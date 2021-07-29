Who will win the most medals at the Games in Japan and how will Britain likely fare against the world’s best?

On the eve of the Games we gather our predictions from our detailed previews, updated with any late additions we know of though we are still not 100% sure what events the likes of Sifan Hassan and Shaunae Miller-Uibo will line up for!

The selections are based on a mixture of current form, previous championships records and knowledge of any recent injuries with a slight reference to World Athletics rankings system.

We predict the United States will easily top the medals table with 13 golds, 12 silvers and 8 bronzes which is similar to Rio (13, 10, 9) but would be their best since the boycotted Games of Los Angeles in 1984 (16, 15, 9), although the best in a fully contested Games since Mexico in 1968 (15, 6, 7).

We expect Kenya (5, 2, 3) to win a battle with Jamaica (3, 5, 1), Ethiopia (3, 4 1) and Poland (3, 0, 0) for second spot in the medal table.

On our predictions, we estimate Britain won’t make the top 20 in the medals table due to a possible lack of golds but only four countries will get more medals than Britain.

We are estimating seven bronzes (two for Dina Asher-Smith, two for sprint relays, plus Laura Muir, Holly Bradshaw and Josh Kerr) but there are quite a few expected top sixes and certainly at least a dozen medal chances.

Men

100m:

Will be closer and slower than Bolt’s 2008 and 2012 wins but the American stands out.

1 Trayvon Bromell (USA) 9.72 (WA ranking: 7)

2 Andre De Grasse (CAN) 9.80 (5)

3 Akani Simbine (RSA) 9.81 (2)

4 Ronnie Baker (USA) 9.82 (3)

5 Lamont Jacobs (ITA) 9.89 (9)

6 Zharnel Hughes (GBR) 9.90 (4)

7 Yohan Blake (JAM) 9.91 (6)

8 Fred Kerley (USA) 9.93 (15)

200m:

The world champion should add to his many victories.

1 Noah Lyles (USA) 19.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Andre De Grasse (CAN) 19.72 (2)

3 Kenny Bednarek (USA) 19.75 (5)

4 Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.83 (12)

5 Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) 19.90 (20)

6 Divine Oduduru (NGR) 19.95 (23)

7 Aaron Brown (CAN) 20.00 (6)

8 Adam Gemili (GBR) 20.11 (8)

400m:

Could be very close if as expected van Niekerk is nowhere near his 2016 form.

1 Steven Gardiner (BAH) 43.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Michael Norman (USA) 43.88 (3)

3 Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) 43.91 (not ranked)

4 Randolph Ross (USA) 43.95 (19)

5 Isaac Makwala (BOT) 44.12 (32)

6 Kirani James (GRN) 44.23 (5)

7 Michael Cherry (USA) 44.31 (10)

8 Anthony Zambrano (COL) 44.37 (4)

800m:

Very open and much might depend on who takes the pace and positioning. Amos to go one better than 2012?

1 Nijel Amos (BOT) 1:43.15 (WA ranking NR)

2 Patryk Dobek (POL) 1:43.30 (21)

3 Emmanuel Korir (KEN) 1:43.36 (10)

4 Elliot Giles (GBR) 1:43.40 (5)

5 Clayton Murphy (USA) 1:43.45 (11)

6 Ferguson Rotich (KEN) 1:43.61 (2)

7 Michael Saruni (KEN) 1:43.77 (18)

8 Oliver Dustin (GBR) 1:44.05 (83)

1500m:

Timothy Cheruiyot should win whatever but if it’s a sub 3:30 pace then expect Jakob Ingebrigtsen to replace Cole Hocker.

1 Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN) 3:32.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Cole Hocker (USA) 3:33.98 (33)

3 Josh Kerr (GBR) 3:34.01 (21)

4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:34.13 (2)

5 Marcin Lewandowski (POL) 3:34.34 (3)

6 Jake Wightman (GBR) 3:34.55 (9)

7 Stewart McSweyn (AUS) 3:34.60 (5)

8 Matt Centrowitz (USA) 3:34.82 (18)

9 Ronald Musagala (UGA) 3:35.11 (4)

10 Charles Simotwo (KEN) 3:35.15 (14)

11 Samuel Tefera (ETH) 3:35.23 (8)

12 Oliver Hoare (AUS) 3:35.65 (10)

5000m:

With Ingebrigtsen focusing on the 1500m, who a year ago could have foreseen Getnet Wale and Mohamed Katir among the favourites?

