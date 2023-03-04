British distance runner clocks 45:57 at ‘Breaking 10’ event in Barrowford, Lancashire, to beat Richard Nerurkar’s long-standing mark

Emile Cairess showed he is in great form in the run-up to his marathon debut in London next month by taking five seconds off Richard Nerurkar’s European 10 miles record of 46:02.

Nerurkar set the mark 30 years ago at the Cabbage Patch 10 race, but Cairess sped around the popular “Podium” road racing circuit in Barrowford to clock 45:57.

Helped by pacemakers for the first few kilometres, he passed 5km in 14:05 before running the final few miles alone wearing a hat in chilly temperatures.

“It went really well,” he told AW. “It was tough as I had to run the last 10km completely solo but I tried to keep it even pace and stay focused. It was fantastic having everyone here.”

The record attempt, which was dubbed “Breaking 10”, was staged by SportsShoes.com with multiple pacemakers assembled plus runners of the calibre of Andy Butchart, although the Olympic 5000m finalist dropped out mid-race.

Cairess has been in fine form lately as he equalled Mo Farah’s UK 10km record last year with 27:44 in Valencia before later running 27:34.08 for 10,000m on the track, a half-marathon PB of 60:32 – again in Valencia – and then a magnificent silver medal in the European Cross Country Championships in Turin in December behind Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Currently coached by Italian endurance running guru Renato Canova, he will make his debut at 26.2 miles in London on April 18 and says he is unlikely to race again other than maybe the national 12-stage road relays.

