Phillipa Williams back in business as Steve Buckle impresses

Former North of England cross-country champion Phillipa Williams runs a 13-second PB at the Heaton Harriers Memorial 10km after most of the year out, while Steve Buckle takes the half-marathon honours at the Remembrance Run in Essex.

HEATON HARRIERS MEMORIAL 10km, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, November 8

After being out of action for most of the year, Phillipa Williams returned to improve her four-year-old PB by 13 seconds with 33:46.

The 33-year-old, who won the Northern cross-country title in 2023, had only competed in a few parkruns early in 2026 and her previous really competitive run had been in 2023.

Behind her, 47-year-old Sonia Samuels took second in 35:02, while Salford Harriers’ Joe Steward won overall in 31:03.

Overall: 1 J Steward (Salf) 31:03; 2 A Brown (Hought) 31:08; 3 C Franks (Gate, M40) 31:45; 4 E Knight (Heat) 31:48; 5 M Ilott (Tyne Br) 31:58

M50: 1 J Prest (Traff) 35:49

M55: 1 J Clifford (Darl) 35:37

M60: 1 P Davison (Low Fell) 38:35

Women: 1 P Williams (Hallam) 33:46; 2 S Samuels (Sale, W45) 35:02; 3 R Purves (Gosf) 36:23

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 39:52

HAYLING 10, Hayling Island, Hampshire, November 8

Overall: 1 A Withers (Ports) 55:16

M70: 1 M Hargreaves (Ports) 69:54

Women: 1 S Winstone (Soton) 60:21

W60: 1 C Searle (And) 72:17

REMEMBRANCE RUN HALF-MARATHON, Debden Airfield, Essex, November 8

Overall: 1 S Buckle (St Alb, M45) 70:45

Women: 1 N Woodyard (S’field, W45) 88:08

STOWMARKET SCENIC 7, Suffolk, November 8

Overall: 1 J O’Brien (St Ed, M45) 37:14; 2 R Davison (Felix) 37:44

M60: 1 M Allen (Ips J) 42:17

Women: 1 K Hymers (C&C, W40) 43:17

W55: 1 C Carter (New J) 46:12

WOODSTOCK 12, Oxfordshire, November 8

Overall: 1 A Bampton (Swin) 66:41; 2 H Read (Abing) 66:53; 3 M Lock (Wit) 68:49

Women: 1 M Roebuck (Wit) 76:49

HALEWOOD 5km, Merseyside, November 7

Kirsty Longley took the women’s race in a useful 17:06 but said: “That was only a parkrun and I’m not sure it goes on Power of 10. I did it instead of a session so no taper from my 65-mile week.

“My goal is the Leeds Abbey Dash, which I would like to go as close to sub-34 as possible providing I do not get ill. The fact that I am working full time in a school each week and I get through it is a blessing. My focus for a 5km is in May, in the Mid Cheshire event.”

Overall: 1 J Bretherton (B’burn, M45) 15:49

Women: 1 K Longley (Liv PS, W50) 17:06

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, November 7

Overall: 1 R Brailsford 15:06

VICTORIA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, November 7

Overall: 1 N Shail (Cov G) 71:14

Women: 1 A Bangura (W45) 87:14