1 Getnet Wale (ETH) 12:55.60 (WA ranking 17)

2 Mohamed Katir (ESP) 12:55.65 (3)

3 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 12:56.12 (NR)

4 Paul Chelimo (USA) 12:56.66 (12)

5 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 12:57.05 (8)

6 Nicholas Kimeli (KEN 13:00.12 (7)

7 Mo Ahmed (CAN) 13:01.45 (9)

8 Nibret Melak (ETH) 13:03.12 (NR)

9 Daniel Simiyu Ebenyo (KEN) 13:03.66 (23)

10 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 13:05.10 (NR)

11 Grant Fisher (USA) 13:08.14 (43)

12 Marc Scott (GBR) 13:11.05 (26)

10,000m:

Should be a cracking race between the three major African nations.

1 Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 26:51.50 (WA ranking 3)

2 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 26:51.55 (7)

3 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 26:51.98 (1)

4 Selemon Barega (ETH) 26:52.01 (10)

5 Rhonex Kipruto (KEN) 26:52.65 (2)

6 Rodgers Kwemoi Chumo (KEN) 27:00.65 (5)

7 Mohammed Ahmed (CAN) 27:01.56 (4)

8 Solomon Berihu Aregawi (ETH) 27:10.65 (20)

9 Yemaneberhan Crippa (ITA) 27:11.40 (12)

10 Marc Scott (GBR) 27:11.66 (24)

11 Grant Fisher (USA) 27:12.03 (27)

12 Morhad Amdouni (FRA) 27:12.45 (18)

3000m steeplechase:

Could Wale win two events – his team-mate and late addition Girma might be his main rival.

1 Getnet Wale (ETH) 8:03.45 (WA ranking 3)

2 Lamecha Girma (ETH) 8:03.80 (1)

3 Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR) 8:04.23 (2)

4 Bikila Tadese Takele (ETH) 8:05.10 (12)

5 Leonard Bett (KEN) 8:05.65 (11)

6 Abraham Kibiwot (KEN) 8:06.30 (6)

7 Benjamin Kigen (KEN) 8:07.05 (4)

8 Hillary Bor (USA) 8:07.85 (8)

9 Djilali Bedrani (FRA) 8:09.02 (7)

10 Mohammed Tindoufti (MAR) 8:10.65 (16)

11 Ryuji Miura (JPN) 8:13.10 (19)

12 Benard Keter (USA) 8:17.45 (29)

Marathon:

Kipchoge is not in his 2016 form but still is a clear favourite.

1 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:06:01 (WA ranking 9)

2 Suguru Osako (JPN) 2:06:20 (90)

3 Lelisa Desisa (ETH) 2:06:36 (10)

4 Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:06:55 (71)

5 Lawrence Cherono (KEN) 2:07:03 (3)

6 Galen Rupp (USA) 2:07:12 (NR)

7 Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:07:13 (6)

8 Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:08:15 (7)

9 Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:08:17 (16)

10 Kaan Kigen Ozbilen (TUR) 2:08:20 (8)

11 Callum Hawkins (GBR) 2:08:36 (73)

12 Gabriel Gerald Geay (TAN) 2:08:51 (NR)

110m hurdles:

Don’t be surprised if the American breaks the world record and wins by two metres.

1 Grant Holloway (USA) 12.79 (WA ranking 1)

2 Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) 13.05 (17)

3 Sergey Shubenkov (ANA) 13.10 (3)

4 Orlando Ortega (ESP) 13.11 (2)

5 Devon Allen (USA) 13.12 (12)

6 Ronald Levy (JAM) 13.14 (6)

7 Daniel Roberts (USA) 13.17 (10)

8 Andy Pozzi (GBR) 13.21 (9)

400m hurdles:

We expect Karsten Warholm may well break his world record but will he also win?

1 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 46.75 (WA ranking 1)

2 Rai Benjamin (USA) 46.78 (2)

3 Alison Dos Santos (BRA) 47.21 (3)

4 Kyron McMaster (IVB) 47.33 (4)

5 Abderrahman Samba (QAT) 47.65 (5)

6 Kenny Selmon (USA) 47.97 (14)

7 Yasmani Copello (TUR) 48.03 (6)

8 Thomas Barr (IRL) 48.11 (9)

High jump:

Hard to predict and any of the 12 finalists could win.

