An exclusive chat with the Commonwealth Youth Games 800m champion who is rewriting the record books

Phoebe Gill has had the summer of her life. She hit the athletics headlines in July by destroying the British under-17 1500m record. That performance was followed up with her first international appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, where she dominated the 800m and clocked the fastest British under-17 time in 46 years (2:02.30) on her way to gold.

That was the first time she had dipped below 2:03.00, but she went faster still upon her return home with 2:01.50 in Watford – at the same venue where she had lowered that 1500m mark.

All the signs would suggest that this is an athlete who should perhaps start getting used to the attention.

What was the Commonwealth Youth Games experience like? Was it what you expected?

I was very much anticipating my race, having been in Trinidad for a week and a half [before the heats] due to the 800m being one of the later events. I have to admit I was worried about performing in my debut international race, given that I was inexperienced compared to other athletes in the field and wanted to do well after all my preparation.

Luckily, I had [Team England coach] Tom Craggs as an excellent motivator who calmed me and supported me all the way to the start line, meaning I was excited and ready.

Running in that temperature was a bit of a shock to the system and, honestly, the 800m heats concerned me a bit as I was quite surprised at the fast pace to begin with but luckily I found a spot at the front and comfortably qualified.

I was extremely nervous on the starting line for the final as everything I had done this season was working up to this ultimate race. This race [ended up] being one of my favourites and I was unbelievably happy to have run a PB and won.

Did you think you had that time in you?

All throughout this season I have been trying to break the 2.03 barrier which I’ve been stuck on from last year so I was ecstatic. Coming into the race I believed my body was in form with confidence from my 1500m PB and my coach’s motivation. Still, seeing that time when I crossed the line was a dream come true as I was sceptical it wouldn’t come until next year.

What was it like to meet athletes from all over the world and to be part of Team England?

Meeting the variety of athletes was one of the highlights [of the Games]. I was very nervous before that I wouldn’t get on with the others but now realise those thoughts were silly, as I have formed lifelong friendships.

I was so lucky to experience my first international race with such an amazing and friendly team, and hope future races include the same chemistry and trust that the England team shared in Trinidad.

Not only England, but athletes from other countries were fun and exciting to be around. To witness the culture and talent from athletes all across the world is an experience I will never forget.

Did this give you the confidence that you can pull on an England vest again?

Wearing the England vest was a huge confidence boost for me and inspired me to continue training hard to compete more at an international level. I believe the Youth Commonwealth Games serves as excellent practice for potential future races where I can run for England again, and maybe the Great Britain team one day.

You say you’re inspired by Kelly Holmes’ legacy. What does it mean to be representing Team England just as she once did?

I’ve been a massive fan of Kelly Holmes ever since watching the BBC documentary Gold Rush. Just learning about her athletics journey and the insane mental and physical challenges she’s battled made me appreciate how far she came despite what she faced. She is a massive inspiration. Now that I am representing England as she did I’m motivated to face every challenge in my journey with the same strength and grit and I hope I can evolve into a similar athlete.

How did you first get into athletics? Were there any other sports you wanted to pursue more seriously?

When I was younger, my main sport was actually swimming rather than running. I believe that background has helped shape me into the athlete I am today and how I train, due to having to experience the traumas that are early morning swim sessions!

I started running after being motivated to by my PE primary school teacher, Matt Pring. After winning my first friendly cross country race, I realised that I enjoyed the sport massively and continued racing in school cross country meets until I finally joined St Albans AC in year six, where I was nurtured and supported by my amazing coach Deborah Steer. She’s helped with my mentality in races massively ever since. Soon after joining St Albans AC, I started doing more and more track races and found my place in middle distance.

What’s the ultimate dream?

To compete for Britain at the top events such as the Olympics and the World Championships. Hopefully, competing for England at the Youth Commonwealth Games means a step in the right direction towards that.

