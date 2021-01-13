AW promotion

As every athlete knows only too well, sporting performance relies on more than just natural ability to get results. Many talented athletes at the top of their game never quite manage to reach their personal goals, such as achieving an Olympic gold medal or breaking a world record. While this does not diminish the athlete’s talent, failing to meet their expectations can be a constant source of disappointment and regret. When you are this close to being at the top of your game, it makes sense to employ every resource you have available to give you an advantage. Improving your competitive edge is one something that can help you to boost results and to enjoy the success that you crave.

To reach their full potential, athletes need to work on developing their competitive edge. There is never any room for complacency or resting on your laurels no matter how good you are. Every athlete is only as good as their current performance, whether they are a professional or an amateur. To keep your performance levels high and leave your competitors trailing behind, you will need to work hard to develop and maintain your competitive edge. Here are some of the ways you can bring out more of your competitive side and develop it further:

Understanding the Nature of Competition

Whether you are a footballer or a swimmer, you must know how to get ahead of your competitors. While having a desire to win is essential, you also need something extra to give you an advantage. The power of the competitive spirit is demonstrated in matches between teams that have strong rivalries. Think about college basketball rivalries, the build-up before the game, the history of their clashes, and fighting talk at press conferences; all combine to leave players fully fired up to win before they reach the court. These feelings boost the players’ desire to win and accelerate their drive to deliver the best possible performance. These matches mean more to the players because there is more to be gained from winning them to maintain the team’s reputation, and the sense of victory is all the more powerful.

Understanding competitive spirit and how it plays a part in developing a competitive edge is vital to deliver your best performance.

Manage Your Mindset

Mindset is crucial to delivering the best sports performance, so it makes sense that sports psychology plays a large part in helping athletes to develop their competitive edge. As a natural talent for your sport only takes you part way to success, you also need to train right and focus attention on your mindset too. Mental barriers to success can be just as destructive as physical barriers, such as injuries.

Having a mindset that holds you back and diminishes your self-belief and ability will stand in your way of success if you let it. Taking control and managing your state of mind will help you develop a positive attitude and unwavering self-belief that you need to reach the top of your sport. Therefore, the power of managing your mindset should never be overlooked and is well worth spending time developing.

Be Open to Change

Staying on the subject of mindset is the next factor that will help you to develop a competitive edge; which is being open to change. If you believe that you know best and don’t need to listen to advice from your coach or your sports psychologist, you will always struggle to develop your career and achieve the results you crave. If what you are doing right now is not working and not providing you with those record-breaking wins that you are chasing, then listening to advice from others in the know could help. Sometimes, even minor tweaks to your training regime, your mindset, or technique can make all the difference to your performance. But, if you are not open to listening to others, you may miss out on useful advice that could help you to improve.

Being open to change can help you throughout life, but especially so in the world of sport. As an athlete, you need to be prepared to take advice on board to avoid injury and ensure that you reach your full potential. Being open to change and advice is especially in giving you a competitive edge. Being flexible and open-minded will enable you to adapt quickly to changing situations when competing, so if things aren’t going to plan, you can be decisive and act fast to get back on track.