1 Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.38 (WA ranking (3)

2 Maksim Nedasekau (BLR) 2.38 (2)

3 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 2.36 (23)

4 Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.36 (8)

5 Ilya Ivanyuk (ANA) 2.36 (2)

6 Brandon Starc (AUS) 2.33 (5)

7 Mikhail Akimenko (ANA) 2.33 (4)

8 Takashi Eto (JPN) 2.33 (21)

9 Loïc Gasch (SUI) 2.29 (39)

10 Michael Mason (CAN) 2.29 (7)

11 Naoto Tobe (JPN) 2.29 (13)

12 Shelby McEwen (USA) 2.29 (16)

Pole vault:

With no world champion Sam Kendricks, Mondo Duplantis’ chances have grown even further. Expect a world record attempt at the very least.

1 Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.10 (WA ranking 1)

2 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) 5.90 (4)

3 Chris Nilsen (USA) 5.90 (5)

4 Piotr Lisek (POL) 5.80 (3)

5 Thiago Braz (BRA) 5.80 (7)

6 Menno Vloon (NED) 5.80 (17)

7 KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.80 (20)

8 Ernest John Obiena (PHI) 5.80 (6)

9 Valentin Lavillenie (FRA) 5.75 (8)

10 Kurtis Marschall (AUS) 5.75 (28)

11 Sondre Guttormsen (NOR) 5.70 (32)

12 Ben Broeders (BEL) 5.60 (14)

Long jump:

Should be a four-way battle with Cuba marginal favourites for gold.

1 Juan Miguel Echevarría (CUB) 8.66 (WA ranking 2)

2 Miltiádis Tentaglou (GRE) 8.58 (4)

3 Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.56 (1)

4 JuVaughn Harrison (USA) 8.54 (12)

5 Yuki Hashioka (JPN) 8.35(7)

6 Marquis Dendy (USA) 8.32 (9)

7 Maykel D. Massó (CUB) 8.28 (27)

8 Thobias Montler (SWE) 8.26 (6)

9 Ruswahl Samaai (RSA) 8.24 (5)

10 Carey McLeod (JAM) 8.20 (28)

11 Steffin McCarter (USA) 8.18 (19)

12 Huang Changzhou (CHN) 8.16 (17)

Triple jump:

Burkina Faso have never had a single finalist in any event with a best of 24th but should win their first gold.

1 Fabrice Zango Hugues (BUR) 18.05 (WA ranking 4)

2 Pedro Pichardo (POR) 17.88 (3)

3 Andy Diaz (CUB) 17.45 (23)

4 Will Claye (USA) 17.41 (2)

5 Zhu Yaming (CHN) 17.39 (11)

6 Andrea Dallavalle (ITA) 17.31 (34)

7 Donald Scott (USA) 17.26 (5)

8 Yasser Triki (ALG) 17.20 (9)

9 Chris Benard (USA) 17.18 (13)

10 Melvin Raffin (FRA) 17.12 (17)

11 Max Hess (GER) 17.11 (18)

12 Yaing Zhu (CHN) 17.10 (11)

Shot:

Ryan Crouser should win easily and he will he also break his recent world record?

1 Ryan Crouser (USA) 23.44 (WA ranking (1)

2 Joe Kovacs (USA) 22.65 (4)

3 Tomas Walsh (NZL) 22.50 (2)

4 Michal Haratyk (POL) 22.22 (8)

5 Payton Otterdahl (USA) 21.75 (18)

6 Filip Mihaljević (CRO) 21.60 (7)

7 Armin Sinančević (SRB) 21.56 (9)

8 Jacko Gill (NZL) 21.52 (12)

9 Bob Bertemes (LUX) 21.34 (14)

10 Darlan Romani (BRA) 21.20 (3)

11 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) 21.15 (17)

12 Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR) 21.15 (11)

Discus:

World champion Daniel Stahl has dominated the event in recent years.

1 Daniel Stahl (SWE) 70.84 (WA ranking (1)

2 Kristjan Ceh (SLO) 69.50 (5)

3 Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT) 68.85 (3)

4 Andrius Gudžius (LTU) 68.60 (4)

5 Fedrick Dacres (JAM) 67.95 (2)

6 Simon Pettersson (SWE) 67.80 (9)

7 Christoph Harting (GER) 67.55 (21)

8 Lawrence Okoye (GBR) 67.05 (18)

9 Alex Rose (SAM) 66.60 (13)

10 Mason Finley (USA) 65.45 (19)

11 Reggie Jagers III (USA) 64.65 (16)

12 Daniel Jasinki (GER) 63.80 (15)

Hammer:

This looks a four-way battle with world champion Pawel Fajdek expected to finally break his Olympic duck.

