognised world record distance on the track it is by the IAU and his time is superior to the road world record belonging to Nao Kazami – IAU world champion.

He was first through 5okm in 3:01:51 – 25 minutes clear of Peter Windross’s UK M50 record of 3:26:51. At 50 miles he was through in a world M40 record of 4:53:41 with now Alexander Whearity second almost a hour back in 5:49:58.

Sorokin also set a world six hour record of 98.496km.

At 100km, where he finished he had a 86 minute margin over Whearity (7:31:16) who carried on and the Briton was ahead at 100 miles in 12:42:04 having also been first after 12 hours with 152.238 km.

Poland’s Dominika Stelmach was the leading woman at 50km in 3:29:52 and she was still 15 minutes clear at 50 miles in 5:51:28 though the 2019 World 100km champion Camille Heron did set a US W40 mark of 6:06:41.

But 12 miles later Heron (7:39:06) had edged ahead past Stelmach (7:40:50) to win the 100km race.

Sam Amend carried on and won the women’s 100 mile in a UK record 14:10:41. She also was first runner through 12 hours with a European best 140.310 km.

The Belgrave Harrier also set a UK W40 record of 50 miles of 6:36:27 and had a 100km time of 8:28:25.

Haspa Marathon Hamburg, April 24

The world 10km record-holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw won by a margin of around three kilometres with a sensational marathon debut in windy conditions.

The 22-year-old Ethiopian clocked 2:17:23 which is the fastest ever women’s debut bettering Paula Radcliffe’s time of 2:18:56 from London in 2002.

Yehualaw became the sixth fastest women ever with an Ethiopian and course record and also set a German all-comers’ record.

She said: “The race went well for me considering this was my first marathon. The fast Hamburg course suited me and the spectators helped me a lot.”

Fikrte Wereta was second in 2:26:15 and Bone Cheluke completed an all-Ethiopian podium with 2:26:23 for third place.

In the men’s race, Eliud Kipchoge’s 2:05:30 course record from 2013 (his debut) was broken by fellow-Kenyan Cybrian Kotut.

He clocked 2:04:47, just edging debutant Stephen Kissa who crossed the line one second behind the winner in an Ugandan record. Ethiopia’s Workineh Tadesse was third with 2:05:07 as the top eight finishers all broke the 2:07-barrier.

Briton Alex Lawrence was 28th in a PB 2:17:50. His previous best was 2:23:07.

Vienna City Marathon, Austria, April 24

Vibian Chepkirui defended her title and smashed the course record as the Kenyan won with 2:20:59 after a close battle with fellow-Kenyan Ruth Chebitok who finished second in 2:21:03. Sheila Jerotich made it an all-Kenyan podium, taking third place in 2:23:01.

Cosmas Muteti won the men’s race with 2:06:53, which is the second fastest time in the history of the event.

Fellow-Kenyan Leonard Langat was second in 2:06:59 and Eritrea’s Oqbe Kibrom was third with 2:07:25 as seven broke 2:10 which is also a record.

Victoria Kenny, who ran 2:41:20 in her marathon debut at Seville in February, won the women’s half-marathon in a PB 76:21 (76:16 chip)

Enschede Marathon, Netherlands, April 24

Kenya’s Maurine Chepkemoi won the in a course record of 2:21:10 with very even splits of 70:38 and 70:32.

Fellow Kenyan Filomena Cheyech (2:23:53) and Ethiopia’s Alemtsehay Asefa (2:24:42) completed the top three.

Kenyans also dominated the men’s race with Julius Tuwei (2:07:43) and Enock Onchari (2:07:52) leading home Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate third (2:07:59).

Madrid Marathon, Spain, April 24

Sinaresh Yirga Dagne won in a course record of 2:24:37 from fellow Ethiopians Meseret Alemu (2:25:18) and Kasu Bitew Lemeneh (2:26:17) with Uganda’s Linet Chebet fourth in 2:26:22.

Abdela Godana easily won the men’s race in 2:08:44 from Uganda’s Geoffrey Kusuro (2:09:23) and Ethiopia’s Zewedu Hailu Bekele (2:09:27).

