Athletics is one of the most dynamic and most interesting sports on the planet. Athletes train their whole life just so that they can show the world the results in a 100m race that lasts less than 12 seconds. Moreover, the competition is massive, especially during the Olympics.

You may have not known this, but athletics is also a popular sport to bet on, just because the competition is great. The more competitive a sport is, the greater the odds will be, and that is the case here. In the past couple of years, many athletics fans started registering at online sportsbooks so that they can place bets.

Online sportsbooks have numerous great features, which is why they are superior to land-based sportsbooks and why experts think that they will take over the betting industry in the next few years. With that being said, we wanted to provide you with a quick guide on how to bet on athletics online.

Find a licensed operator

The process of placing bets on athletics starts with finding a reputable online sportsbook that holds a license. The license is probably the most important part of every operator as it indicates that the platform is regulated and can legally provide sportsbook services (in this case betting on athletics). One of the most reputable online sportsbooks on the planet that is both licensed and secure is Novibet and if you wish to check the platform and engage with it, you can bet online here.

Licenses are always displayed at the bottom of the home page. If you cannot find it or if the sportsbook does not show it, then you should not even register there because it is likely for the operator to be a scam site.

Register and verify your account

Now that you’ve found a licensed operator that meets your individual preferences, the next step is to register. Registration at online sportsbooks is very straightforward and lasts just a minute. You just supply the online sportsbook with basic information about yourself – email, first and last name, etc.

After you’ve accepted the terms and conditions and successfully registered, you might be required to verify your account. The process of verification varies from one sportsbook to another, but you will be provided with information on how to complete it.

Deposit funds

Once the verification process is done, you will have to deposit funds into your account. Online sportsbooks have tons of accepted methods through which you can transfer funds to your account. You can use credit and debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, mobile pay methods, bank transfers, etc.

One thing that is worth a mention is that the minimum deposit amount and the number of accepted methods vary from one sportsbook to another, so make sure you pay attention to the banking policies.

Place bets

After you deposited money into your account, all that is left is to place bets. Search for the athletics category, choose your tournament and wager your opinion. The beauty of online sportsbooks is that they can be accessed from any mobile or desktop device, just as long as you have a stable internet connection. Some operators have even developed mobile apps to make themselves far more accessible and improve the mobile betting experience.