1 Pawel Fajdek (POL) 83.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Rudy Winkler (USA) 82.40 (6)

3 Myhaylo Kokhan (UKR) 81.10 (4)

4 Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 80.65 (2)

5 Quentin Bigot (FRA) 78.80 (5)

6 Valeriy Pronkin (ANA) 77.65 (15)

7 Bence Halász (HUN) 77.30 (3)

8 Alex Young (USA) 77.00 (11)

9 Daniel Haugh (USA) 76.80 (9)

10 Marcel Lomnický (SVK) 76.70 (19)

11 Nick Miller (GBR) 76.45 (10)

12 Javier Cienfuegos (ESP) 76.10 (8)

Javelin:

Johannes Vetter looks a class apart and could win by up to 10 metres!

1 Johannes Vetter (GER) 99.20 (WA ranking 1)

2 Keshorn Walcott (TTO) 88.65 (10)

3 Neeraj Chopra (IND) 87.45 (16)

4 Marcin Krukowski (POL) 87.20 (6)

5 Anderson Peters (GRN) 86.64 (5)

6 Julian Weber (GER) 84.50 (9)

7 Toni Kuusela (FIN) 84.15 (40)

8 Gatis Čakšs (LAT) 83.80 (17)

9 Andrian Mardare (MDA) 83.65 (15)

10 Magnus Kirt (EST) 83.40 (2)

11 Vítězslav Veselý (CZE) 82.86 (26)

12 Arshad Nadeem (PAK) 82.25 (23)

Decathlon:

If the Canadian can replicate his Gotzis form he should beat the world record-holder.

1 Damian Warner (CAN) 9025 (WA ranking 1)

2 Kevin Mayer (FRA) 8875 (6)

3 Niklaus Kaul (GER) (2)

4 Garrett Scantling (USA) (14)

5 Karel Tilga (EST) (29)

6 Pierce LePage (CAN) (4)

7 Thomas Van Der Plaetsen (BEL)

8 Ilya Shkurenyov (ANA) (5)

9 Lindon Victor (EST)

10 Steven Bastien (USA)

11 Kaz Kazmirek (GER) (7)

12 Maicel Uibo (EST) (3)

20km walk:

A great chance for the home nation in the reigning world champion.

1 Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) 1:17:25 (WA ranking 1)

2 Wang Kaihua (CHN) 1:17:40 (7)

3 Vasiliy Mizinov (ANA) 1:18:15 (5)

4 Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) 1:18:16 (2)

5 Eiki Takahashi (JPN) 1:18:30 (10)

6 Koki Ikeda (JPN) 1:18:45 (8)

7 Cai Zelin (CHN) 1:18:53 (14)

8 Zhang Jun (CHN) 1;18:56 (34)

9 Álvaro Martín (ESP) 1;19:10 (4)

10 Diego García Carrera (ESP) 1:19:11 (3)

11 Salih Korkmaz (TUR) 1:20:05 (11)

12 Tom Bosworth (GBR) 1:20:08 (40)

50km walk:

Even without the world record-holder Suzuki, Japan could still clean sweep!

1 Masatora Kawano (JPN) 3:35:50 (WA ranking 5)

2 Satoshi Maruo (JPN) 3:35:56 (3)

3 Hayato Katsuki (JPN) 3:39:20 (11)

4 Evan Dunfee (CAN) 3:40:01 (14)

5 Yohann Diniz (FRA) 3:40:25 (7)

6 Matej Toth (SVK) 3:40:35 (15)

7 Luo Yadong (CHN) 3:40:47 (16)

8 Joao Vieira (POR) 3:42:35 (2)

9 Havard Haukenes (NOR) 3:43:00 (8)

10 Maryan Zakalnytskyy (UKR) 3:43:15 (6)

11 Dzmitry Dziubin (BLR) 3:43:45 (4)

12 Rafał Augustyn (POL) 3:44:00 (18)

4x100m:

USA should win but it could be close.

