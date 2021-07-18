Sister act Indienne and Shaikira King won their first-ever English Schools titles at 800m and 1500m respectively in Manchester recently

Indienne King and younger sister Shaikira King completed a fine family double at the New Balance English Schools Championships this month when they won middle-distance titles in Manchester.

The duo were representing Leicestershire and Rutland Schools and both attend Ratcliffe College – and this was the first time either had won an English Schools gold medal.

Indienne, who competes for Kettering Town Harriers AC, won the senior girls’ 800m title in 2:09.33 on the first day of the championships (July 9), whereas Shaikira took the junior girls’ 1500m crown in 4:30.80 on the final day (July 11).

With no heats in Manchester due to Covid restrictions, Indienne was running in the second of two races and went through the bell in 63 seconds before opening up a big lead down the back straight.

Indienne, 17, said: “I cannot believe that I have won the 2021 English Schools Championships. I have always aspired to achieve the gold and to become English Schools champion from an early age. It is a dream come true!

“All the time and effort I put into my training has really paid off and it feels amazing to come home with the gold medal.”

Her coach Shane Smith said: “The format used at the 2021 championships made it much more difficult for Indie. It’s not her natural racing approach.

“I was immensely impressed with the way she rose to the challenge of the format and the way she handled being the fastest seeded athlete in the field, this brings a different type of pressure which she handled in her stride.”

Shaikira faced a 16-strong straight final but the 12-year-old, who is coached by John Skevington at Wreake & Soar Valley AC built up an early lead after going through the first lap in 67 seconds and 800m in 2:21.

Her rivals closed a little approaching the bell but she surged again to pull clear from runner-up Isobel Cotterill.

Shaikira said: “I am so excited to be the 2021 English Schools champion for 1500m. The whole prospect was daunting and having to control my nerves was a big challenge, but I overcame these challenges.

“I felt relaxed and strong in the race and managed to hold my leading position with a sprint at the end.”

Skevington said: ”Shai is a dedicated and talented athlete and her win was most deserved. Through the last lockdown she met with me, twice a week for 1:1 training – no matter what the weather. This certainly demonstrates her determination to succeed when normality returned.”

Proud parents Timothy and Sharon King, both former international athletes, were delighted for the girls and said: “It has been such a challenging year for both girls, coming through the 2020 COVID restrictions of isolated training and we are so proud of how they have coped and moved forward this season with their respected coaches and clubs.”