Kenya’s Mark Kiptoo was eighth in a M45 world record of 2:11:15.

Krakow Marathon, Poland, April 24

Kenya’s David Metto won the men’s race by more than 15 minutes in 2:14:17 .



Padova Marathon, Italy, April 24

Alfonce Kibiwott led a Kenyan clean sweep, winning in 2:10:01 from Elijah Kibor (2:12:25) and Gilbert Chumba (2:13:20).

Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei won the women’s event in 2:31:21 from Eritrea’s Lemlem Kahsay (2:35:53) and the 2010 European champion Anna Incerti (2:36:23).

Gifu Half Marathon, Japan, April 24

Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso won narrowly in a course record of 59:56 from Bernard Kibet Koech (59:57) and Emmanuel Maru (59:58).

Dolphine Omare won the women’s race in 68:13 with Australian Sinead Diver setting a world W45 record of 69:00 in second.



Maratona da Europa, Aveiro, Portugal, April 24

There were Portuguese titles for Andre Costa (2:24:39) and Alexandra Oliviera (2:56:41).

USA Track meetings

LSU Alumni Gold, Baton Rouge, April 23

Bahama’s Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner set a world lead of 44.22 ahead of Vernon Norwood’s 44.59 while European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith equalled his second best ever time improving his UK lead to 44.61 and that was his fastest since the Rio Olympics where he set his PB.

The 100m was led home by the PB’s of Demarcus Fleming (10.08/1.9) and Dorian Camel (10.13) but though the women’s was a better quality the wind was too strong for legal times as Aleia Hobbs 10.84/3.2) led home Favour Ofili and Mikiah Brisco (both 10.90).

Canadian Olympic relay medalist Brendon Rodney won the 200m in a heavily wind-assisted 20.23/4.4 and the wind was also too strong in the 100m hurdles for Alia Armstrong (12.55/3.6).

The wind was perfect though in the 110m hurdles which allowed for a PB by Eric Edwards with 13.34/2.0 and likewise in the long jump for Reyvon Grey (8.17/2.0).

Tiger Olympians (with an all American quartet) won the 4x400m in 3:02.37 in the 4x400m.

Puerto-Rican Gabby Scott led home the 400m in 51.66 while Jamaican 50.13 performer Chris-Ann Gordon improved her 800m PB to 2:01.47,.

In a quality women’s long jump, Nigerian Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume sailed out to 7.08/2.5 (with a legal 6.75/1.8) ahead of Quanesha Burks 6.88/2.5 (with a legal 6.75/1.5).

Aggie Classic , Greensboro, USA, April 22-23

The 2021 NCAA Champion Cambrea Sturgis set a world-leading 100m of 10.87/1.8 well clear of Kayla White’s 11.13.

Less fortunate with the wind was Chris Belcher who clocked a wind-assisted 10.02 in both his heats (+2.6) and final (+2.7).

Paula Salmon won the 100m hurdles in 12.66/1.2.

NCAA Indoor 400m champion Randolph Ross won the 200m in 20.51/-0.3.

Jamaican Andre Clarke was first in the 400m hurdles in 49.35.

Long jumper Brandon Hicklin improved to 8.18/1.0.

Al Owens Classic, Allendale, April 23

Joe Ellis improved his hammer PB to to 74.19m to go 13th all-time in Britain.

Samoan Alex Rose won the discus with 65.38m over Andrew Evans’ 63.71m.

ASU Twilight, Tempe, April 22-23

Nathan Richartz equalled his PB in the pole vault with a 5.70m leap.

There were shot victories for Turner Washington (20.45m) and Dutch Jorinde van Klinken (outdoor PB of 18.44m).

The latter also took honours in the discus with a 63.72m throw.

Briton Bianca Williams gained a 11.46/-0.4 and 23.32/0.2 sprint double.

Lily Beckford came close to her 400m PB with a 52.83 clocking.

Jess Judd won the 1500m in 4:18.15 while European Indoor 1500m silver medallist Holly Archer just missed her 800m PB with a 2:03.99 victory.

Crimson Tide Invite, Tuscaloosa, April 22-23

Nigerian shot putter Isaac Odugbesan improved his outdoor shot PB to 20.66m.