1 USA 37.29 (WA ranking 1)

2 Japan 37.40 (3)

3 GBR 37.45 (2)

4 Canada 37.51 (13)

5 Jamaica 37.66 (14)

6 China 37.68 (6)

7 Brazil 38.06 (4)

8 South Africa 38.12 (5)

4x400m:

USA will win and it won’t be close.

1 USA 2:54.13 (WA ranking 1)

2 Trinidad 2:59.45 (5)

3 Japan 2:59.65 (10)

4 Jamaica 2:59.76 (2)

5 South Africa 2:59.85 (12)

6 Netherlands 3:00.23 (9)

7 Belgium 3:01.00 (3)

8 Great Britain 3:01.05 (8)

Women

100m:

Should be a clear Jamaican one-two based both on past Olympic form and current form.

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 10.60 (WA ranking 1)

2 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 10.61 (4)

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 10.78 (2)

4 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 10.79 (40)

5 Blessing Okagbare (NGR) 10.86 (5)

6 Marie Ta Lou (CIV) 10.88 (3)

7 Javianne Oliver (USA) 10.95 (8)

8 Daryll Neita (GBR) 10.99 (15)

200m:

This looks incredibly open with Jackson surprisingly going in with the best and most consistent form.

1 Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.70 (WA ranking 6)

2 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 21.77 (2)

3 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) 21.82 (1)

4 Gabby Thomas (USA) 21.85 (12)

5 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 21.90 (3)

6 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) 21.92 (10)

7 Jenna Prandini (USA) 22.05 (13)

8 Anavia Battle (USA) 22.10 (25)

400m:

Felix she add to her huge medal collection but Miller-Uibo would be a huge favourite should see compete.

1 Allyson Felix (USA) 49.67 (20)

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM) 49.81 (3)

3 Quanera Hayes (USA) 49.85 (22)

4 Marleidy Paulino (DOM) 49.96 (25)

5 Wadeline Jonathas (USA) 50.05 (6)

6 Candice McLeod (JAM) 50.21 (51)

7 Cynthia Bolingo Mbongo (BEL) 50.29 (24)

8 Jodie Williams (GBR) 50.30 (15)

If she competes – 1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) 48.87 (WA ranking (2)

800m:

Under-20 Mu has little race experience but makes up for that with stunning basic speed.

1 Athing Mu (USA) 1:55.23 (WA ranking 28)

2 Werkwuha Getachew (ETH) 1:55.60 (NR)

3 Ajee’ Wilson (USA) 1:55.76 (1)

4 Natoya Goule (JAM) 1:56.03 (2)

5 Jemma Reekie (GBR) 1:56.48 (8)

6 Rose Almanza (CUB) 1:56.65 (12)

7 Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) 1:57.27 (11)

8 Habitam Alemu (ETH) 1:57.45 (9)

1500m:

Faith Kipyegon should defend though might depend if Sifan Hassan decides to go for an unparalleled triple.

1 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 3:56.80 (WA ranking 3)

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) 3:56.84 – if she runs! (1)

3 Laura Muir (GBR) 3:57.15 (4)

4 Freweyni Hailu Gebreezibeher 3:58.24 (ETH) (13)

5 Elle Purrier St Pierre (USA) 3:58.70 (15)

6 Gabriela DeBues-Stafford 3:59.55 (CAN) (5)

7 Diribe Welteji(ETH) 4:00.01 (NR)

8 Winnie Nanyondo (UGA) 4:00.66 (7)

9 Ciara Mageean (IRL) 4:01.25 (9)

10 Cory McGee (USA) 4:01.35 (20)

11 Linden Hall (AUS) 4:02.60 (24)

12 Lemlem Hailu (ETH) 4:04.00 (14)

5000m:

This probably should be a three-way battle with Gudaf Tsegay maybe having the best focus as this is her main event.

1 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) 14:34.65 (WA ranking 13)

2 Sifan Hassan (NED) 14:34.66 (2)

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 14:35.10 (1)

4 Senbere Teferi (ETH) 14:37.24 (43)

5 Lilian Rengeruk (KEN) 14:38.66 (8)

6 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) 14:39.23 (29)

7 Agnes Tirop (KEN) 14:39.35 (6)

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 14:39.45 (11)

9 Yasemin Can (TUR) 14:43.65 (16)

10 Karissa Schweizer (USA) 14:51.20 (17)

11 Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) 14:53.20 (22)

12 Rachel Schneider (USA) 14:55.10 (32)

10,000m:

As in Doha this should be a classic battle between the two main protagonists who have both set recent world records.

