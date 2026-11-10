Cushioned comfort - the latest autumnal running shoe releases

This season's update of footwear sees a range of new releases from tempo trainers to highly cushioned daily training models.

Skechers – Aero Spark Glow In The Dark- £140.00

With all the usual features of a Skechers performance model: Slip-in design, Arch Fit and Hyper Burst cushioning, this new autumnal model has the addition of a glow-in-the-dark midsole!

As the clocks change and the evening draws in, this adds an extra dimension of visibility to those who run in low-light conditions.

This shoe suits faster-paced tempo runs and interval training perfectly, with the responsive Hyper Burst Ice midsole combining with the Hyper Arch carbon-infused H-Wing plate for a versatile spring-like feel on toe-off. The high-traction Goodyear outsole is another welcome feature that adds great traction on any surface in varying conditions.

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ASICS – Sonicblast 2 - £170.00

A daily trainer with a light, energetic feel, the Sonicblast 2 competes in what is now a very competitive and popular segment of the market. Perfect for a range of speeds from steady daily miles to up-tempo efforts, the shoe features a dual-layered FF BLAST MAX and FF TURBO SQUARED midsole cushioning combination. While this creates a highly responsive ride, it’s the ASTROPLATE that, while there to improve toe-off, adds a touch of stability and keeps the ride under control.

Overall, the shoe hits the target and proves to be nimble, energetic and a fun shoe to reach for on a daily basis. It also demonstrates that we don’t need carbon plates to create a highly responsive model, and this helps keep the price competitive in this shoe category.

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Saucony – Paramount Max - £200.00

Taking ‘max-cushioning’ to the next level, the Paramount Max uses the brand’s most efficient ‘energy-return’ foam, incrediRUN, in a deep stack to create one of, if not the most cushioned and responsive daily trainers on the market.

The feel of this shoe is immediately one of being incredibly soft and springy, yet lightweight, creating a ride that transforms your run into an experience of almost bouncing down the road. For me, it’s a shoe that makes easy recovery miles more enjoyable and longer efforts feel a little more manageable thanks to the added ‘spring’.

It’s reassuringly stable for such a soft shoe, and the whole fit and feel is secure yet luxurious.

Despite the responsive ride, it’s not a fast shoe, but the brand has plenty of options there, so this model complements the range, making recovery days something to look forward to.

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Saucony – Hurricane 26 - £170.00

The Hurricane proves to be a very stable and supportive shoe, with an incredibly plush, luxurious ride thanks to its deep incrediLUX foam. Engineered with an advanced material structure that resists bottoming out, the shoe maintains its plushness under load so the comfort doesn't fade after a few miles. Combine this with the supportive elements of the brand’s Guide 19 model, and we have a supportive daily trainer that feels capable at any speed for any distance.

The Hurricane really is a shoe that needs to be experienced, especially for those requiring support. It offers a ride not usually associated with this type of shoe, making for a fun, lively daily training ride.

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Nike – Pegasus Plus 2 - £154.99

Adding exposed Air Zoom units to the regular Pegasus shoe, the Pegasus Plus 2 gives the model an added propulsive sensation similar to that experience in the brand’s premier road racing models.

The full-length ZoomX foam now contains the Air Zoom, which transforms the shoe from a steady daily trainer to an up-tempo model in a familiar shoe that you can pull on and go. The shoe does feel better once you pick up the pace to engage that forefoot ‘bounce’, but could easily be a one-stop solution for daily miles should you wish.

A redesigned upper provides a secure hold around the foot, and the familiar waffle outsole proves to be a capable design for running in any conditions as the autumn approaches.

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361 – KAIROS 4 - £130.00

A mild stability model, the Kairos does a great job of providing control and support for a wide range of runners. Its control comes from the shoe’s geometry rather than additional posting elements, making it a soft, plush running experience that feels balanced and secure.

The Engage foam midsole is a TPU-based material and blends cushioning and energy return very well, particularly given the very competitive price point of this model.

The upper is again excellent for a shoe at this price, and the outsole proves to be a great pattern for the winter months ahead; despite being a road shoe, it can handle varied terrain and light trails with ease.

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Mizuno – Sky Prime - £190.00

This new, premium cushioned daily training shoe from Mizuno delivers a combination of premium comfort and responsive performance in a deeply stacked midsole.