Kenyan Hillary Cheruiyot won the 1500m in 3:38.22 while there were hammer victories for Olympic finalist Daniel Haugh (77.21m) and Greece’s Stamatia Scarvelis (71.18m).

Georgia Tech Invitational, Atlanta, April 23

Exciting US talent Matthew Boling improved his 200m PB to 19.92/-0.9 ahead of Nigerian Alaba Akintola’s 20.34.

Craig Allen won the 400 m hurdles in 49.19.

Briton Divine Oladipo won the shot with a 17.53m throw.

Hartnell Last Chance Open, Salinas, USA, April 23

Shadine Duquemin won the A competition in a season’s best of 56.12m but UK compatriot Kirsty Law defeated her in the B competition with a 57.32m throw.

Indiana Invitational, Bloomington, April 22

The 1500m was won by Morgan Beadlescomb’s 3:38.24 with Britons Matthew Wigelsworth running 1:49.02 in the 800m and Ellie Leather achieving a 2:05.43 800m win and 4:15.43 clocking in the 1500m in third place.

Jesse Owens Track Classic, Columbus, April 23

Olympian Adelaide Aquilla was the shot victor in 18.94m while Anavia Battle headed the 100m in a wind-assisted 11.06/3.3.

J Fred Duckett Twilight, Houston, April 23

There were British successes for Tara Simpson-Sullivan with a 65.13m hammer throw and Sam Woodley with a 54.55m discus throw.

Kentucky Invitational, Lexington, USA, April 22-23

World 100 m champion Christian Coleman won the 200m in 19.92/0.5 while NCAA indoor champion Abby Steiner improved to a PB 22.05/0.5) in the women’s 200m.

Masai Russell was a clear 100m hurdles winner in a 12.71/0.5 ahead of Bahamian World indoor silver medalist Devynne Charlton’s 12.89.

Kentucky gained a women’s relay double in 42.91 and 3:25.79.

Leon Johnson Invitational, Natchitoches, April 23

The 2016 Olympic pole vault champion Jenn Suhr leapt a winning 4.60m.

Propelled by a strong headwind, Briton Joseph Harding ran his fastest ever 100m time in winning in 10.46/4.5.

Lindenwood Dick Cochran Invite, St Charles, USA April 23

Josh Syrotchen set a discus PB of 64.32m .

Michael Johnson Invitational, Waco, April 23

The world 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown sped to a wind-assisted 10.66/3.2 ahead of Gabby Thomas’s 10.80 and Tamara Clark’s 10.81.

There was a world 400m hurdles lead for Khallifah Rosser with a 48.26 PB ahead of Jayson Baldridge’s 49.10 and Aldrich Bailey’s 49.25.

Nicole Yeargin gained a 400m win in an UK lead 51.32, a time inside the World qualifying mark, as she beat World 400m hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad’s 51.50. Another hurdler Gianna Woodruff set a Panamanian record of 52.43.

Bryce Deadmon won the men’s event in 44.81 ahead of Will London’s 45.41 and 20.09 200m performer Jaron Flournoy who set a 45.48 PB.

Olympic 100m finalist Trayvon Brommell headed the 200m in a modest 20.55.

Olympic champion Athing Mu won the 800m in a slow 2:02.07.

There was a fast just over the limits hurdles victory for Tonea Marshall with 12.36/2.1 just ahead of Chanel Brissett’s 12.52.

Jamaican Lamara Distin headed the high jump field with a 1.93m leap.

Nigerian Raymond Ekevwo was first in the 100m in 10.04 /1.9 and his compatriot Nnadi Chinecherem improved to 81.07m in the javelin.

Briton Tommy Ramdhan was fifth in the 100m in 10.30.

There were additional field wins for Joseph Brown in the discus (62.45m), and Allyson Wilson (73.20m) in the women’s hammer.

Morgan State Legacy, Baltimore, USA, April 23

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah improved his 100m PB to 9.94/0.8.