1 Sifan Hassan (NED) 29:10.65 (WA ranking 1)

2 Letesenbet Gidey (ETH) 29:12.03 (2)

3 Hellen Obiri (KEN) 29:45.65 (4)

4 Konstanze Klosterhalfen (GER) 29:46.32 (13)

5 Kalkidan Gezahegnem (BRN) 30:10.45 (24)

6 Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH) 30:12.55 (25)

7 Tsehay Gemeuchu (ETH) 30:14.65 (10)

8 Eilish McColgan (GBR) 30:15.65 (14)

9 Sheila Chelangat (KEN) 30:23.23 (74)

10 Hitoma Niiya (JPN) 30:31.45 (8)

11 Emily Sisson (USA) 30:44.66 (11)

12 Karoline Grovdal (NOR) 30:48.22 (32)

3000m steeplechase:

Can the world record-holder and world champion add an Olympic title despite not quite being in her very best form?

1 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 8:55.65 (WA ranking (1)

2 Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN) 8:55.78 (2)

3 Mekides Abebe Demewoz (ETH) 8:56.34 (11)

4 Emma Coburn (USA) 9:01.20 (3)

5 Gesa Felicitas Krause (GER) 9:03.89(4)

6 Purity Kirui (KEN) 9:04.65 (29)

7 Winfred Yavi (BRN) 9:10.03 (5)

8 Courtney Frerichs (USA) 9:12.15 (7)

9 Anna Emilie Moller (DEN) 9:14.15 (12)

10 Luiza Gega (ALB) 9:15.66 (13)

11 Genevieve Gregson (AUS) 9:18.04 (14)

12 Lomi Muleta (ETH) 9:19.32 (32)

Marathon:

Kenya should clean sweep but any of the three could win.

1 Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:20:45 (WA ranking 3)

2 Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:20:48 (1)

3 Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:21:05 (12)

4 Tigist Girma (ETH) 2:22:40 (21)

5 Birhane Dibaba (ETH) 2:23:17 (8)

6 Rosa Dereze (ETH) 2:23:35 (9)

7 Mao Ichiyama (JPN) 2:23:50 (13)

8 Helalia Johannes (NAM) 2:24:01 (11)

9 Honami Maeda (JPN) 2:24:15 (81)

10 Lonah Salpeter (ISR) 2:24:35 (2)

11 Ayuko Suzuki (JPN) 2:25:01 (NR)

12 Juliet Chekwel (UGA) 2:25:12 (80)

100m hurdles:

This looks very tight with maybe world record-holder Harrison having the edge with her greater experience.

1 Kendra Harrison (USA) 12.35 (WA ranking (1)

2 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) 12.36 (5)

3 Tobi Amusan (NGR) 12.45 (4)

4 Christina Clemons (USA) 12.55 (8)

5 Cindy Sember (GBR) 12.60 (7)

6 Britany Anderson(JAM) 12.61 (17)

7 Nadine Visser (NED) 12.68 (6)

8 Gabriele Cunningham (USA) 12.71 (25)

400m hurdles:

This event saw a world record in Doha and could again but this time current holder Sydney McClaughlin is the favourite.

1 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 Dalilah Muhammad (USA) 52.15 (2)

3 Femke Bol (NED) 52.34 (3)

4 Anna Cockrell (USA) 52.91 (28)

5 Anna Ryzhykova (UKR) 53.15 (6)

6 Janieve Russell (JAM) 53.50 (10)

7 Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR) 54.10 (12)

8 Emma Zapletalová (SVK) 54.15 (19)

High jump:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh looks like she has taken over Mariya Lasitskene’s previous unbeatable aura.

1 Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) 2.06 (WA ranking 2)

2 Vashti Cunningham (USA) 2.00 (4)

3 Mariya Lasitskene (ANA) 2.00 (1)

4 Nicola McDermott (AUS) 2.00 (8)

5 Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ) 2.00 (20)

6 Yuliya Levchenko (UKR) 1.97 (3)

7 Iryna Herashchenko (UKR) 1.97 (9)

8 Svetlana Radzivil (UZB) 1.94 (16)

9 Kamila Lićwinko(POL) 1.94 (5)

10 Karyna Demidik (BLR) 1.94 (6)

11 Morgan Lake (GBR) 1.94 (14)

12 Salome Lang (SUI) (12)

Pole vault:

This is the ANA’s best chance of a title though USA should put up the biggest challenge.

