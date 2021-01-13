Shoe guru Paul Freary tests out these off-road shoes

The Michelin rubber outsole of the Mizuno Wave Daichi 5 provides excellent traction, especially in the wet. This, combined with Mizuno’s XtaRide sole design – a deep X-shaped groove cut into the sole – allows the shoe to adapt to uneven terrain with ease.

This model has the overall feel of a road shoe, making it easy to get along with, with high levels of comfort that are enhanced by the famous Wave cushioning.

For those seeking an adaptable and no-nonsense all-rounder, this is a great choice.

Price: £120

Stockist: emea.mizuno.com