Navy Spring Invitational, Annapolis, USA, April 23

In the space of 90 minutes, Devon Allen set a 110 m hurdles World lead of 13.12/1.1)improved his 100m PB to 10.20/1.8 and won the 200m in 20.65/1.3).

Oregon Relays, USA, April 22-23

Christian Noble won the 1500m in 3:36.00 while Olin Hacker took the 5000m in 13:19.34.

Briton Tom Anderson was second in the 5000m in a 13:28.07 PB while Charles Wheeler (13:43.42) also set a PB.

Mason Ferlic led home the steeplechase in 8:23.92 with Britain’s world finalist Zak Seddon setting an European standard of and UK lead of 8:26.45 in fifth. Jonathan Hopkins just missed his PB with 8:31.80 in ninth but it was a Welsh Commonwealth Games standard.

Oregon achieved the second best ever 4×1 mile time of 15:52.05 by Matt Wisner, Briton James West, Cole Hocker, and Cooper Teare as they went close to the 1985 mark set by Ireland of 15:49.08 with a star quartet of Eamonn Coghlan, Marcus O’Sullivan, Frank O’Mara and Ray Flynn.

Australian Cameron McEntyre topped the javelin with a 81.96m throw.

Oregon led home the 4x100m in 38.83.

Pure Athletics Spring Invitational, Clermont, USA, April 23

The wind was well over the limits as Brit Charlie Dobson sped to a 19.99/4.2 clocking well ahead of world finalist Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake’s 20.32.

The latter also clocked a highly encouraging wind-assisted 9.98 behind Kendal Williams’ 9.90/4.7 as fellow Brits Ojie Edoburun ran 10.02 and Harry Aikines-Aryeteey 10.10.

Mitchell-Blake had won his heat in 10.09/3.8 while Aikines-Aryeetey recorded 10.12/4.8.

Ashanti Moore took the women’s 100m race in 10.96/4.2 ahead of German Rebekka Haase’s 10.97 and Briton Imani Lansiquot’s 11.00. Lansiquot also ran 11.00/5.0 in winning her heat with an even stronger tailwind.

Former world indoor champion Andy Pozzi was first in the 110m hurdles in 13.46/2.6 ahead of Cameron Fillery’s 13.57 though UK 60m hurdles runner-up Fillery won a different race in 13.57/3.4 to Pozzi’s 13.60.

Jenna Blundell set her fastest ever hurdles times of 13.06/3.9 in the final and 13.13/4.2 in her heat with fellow Brit Alicia Barrett running a respective 13.08 and 13.27 with Kaylor Harris the quickest with 12.90 in the final.

Heptathlete Holly Mills ran 24.31/2.2 in her 200m and long jumped 6.24/3.7 for third in a competition won by Abigail Irozuru’s wind-assisted 6.58/4.8.

400m prospect Alex Haydock-Wilson had a busy afternoon with a 10.40/4.7 100m, a legal 21.17/1.6 200m and a 1:59.44 800m!

South Dakota Challenge, Vermillion, USA, April 21-23

Briton Amy Philips won the women’s hammer with a 67.41m throw.

Emily Grove cleared 4.62m in the pole vault.

Tru Fit Sprint Series, Miami, USA, April 23

Antigua’s Cejhae Greene headed the 100m in a wind-assisted 10.01/2.1 while and Andrew Hudson was first in the 200m in 20.23/2.5.

European Indoor champion Wilhem Belocian won his 110m hurdles in 13.51/2.5 but in the final could only finish a very close third in 13.58 (13.577) behind Jamaican Orlando Bennett won in 13.57/2.3 and Nicholas Anderson 13.58 (13.571)

Ebony Morrison of Liberia won the women’s race in 12.92/2.0.

Kiara Parker won the women sprints in 11.29/2.3 and 23.05/2.8.

UofSC Open, Columbia, USA, April 23

All-time great Allyson Felix opened her final season with a highly encouraging 200m win in 22.40/1.8 ahead of NCAA Indoor champion Melissa Jefferson’s 22.46 PB who had earlier won the 11.08/1.8.

Twenty years ago aged just 16 Felix finished fifth in the World Junior 200m before breaking into world class in 2003 with a World Youth record 22.11 clocking. before going on to a career with seven Olympic golds and 30 global medals.

