As technology advances, sports watches have become an essential tool for runners to track their training progress and enhance their performance. In 2023, there are many excellent options available that offer a range of features to suit different needs.

Here at athleticsweekly.com, we make sure that you get all the relevant information on the latest sports watches, along with expert tips and advice to help you make the most out of your running and overall athletic performance. So, if you’re in the market for a new sports watch in 2023, read on to discover which models you should consider getting.

Choosing the Best Watch for You

Choosing the right sports watch can be overwhelming with so many options available on the market. It’s essential to first consider the primary activity you want to track and prioritise features accordingly. For example, if you’re a runner or cyclist, GPS tracking is essential. Heart rate monitoring, battery life, and the ability to create structured workouts are other vital features to consider. More advanced watches offer navigational capabilities and greater insight into your training, such as VO2 max estimations and recovery time.

With the perfect sports watch, you’ll be able to keep track of your progress and enhance your performance with ease. It’s exciting to consider that in the future, sports watches may even replace or challenge the dominance of smartphones, offering more than just tracking athletic progress. We may be able to answer emails, do our banking, play games at our favourite online casino, and even receive directions home – all from our wrist.

Garmin Forerunner 255

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is an excellent all-round running watch that offers a wide range of features and an impressive design for its mid-range price. Its highly accurate multi-band GPS, large and readable MIP screen, new and improved Elevate V4 heart rate sensor, and outstanding battery life make it an ideal running companion. With a long battery life of up to two weeks, runners have ample time to track their progress. Additionally, the watch is waterproof and has Bluetooth connectivity.

Huawei Band 4 Pro

For runners who are budget-conscious, the Huawei Band 4 Pro is the perfect device. With an impressive 0.95 inches AMOLED colour screen, the band is clear to read even at a glance, and its built-in GPS, continuous heart rate tracking, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring are unrivalled at its price point. The device also tracks sleep, provides information on how long you should recover between runs and estimates VO2 max. While it may not run as smoothly as pricier watches, its affordability and features make it an excellent option for bargain hunters.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular

This is an exceptional smartwatch ideal for runners. With an always-on screen and a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation, runners can more easily see their stats and track their health. GPS tracking is far more accurate than past models. Additionally, the watch is waterproof, and its Bluetooth connectivity allows for music streaming and phone calls.

And there you have it – the top 3 watches for running in 2023. We hope we’ve helped you choose the perfect smartwatch!