The all-new Nitrogen-infused MIZUNO ENERZY NXT+ in the top of the midsole offers exceptional cushioning and energy return, while the stable, smooth bottom midsole layer supports each stride with a balanced boost of energy. The high stack height and wide ground contact area combine to provide a stable yet highly cushioned ride.

The higher-than-ever stack height from the brand provides their most cushioned model to date, yet is surprisingly stable for such a shoe, helping to widen its natural appeal.

The soft engineered mesh upper is soft, wrapping the foot neatly and with a premium feel in keeping with the overall fit and performance of the shoe.

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Brooks - Glycerin Max 3 - £180.00

Now established as the brand’s premium max-cushioned model, the Glycerin Max 3 sees an update to its midsole with the introduction of a new midsole: DNA Rise Tuned.

This is a combination of 75% EVA and 25% TPEE, which is then nitrogen-injected. The result is a lighter, more cushioned and more responsive ride.

The geometry of the shoe remains similar, but with the new foam combination, the shoe feels smoother riding, with the high stack feeling less obvious, resulting in an all-round smoother running experience.

The shoe still feels ultra-plush with a neat, well-made upper and premium construction, making this a highly cushioned model to soak up daily miles with ease.

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New Balance - SuperComp Rebel v1 - £170.00

With what could be a contender for my shoe of the year, the SC Rebel combines race day performance with daily trainer versatility for a model that excites from the word go.

Combining the Infinion foam found in the SC Elite v6, race-day model and a carbon plate, the shoe somehow manages to provide lightweight performance in a model that’s capable of more regular use and retains that feel over many more miles.

The lightweight, energetic model gives a competitive experience to everyday training. Its precision-engineered propulsion plate feels perfectly optimised in shape, material, and placement, coming together to provide a feeling of propulsion with a snappy transition into toe-off.

The FantomFit upper technology locks down the foot perfectly and is lightweight, yet durable enough for regular training. Like many shoes, this one feels better the faster you go, but I found it difficult to hold back; such is the naturally energised ride it provides!

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Skechers – Aero Burst Glow in the Dark - £155.00

The brand’s premium, max-cushion daily trainer returns with a season update and a glow-in-the-dark midsole that absorbs light to charge and glows in low-light conditions for visibility to other road users.

The usual slip-in design and arch-fit are present, but it’s the deep stack of Hyper Burst Ice cushioning that gives the shoe its comfortable and responsive feel mile after mile.

A carbon-infused H-Wing is embedded within the cushioning for added energy return and adds an extra pop and some stability to the highly cushioned model.

A Goodyear performance rubber outsole rounds things off and makes for excellent traction on wet road surfaces: perfect for the autumn and winter months.

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Hi Tech – Silver Shadow Pro - £70.00

Once one of the best-selling running shoes in the country, the Hi-Tech Silver Shadow will be a familiar name to many older runners. This modern take on the classic shoe adds a new high-stack, compression-moulded EVA midsole and lightweight, breathable upper.

Perhaps the standout feature of this updated version is its price. It represents great value for money, and with a carbon rubber outsole that offers good traction on light trails as well as roads, it’s a durable option for the winter months.

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HOKA – Arahi 9 - £140.00

Using the brand’s H-frame technology, the Arahi 9 becomes more stable and supportive for overpronators. This dual-layer compression-moulded EVA foam midsole construction adds a more structured level of control than the previous version and makes the shoe more stable as a result.

The ride is relatively soft and light with a smooth toe-off thanks to the familiar rocker design. The upper gets a refresh too, with a very neat, engineered mesh design that hugs the foot well and has a premium construction and feel.

As the brand’s most accessible support type model, if you require stability and want the HOKA ride sensation, the Arahi 9 is the option to go for.

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Under Armour – Velociti Distance Storm - £155.00

The brand’s max-cushioned daily trainer, the Velociti Distance, gets a winter makeover with this ‘Storm’ edition. With a high stack of HTPU foam midsole, it offers excellent cushioning in a very stable platform that’s also highly durable, perfect for the big-mileage runner.

Add to this a UA Storm Tech ripstop upper that repels water while remaining breathable, and we have a great winter daily trainer.

The HTPU material makes up the UA HOVR+ midsole, along with a translucent frame that adds additional stability to the shoe. It is a neutral model, but rides with the surefootedness of a stability shoe. There’s a nice touch of ‘pop’ on toe-off, but ultimately this is a long-distance cruiser perfect for winter miles.

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