Former World champion Danielle Williams was a clear winner of the 100m hurdles in 12.61/1.1 ahead of Kristi Castlin’s 12.74 and Jade Barber’s 12.80 PB.

World relay medalist Wadeline Jonathas led home the 400m in 51.88

Guinove Joanus won the men’s 100 m in a Haiti record-equalling 10.16/1.5 and also ran a wind-assisted 200m of 20.37/2.7.

Algerian Abdelmalik Lahoulou led home the 400m hurdles in 49.53

Virginia Challenge, Charlottesville, USA, April 22-23

Chile’s Claudio Romero won the discus with 64.79m throw.

Young Canadian Ibrahim Ayorinde was first in the 200m in 20.51/1.2.

There was a 5000m PB for Kately Tuohy with 15:14.61.

Briton Seb Anthony was first in the 800m in 1:49.06.

Charlotte Dannatt set a PB 33:31.59 as she finished third in the 10,000m.

McKinney, USA, April 22

High schooler Tsegaya Fazarro clocked a fast 100m of 10.11 with the wind details not known.

OVERSEAS TRACK



Velocity Fest 11 meet , Kingston, Jamaica, April 23

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment opened his season with a fast 13.20/0.8 win from Rasheed Broadbell’s 13.31.

Olympic 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second in the 200m in 22.79/1.3 behind Anthonique Strachan’s 22.55.

Olympic hurdles bronze medalist Megan Tapper won in 12.80/0.3

Candice McLeod won the 400m in 51.20 ahead of 400m hurdler Janieve Russell’s 51.96.

Zandrion Barnes won the men’s 400m in a 45.69 PB.

Remona Burchell was first in the women’s 100m in 11.13/1.1) while Ackeem Blake won the men’s in 10.08/1.3 ahead of Yohan Blake’s 10.11, i

18 year-old Jeevan Newby ran a 10.22 PB in fifth.

Fedrick Dacres won the men’s discus with a 65.98m ahead of Traves Smikle’s 64.64

Hyogo Relays, Japan, April 23-24

Hellen Lobun was first in the women’s 10,000m in a PB 31:22.89 PB over a lap ahead of Nozomi Tanaka’s 32:39.29 and on teh same day also won the 1500m in 4:10.60.

Kenyan Richard Kimunyan won the 10,000 m in 27:39.79 ahead of Jonathan Ndiku’s 27:40.85 and Noah Kiplimo’s 27:50.39.

Yasunari Kusu broke the Japanese men’s 2000m steeplechase record with 5:29.11.

Kenyan Margaret Akidor won the 5000m in a 15:06.00 PB.

Yoshioka Memorial, Izumo, Japan, April 24

Yoshihide Kiryu won the 100m in 10.18/1.5 after a 10.12/2.1 heats

In the 300m, Kaito Kawabata narrowly won in 32.56 ahead of Kentaro Sato’s 32.59.

In the women’s 300m, Haruna Kuboyama was first in 37.54.

Sri Lankan Championships, Diyagama, Sri Lanka, April 23

The best mark was set by Sumedha Ranasinghe with 82.18m in the javelin.

In the 400m Kalinga Kumarage won in 45.88 ahead of Aruna Darshana’s 45.90..



South African Championships, Cape Town, April 21-23

Sinesipho Dambile won the 200m in 20.55/-1.7 just ahead of Clarence Munyai’s 20.63.

The women’s 400m hurdles title went to Zeney van der Walt in 55.75 ahead of multiple champion Wenda Nel’s 56.08.

There were victories for Zakithi Nene in the 400m in 45.51 and Sokwakhana Zazini in the 400 m hurdles with 49.84.

The long jump title went to Jovan van Vuuren 8.04m while Glenrose Xaba won the women’s 10 000 m in 32:31.49.

Akani Simbine won the 100m in 10.31/-0.3.

In the 5000m, Dominique Scott-Efurd (15:28.10) defeated former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya’s 15:31.50.

Mbuleli Mathanga won the men’s 10,000m in 28:22.74.

