Agate Caune’s retirement at 22 is sad, but it is not a failure

The Latvian distance runner was a double European under-20 champion and a World Championships performer by the age of 18. Now injuries have ended her professional career and we reflect on what teenage success does, and doesn’t, guarantee.

Every so often a retirement announcement makes you check the date of birth twice. This week it was Agate Caune, who has called time on her professional running career at just 22.

The Latvian made the news public on Instagram. She wrote that others might say her career was short, but that to her it was long enough to experience and achieve a great deal. It was a dignified, generous message. She thanked her coaches, physios and doctors, her federation, her home city of Valmiera and her family. She also admitted there were moments when the ground seemed to disappear beneath her feet, when she didn’t know whether her body would cope with the load or whether she would ever reach the results she was chasing.

Caune looked destined for greatness when she won European under-20 5000m silver in Tallinn in 2021 aged just 16. Two years later in Jerusalem she took the 3000m and 5000m double and her 5000m victory wiped 17 seconds off a championship record that had stood for 22 years.

Days later she was at the World Championships in Budapest, where, as I wrote at the time in this report on her bold solo run, she finished only fourth in her heat but was one of the stars of the meeting. She ran 15:00.48 for 5000m at 18 and had already set a Latvian senior record for 3000m on her Diamond League debut.

That front-running fearlessness was what made her so exciting. She didn’t wait for races to come to her. She tried to take them apart. You felt you were watching someone who could dominate Latvian distance running for a decade.

Instead, the trajectory flattened. She reached the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 at 19 but finished 16th in her 5000m heat. At the 2025 European Under-23 Championships she was seventh in the 10,000m and ninth in the 5000m. These are decent results for most athletes, but they were a long way from where her teenage form suggested she was heading.

Early retirements like this are not freak occurrences. They are a recurring feature of our sport – and of distance running in particular.

The reasons are fairly familiar. Teenagers who dominate their age group have often trained and raced harder than their peers, sometimes at senior-level volumes before their bodies have finished developing. By 2021 Caune was already running 10,000m on the track. The same early maturity that makes a prodigy look unbeatable at 16 can narrow the gap when everyone else catches up physically. And the step from junior to senior is brutal. Going from the best in your age group to racing fully formed professionals is not a straight line. It’s a cliff face.

Add the weight of expectation that comes with being “the next big thing” and the fact that a single stress fracture or stubborn tendon can derail months at a time and it is no surprise that some talents never fully land.

Teenage success has never been a guarantee of senior success. Some world and Olympic medallists were nowhere near the podium as juniors, while many a European junior champion has quietly disappeared from the scene.

But is it sad to see a talent like Caune walk away at 22? Of course. Is it a tragedy? I don’t think so.

Surely it is better to have won something as a teenager than nothing at all.

Most athletes would give a great deal for the medals, records and memories Caune banked before she’d even left her teens. She stood on European podiums. She competed at an Olympic Games. She lined up against the best in the world in Budapest and didn’t look out of place. None of that can be taken away – and it’s far more than the vast majority of people who pull on a pair of spikes will ever experience.

There is also something brave in the decision. Many fading prodigies hang on into their mid-20s, chasing a version of themselves that the body will no longer deliver. Caune has chosen to step off the treadmill while she still loves running. She says she will keep running for health, for enjoyment and with friends, which sounds like a healthy place to end up.

She is 22, with plenty of life ahead of her and by her own account she is excited about what comes next. We should remember the teenager who tore up the record books in Jerusalem and wish her well.