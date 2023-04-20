After an impressive series of recent results the Yorkshireman makes exciting marathon debut in London on Sunday

Emile Cairess is quietly spoken and unlike many of today’s runners he is not particularly busy on social media either. In recent months, though, his performances speak for themselves.

Last year he equalled Mo Farah’s British 10km record with 27:44. The 25-year-old then brought his 10,000m best on the track down to 27:34.08 and half-marathon to 60:32. In December he led the European Cross-Country Championships in Italy before succumbing to Jakob Ingebrigtsen. Still, he took a brilliant silver there and followed it up with a British 10 miles record in March.

So what else do we know about the rising star of British distance running?

» Despite being a Yorkshireman, Cairess supports Arsenal FC. “Some people would consider I’m a plastic fan as I watch most matches on TV,” he says, “but that’s just the way I enjoy it.”

» As a child Cairess played as a right winger in the Bradford area. “I used to think I was really good,” he says. “Whether I was, you’d have to ask other people. I had an inflated view of my own skill. I was obsessed with Thierry Henry. I idolised him and still do to be fair.”

» After kicking football into touch, it took some time before Cairess made his mark as a runner. Early results included finishing 74th in the 2011 English Schools Cross Country Championships together with a number of modest placings in the Mini London Marathon (30th in 2011, 24th in 2012, 9th in 2013, 12th in 2014, 17th in 2015). “I did it five times but not with much success. I ended up walking it twice and it was only three miles too!”

» Cairess got a taste of the London Marathon last year by pacing the leaders. “It was an amazing experience,” said Cairess. “To be at the front of the London Marathon, not many Brits can experience it.”

» A former student at Bradford Grammar, Cairess studied at the same school as Alistair and Jonny Brownlee plus Richard Nerurkar.

» When Cairess broke the European 10 miles record with 45:57 at the Podium ‘Breaking 10’ event in Lancashire in March, he broke Nerurkar’s record of 46:02. Afterwards, he shared his prize money with the pacemakers who helped him achieve the mark.

» Cairess was coached by Alan Storey but switched to Renato Canova around a year ago. The Italian is renowned as one of the world’s top distance running coaches and has guided dozens of athletes to major podium places.

» When Cairess won silver behind Ingebrigtsen at the European Cross Country Championships, the Norwegian was asked by AW if he was aware or had any knowledge of Cairess before the race. “Nope,” he replied bluntly.

» Cairess enjoyed the run of his life at the Euro Cross four months ago but it came at a price – he caught Covid, probably from team-mate Jack Rowe.

» One of his best training partners is fellow marathon runner Phil Sesemann. But they have stopped doing their easy runs together after Cairess was tripped by one of Sesemann’s dogs during a run. “They’re a bit manic on the runs,” says Cairess. “One time I was running with Phil and one of them tripped me up and I had to miss two or three days of running!”