Miedzyrzecz, Poland, April 23

There were Polish 10,000m titles for Krystian Zalewski (28:45.47) and Aleksandra Lisowska (32:55.09).

Milan, Italy, April 23

Nadia Battocletti set an Italian two miles best of 9:32.99.

There were 1500m wins for Elena Bello (4:09.42) and Mohamed Jhinaoui from Tunisia (3:39.00).

Simone Barontini gained victory at 600m in 1:17.27 ahead of Francesco Pernici ‘s Italian under-20 record.

Napoli, Italy, April 23

Vladimir Aceti led home the 300m in 32.70 ahead of Edoardo Scott’s 33.0 while Anna Polinari took the women’s race in 37.02 ahead of hurdler Ayomide Folorunso’s 37.15.

Zombathely, Hungary, April 23

There were hammer victories for World bronze medalist Bence Halasz (77.96m) and Reka Gyuratz (70.49m).

Walks

Dudince, Slovakia, April 23

The 41st edition of the famous walking event saw Italian Olympic 20km champion Massimo Stano win the 30km in a PB 2:29:09.

Mexican Jose Luis Doctor finished second in a NACAC record 2:29:24.

China’s He Xianghong set a national record 2:29:35 in third ahead of Aurelien Quinon’s 2:30:01 .

There was a South American record for Colombian Jose Montana in 2:30:46 in fifth as altogether he first 15 went inside the Oregon standard of 2:33.

The women’s race was headed by Chinese Olympic winner and World medalist Qieyang Shenjie whose debut at the distance was an Asian and meeting record 2:43:06.

Kimberley Garcia from Peru was a close second in a South American record 2:43:19.

Third was Li Maocuo on 2:45:46 while Viviane Lyra set a Brazilian record of 2:49:12 in fourth.

Fifth-placer Robyn Stevens set an US and NACAC record of 2:49:29.

The top European was Viktoria Madarasz in sixth in a Hungarian record 2:50:29 as 11 walkers were under the Oregon standard of 2:54.

The 20km walks were won by Mexican (Sofia Ramos 1:34:04) and Guatemalan Jose Alejandro Barrondo (1:20:56).

Polish Championships, Sulejowek, April 23

Olympic 50 km walk champion Dawid Tomala won the Polish 20km title in 1:25:16 ahead of Artur Brzozowski’s 1:25:27 and Rafal Augustyn’s 1:25:52.

In the women’s 20km, Katarzyna Zdzieblo (1:30:11) headed Olga Niedzaliek (1:30:34) both got Oregon standards.



Chinese National GP, Huangshan, China, April 23

Wen Yongjie won the 20km event in 1:22:17. while Xu Hao won the 35km in 2:31:48 PB.

Ma Zhenxia (1:28:20) and Ma Zhenxia (2:47:38 PB) won both the 20km and 35km walks.



Belarus walking championships, Brest, Belarus, April 23



Alina Yushchenko won the women’s 20km in 1:29:40 while the men’s winner was Nikita Kolyada in 1:22:43 while the 35km walks Vladimir Kolesnik (2:43:00) and Nadezhda Dorozhuk (3:03:05).

USA Walk Championships, Hauppauge, April 24

Nick Christie won the US 20km walk title in 1:24:36 while the women’s event was won by Miranda Melville in 1:36:01 with both gaining 8000 US dollars for victory.

UK Road Results

Wrexham Elite Marathon, April 24

Times were slowed by a blustery wind but 2:12 marathoner Hugh Armstrong still clocked an impressive 2:14:04 on the seven lap circuit.

His laps were an impressively even 19:09, 19:05, 19:04, 19:03, 19:09, 19:20 and 19:12.

In second, Inter Counties cross-country champion Calum Johnson ran 2:17:45 in his debut, matching Armstrong to around halfway but he lost three minutes on the last lap alone taking 22:33 for his final circuit.

Top M40 John Gilbert, the former South of England cross-country champion ran 2:20:57 as the first 12 broke 2:30 in a field of just 57 finishers.

Chelsea Baker set a 10 minute PB of 2:47:04 to win the women’s race and her reasonably even laps were 23:42, 23:51, 23:45, 23:38, 23:49, 24:05 and 24:07.