1 Anzhelika Sidorova (ANA) 5.00 (WA ranking 1)

2 Katie Nageotte (USA) 4.90 (4)

3 Holly Bradshaw (GBR) 4.90 (6)

4 Sandi Morris (USA) 4.85 (3)

5 Katarina Stefanidi (GRE) 4.80 (2)

6 Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.70 (15)

7 Tina Sutej (SLO) 4.70 (12)

8 Angelica Moser (SUI) 4.70 (14)

9 Iryna Zhuk (BLR) 4.70 (7)

10 Angelica Bengtsson 4.60 (SWE) (10)

11 Yarisley Silva (CUB) 4.60 (9)

12 Robeilys Peinadom (VEN) 4.60 (8)

Long jump:

Possibly the best quality event of the Games in terms of stellar competitors with evergreen Reece having a great chance to regain her title.

1 Brittney Reese (USA) 7.20 (5)

2 Ese Brume (NGR) 7.16 (3)

3 Malaika Mihambo (GER) 7.12 (1)

4 Tara Davis (USA) 6.95 (15)

5 Chantel Malone (IVB) 6.86 (8)

6 Ivana Spanovic (SRB) 6.84 (4)

7 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR) 6.79 (2)

8 Darya Klishina (ANA) 6.75 (24)

9 Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova (BLR) 6.72 (6)

10 Lorraine Ugen (GBR) 6.68 (14)

11 Jazmin Sawyers (GBR) 6.67 (10)

12 Abilgail Irozuru (GBR) 6.64 (7)

Triple jump:

Yulimar Rojas is probably the biggest favourite at any event in Tokyo and should easily become Venezuela’s first ever Olympic athletics champion.

1 Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.67 (WA ranking 1)

2 Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.85 (2)

3 Keturah Orji (USA) 14.80 (6)

4 Liadagmis Povea (CUB) 14.78 (3)

5 Kimberly Williams (JAM) 14.71 (4)

6 Senni Salminen (FIN) 14.66 (14)

7 Patrícia Mamona (POR) 14.58 (8)

8 Ana Peleteiro (ESP) 14.55 (7)

9 Ruth Usoro (NGR) 14.51 (41)

10 Nubia Soares (BRA) 14.50 (34)

11 Leyanis Pérez (CUB) 14.40 (42)

12 Olga Rypakova (KAZ) 14.30 (17)

Shot:

The world champion should win but many would love to see sentimental favourite Dame Valerie Adams regain her title.

1 Gong Lijiao (CHN) 20.43 (WA ranking 1)

2 Valerie Adams (NZL) 19.80 (10)

3 Jessica Ramsey (USA) 19.68 (11)

4 Auriol Dongmo (POR) 19.45 (5)

5 Fanny Roos (SWE) 19.30 (9)

6 Raven Saunders (USA) 19.25 (15)

7 Aliona Dubitskaya (BLR) 19.18 (6)

8 Song Jiayuan (CHN) 19.15 (21)

9 Danniel Thomas-Dodd(JAM) 19.10 (3)

10 Christina Schwanitz (GER) 18.94 (2)

11 Adelaide Aquilla (USA) 18.90 (25)

12 Sarah Mitton (CAN) 18.71 (18)

Discus:

The defending champion is far from her best but it still might be enough.

1 Sandra Perkovic (CRO) 68.80 (WA ranking 2)

2 Valarie Allman (USA) 68.24 (4)

3 Jorinde van Klinken (NED) 68.00 (10)

4 Yaime Perez (CUB) 67.90 (1)

5 Feng Bin (CHN) 66.20 (5)

6 Liliana Cá (POR) 65.80 (12)

7 Shadae Lawrence (JAM) 65.32 (17)

8 Kristin Pudenz (GER) 65.20 (6)

9 Dani Stevens (AUS) 65.05 (19)

10 Mélina Robert-Michon (FRA) 64.80 (14)

11 Claudine Vita (GER) 64.65 (8)

12 Kamalpreet Kaur (IND) 63.70 (32)

Hammer:

World champion DeAnna Price looked a clear favourite until recently the defending champion looked back close to her best.