Sarah Hunter’s 2:50:57 and Natalie Seymour’s 2:54:31 completed the top three.

Only seven women finished after 11 started of the 28 entries with many presumably put off by the conditions.

The half-marathon was won by Fionnuala Ross in 74:18 just ahead of Mollie Williams’ 74:23 and Catherine Whoriskey’s 76:11.

The men’s race was led home by Jake O’Regan (64:58) from Alastair Walker’s 65:48 which puts him top of the UK M40 rankings and Joe Sagar’s 76:11.

Dorney Lake Marathon, April 24

On a warm, sunny day with quite a strong wind over the exposed lakeside course, Nicholas Coyle was a clear men’s winner in 2:29:04 from Jack Chitty’s 2:33:46 and Anthony Bradley’s 2:36:49.

W45 competitor Diana Leggott was first woman in 3:11:04.

The half-marathon saw clear solo victories for Lee Stopford in a PB 70:06 and Kerrie Hamlin (83:29).

ABP Southampton Marathon & Half-Marathon, April 24

Chris McGurk won the men’s race by well over a mile in 2:30:17.

Victoria Walls won the women’s race in 3:04:35.

Sean Hogan was first man in the half-marathon in 71:17 while Anne-Marie Bayliss was equally dominant in 1:24:45.

The 10km races were won by Isaac Farnworth (33:27) and Christine Halls (41:34) and the 5km races were headed by M50 Amin Koikai (17:38) and Alice Rudd (19:36).

Barnsley 10km, April 24

M45 Richard Price (39:05) and W40 Vicky Shaw (43:12) took the honours.

Blackpool Festival Marathon, April 24

There was a Barnsley marathon double for Barnsley Harrier Alan Ford (2:38:35) and Barnsley AC’s Hannah Butcher (3:23:08).

The halves were won by Edward Evans (72:38) and Hannah Cairns (85:39) while Liam Browne (35:09) and third overall Mya Taylor (37:08) took 10km honours.

Chatham Maritime 10km, April 24

The races were won by Jack Bradley (35:38) and Becky Morrish (40:07).

Corsham 10km, April 24

William Grace (32:30) and Freya Spruit (39:20) led home the races.

Leicester Big 10km, April 24

The day after running the fastest leg at the British Masters relay, Gemma Steel won the women’s race by three minutes in 34:18 with Jason Bennett the first man in 32:57.

Newhaven Lighthouse 10km, April 24

Patryk Kasperek (35:02) and Morven MacAllister (40:31) were the pick in this Scottish event.

Run Thorpe Park 10km, April 24

Mitchell Bunn (33:41) and Lydia Birch (40:59) were clear winners at the famous theme park destination.

Shakespeare Marathon & Half-Marathon, Stratford-upon-Avon, April 24

William Lunn-Pigula (2:39:04) and Jenny Charlton (3:18:52) were the marathon victors while Orlando Corea (72:30) and Chloe Richardson (80:01) led home the shorter event.

Sheperdine Marathon, April 24

Adam Holland (2:35:27) and Alice Smith (3:12:10) were clear winners of this small event that attracted 49 finishers.

Teifi 10, April 24

John Collier (55:11) and Wendy Price (68:17) won over a distance which is not quite as popular as back in the seventies and eighties.

Former world indoor 800m finalist Jimmy Watkins who ran 1:46.33 in 2016 showed unprecedented endurance as he set a PB of 59:32 in eighth place.

Worthing Runfest Half-Marathon, April 24

In this flat seafront event, Pat Martin (70:45) and Maisie Trafford (82:52) led home the half-marathoners while it was Charles George (33:56) and W50 Linda Schofield (38:45) who were successful over the shorter event.

Bristol Track Club 5km, April 22

Jake Smith was a clear men’s winner in 14:22 from under-20 athlete Johnny Livingstone (14:33) and Jonathan Cornish (14:33).

The women’s race was slightly closer with English National cross-country winner Jess Gibbon (16:05) beating in-form Philippa Bowden (16:10) and Daisy Davies (16:36).