1 Anita Włodarczyk (POL) 79.85 (WA ranking 2)

2 DeAnna Price (USA) 78.90 (1)

3 Brooke Andersen (USA) 78.40 (7)

4 Alexandra Tavernier (FRA) 75.20 (4)

5 Gwen Berry (USA) 75.15 (8)

5 Malwina Kopron (POL) 75.05 (3)

6 Camryn Rogers (CAN) 74.85 (30)

7 Annette Echikunwoke (NGR) 73.85 (23)

8 Lauren Bruce (NZL) 73.80 (14)

9 Wang Zheng (CHN) 72.60 (5)

10 Julia Ratcliffe (NZL) 72.25 (17)

11 Nastassia Maslava (BLR) 72.10 (34)

12 Hanna Skydan (AZE) 71.40 (10)

Javelin:

Far more open than the men’s contest with the Pole marginally the favourite.

1 Maria Andrejczyk (POL) 70.85 (WA ranking 6)

2 Christin Hussong (GER) 68.40 (2)

3 Lui Huihui (CHN) 65.85 (3)

4 Lina Muze (LAT) 65.40 (16)

5 Maggie Malone (USA) 64.80 (12)

6 Nikola Ogrodníková (CZE) 64.25 (7)

7 Barbora Špotáková (CZE) 64.10 (8)

8 Tatsiana Khaladovich (BLR) 63.85 (4)

9 Liu Shiying (CHN) 63.25 (5)

10 Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS) 62.90 (1)

11 Victoria Hudson (AUT) 62.20 (22)

12 Anete Kociņa (LAT) 62.05 (25)

Heptathlon:

If world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was fully fit she would be the marginal favourite but Nafi Thiam should defend comfortably.

1 Nafi Thiam (BEL) 7050 (WA ranking 2)

2 Annie Kunz (USA) 6685 (16)

3 Xénia Krizsán (HUN) 6640 (5)

4 Kendell Williams (USA) 6620 (6)

5 Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) 6586 (1)

6 Anouk Vetter (NED) 6545 (11)

7 Yorgelis Rodríguez (CUB) 6490 (32)

8 Erica Bougard (USA) 6435 (4)

9 Ivona Dadic (AUT) 6430 (9)

10 Adriana Rodríguez (ESP) 6425 (30)

11 Maria Huntington (FIN) 6402 (20)

12 Verena Mayr (AUT) 6385 (3)

20km walk:

China could achieve one of the few clean sweeps in Tokyo.

1 Yang Jiayu (CHN) 1:23:35 (WA ranking 2)

2 Liu Hong (CHN) 1:23:45 (1)

3 Qieyang Shenjie (CHN) 1:24:31 (3)

4 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 1:26:48 (20)

5 Sandra Arenas (COL) 1:27:25 (6)

6 Elvira Khasanova (ANA) 1:27:48 (NR)

7 Erica Rocha de Sena (BRA) 1:28:02 (7)

8 Maria Perez (ESP) 1:28:05 (5)

9 Raquel González (ESP) 1:28:16 (16)

10 Valeria Ortuna (MEX) 1:28:40 (65)

11 Eleonora Giorgi (ITA) 1:28:45 (19)

12 Glenda Estefanía Morejón (ECU) 1:28:49 (4)

4x100m:

Jamaica surely have too much firepower for the rest?

1 Jamaica 40.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 USA 41.75 (3)

3 GB 41.86 (2)

4 Germany 42.16 (5)

5 Switzerland 42.30 (4)

6 China 42.60 (8)

7 Trinidad 42.75 (6)

8 Japan 42.78 (11)

4x400m:

USA should win at a canter, especially if they also use the likes of Mu and McLaughlin.

1 USA 3:16.55 (WA ranking 1)

2 Jamaica 3:19.36 (3)

3 Netherlands 3:22.01 (7)

4 GBR 3:22.33 (4)

5 Poland 3:22.45 (2)

6 Cuba 3:23.68 (9)

7 Ukraine 3:23.75 (6)

8 Canada 3:25.01 (8)

Mixed 4×400:

USA will also win gold here though it is more open behind as not everyone will field their very strongest potential squads.

1 USA 3:07.85 (WA ranking 1)

2 Jamaica 3:10.06 (2)

3 Netherlands 3:11.03 (13)

4 GBR 3:11.07 (4)

5 Poland 3:11.21 (5)

6 Italy 3:12.01 (9)

7 Germany 3:12.33 (14)

8 Belgium 3:12.65 (6)