In the vets categories Lee Aherne (16:16) missed his M55 UK lead by just four seconds while Jacqueline Rockliffe went top of the UK W50 rankings with 18:33 though the time is down on the W55 lead.

York Even Splits 5km, April 22

George Couttie (15:23) was first man while Jennifer Walsh was first woman in 16:37.

Leicester City 5km Winter Series, April 21

There were first places for Jason Barton (16:53) and Emily Hall (19:28).

Great Yarmouth Promenade 5, April 21

James Reed was first man in 25:34 while Juliette Watkinson was the leading woman in 30:41.

UK Track

Jack Kee Memorial Throws, Milton Keynes, April 23

Kayleigh Presswell won the women’s hammer with a 63.58m throw while Thomas Head won the men’s competition with a near PB 64.82m.

Under-17 Ayesha Jones won the women’s javelin with a 43.87m throw.

Loughborough Open inc BUCS 10,000m, April 23

In very blustery conditions, Alfie Manthorpe of Sheffield University won the BUCS title in 30:18.28 ahead of Somalian Ahmed Abdulle (30:21.48) with Hamish Hickey (30:25.08) taking bronze.

BUCS cross-country champion Kirsty Walker won the women’s title in her 10,000m debut in 35:01.73 while fellow first-timers Kate Estlea (35:30.76) and Rosie Woodhams (36:19.97) took the other medals.

European under-20 Heptathlon seventh-placer Abigail Pawlett had a good day as she smashed her shot PB with a 13.39m throw and won the hurdles in 14.18/-1.1 though her 25.99/-4.0 200m win was into a very strong wind.

Poppy Malik improved her 400m PB to 54.47 to go third in this year’s under-20 rankings.

World University relay GB team member Sabrina Sinha won the 800m in 2:07.49.

National junior cross-country champion Will Barnicoat won the 3000m in 8:27.58 just ahead of fellow under-20 Alex Melloy (8:27.77).

There were good javelin wins for Daniel Bainbridge (71.91m) and Bekah Walton (54.39m).

Para Track

Coventry Spring Meet, April 23-24

Into a strong headwind, Sophie Hahn won a T38 100m in 13.76/-3.5.

Hannah Cockroft won the T34 wheelchair 100m in 17.99/-2.0 and the 400m in 57.22 just ahead of T53 Samantha Kinghorn’s 57.42.

Kinghorn won the 800m in 1:55.32 and 1500m in 3:39.19.

Daniel Sidbury won the 400m wheelchair race in 48.33 just ahead of Nathan Maguire’s 48.43, the 800m in 1:38.20, 1500m in 3:21.12 and 5000m in 11:24.16

Multi-terrain

Highland Fling 53 mile ultra trail race, April 23

Rowan Boswood, the winner of the full West Highland Way race in 2019, won the Scottish Ultra Trail race in 7:15:52 ahead of Josh Bakker-Dyos (7:28:48) and Robbie Dunlop (7:42:58).

Jo Meek won the women’s race in 8:24:32 with former international Ironman champion Chrissie Wellington (8:40:10) with Jacqueline MacIntyre (8:47:33) finishing in third place claiming the Scottish title.

Aoife Ni Mhaoileoin and Jan Dawson took the Scottish silver and bronze medals.

Sanddancer 10km, South Shields, April 24

Liam Taylor won this beach race, finishing 45 seconds clear of Conrad Franks.

Claire O’Callaghan won a closer contended women’s race which saw the top four finish between 38 seconds.

Parkrun

Parkrun, April 24

The fastest man’s time of the weekend was set by Samule Moakes with 14:40 at Long Eaton while Lauren Hayes was the fastest woman with 16:28 at Warrington though Sarah Astin was close with a 16:35 at Worthing.

The top age-graded performance appears to be the 44:30 at Ormeau by 93-year-old Grace Chambers which according to parkrun scores 112.175% on age-grading though Power of 10 rates it at 87.95%.

72-year-old Sarah Roberts with 23:30 at Rickmansworth is next on parkrun’s lists with a more realistic 97.94%.

M55 Graham Green with a 16:28 at Stretford had the highest men’s age-grading with 94.94%.

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE