Sunderland City Runs enjoys 15th anniversary event

Weekly round-up includes news from the North East of England, plus the Chester and Hackney half-marathon.

SUNDERLAND CITY RUNS 10km, Tyne & Wear, May 17

Sunderland celebrated the 15th anniversary of its city runs in style as more than 5000 runners completed races in the 2026 SG Petch Sunderland City Runs on Saturday and Sunday.

The action started on Saturday evening with the new SG Petch Sunderland City Runs 5km, when more than 500 runners followed a route that took them over the new Keel Crossing footbridge, around the Stadium of Light and past Sheepfolds Stables, which was the venue for a busy official after party.

A close men’s race was won by Andrew Swinburne of Morpeth Harriers in 15 minutes and 22 seconds, less than half a second ahead of Aaron Bark of North Shields Poly (15:23), with Scott Capewell in third (15:46).

Grace Carroll of Sunderland Harriers won the women’s race in 18:03, ahead of clubmate Amy Callaghan (19:09) and Evie Kleiser of Durham Harriers (19:18). Race founder Steve Cram also took part, one of the WEAR 15 individuals who were celebrated over the weekend for their role in the development and growth of the SG Petch Sunderland City Runs.

The action on Sunday began with the Active Sunderland BIG 3km, when over 700 mostly junior athletes took over the centre of Sunderland. Almost 2700 participants then completed the 15th anniversary edition of the Sunderland City 10km.

Winner of the men’s race was Lee Davies of North East Project in 30:51, followed by Alex Brown of Houghton Harriers (31:07) and Lewis Gamble- Thompson of New Marske Harriers (31:40). The women’s race was won by Polly Moreland of Alnwick Harriers in 37:06, with Jennifer Berry of Wallsend AC second (37:21) and Alex Sneddon of Jarrow and Hebburn in third (37:26).

After winning the 10km, Lee Davies was presented with the new Kevin Carr Memorial Trophy, in memory of Kevin Carr, a legend of grass roots athletics in Sunderland and the wider North East, who passed away earlier this year.

Over 1300 people completed the 2026 Sunderland City Half Marathon and the winner of the men’s race was Conrad Franks of Gateshead Harriers in 73:04, followed by Jordan Wilson of Stockton Striders (74:35) and Matthew Woodhouse (76:49). Olympian Aly Dixon of Sunderland Strollers, multiple Sunderland City Runs winner and another WEAR 15 individual, won the women’s half marathon in 82:33. Charlotte Redhead of Heaton Harriers was second (83:52) and Joanna McNeill of Saltwell Harriers was third (86:29).

Race founder and director Cram said: “It was a very special weekend of running in Sunderland, and a really fitting way to celebrate 15 years of the event. I was able to experience first- hand the brilliant atmosphere for our runners, and the new Keel Crossing was a great addition to the event, helping us to showcase the fantastic regeneration of the city centre. The SG Petch Sunderland City Runs go from strength to strength, and for making that possible we’re grateful to Sunderland City Council, all of our partners and volunteers, and of course the thousands of runners who take part every year.”

Half-marathon overall: 1 C Franks (M40) 73:04

M50: 1 D Purvis 78:19

M60: 1 J Strong 86:00

Women: 1 A Dixon (Sund Str, W40) 82:34

W50: 1 C McManus 94:37

W60: 1 J Murdy 88:13

10km overall: 1 L Davies 30:53; 2 Brown 31:09

M40: 1 D Richardson 32:40

M50: 1 D Milligan 35:10

Women: 1 P Moreland 37:08

W50: 1 W Chapman 40:09

5km overall (May 16): 1 A Swinburn (M40) 15:24

Note: Steve Cram (J&H, M60) 21:11

Women: 1 G Carroll 18:04

BARRY ISLAND 10km, South Wales, May 17

Jon Butler won the race in 30:23 as Charlotte Taylor took the women’s section from fourth overall in a personal best 33:08.

Second overall was former international steeplechaser and triathlete Adam Bowden, now a veteran M40 in 32:12 but deeper in the field, former double London Marathon W55 age group winner and senior World Championship international Angharad Mair, with 42:04.

The Les Croupier had recently set a new W65 5-mile British best of 33:12

Overall: 1 J Butler (Swan) 30:23; 2 A Bowden (C’bridge, M40) 32;12

Women: 1 C Taylor (B&W) 33:08; 2 O Stilman 36:27; 3 D Morris (Builth, W40) 36:33; 4 G Palmer (Les C) 36:36

W65: 1 A Mair (Les C) 42:04

BIG GREEN SCUNTHORPE 10km, Lincolnshire, May 17

Overall: 1 E Stones (Big Dog) 32:14

M50: 1 R Watkinson (Roth) 34:52

M70: 1 D Gibson 44:37

Women: 1 L Skinner (Off Couch) 35:01

W55: 1 H Morgan (Barns) 41:58

BOGNOR PROM 10km, West Sussex, May 17

Overall: 1 K Taylor 30:17

M60: 1 M Howard (Worth G) 38:16

Women: 1 K Natkiel (Phoe) L Spencer (W40) 36:46

COMMONWEAL 5, Swindon, Wiltshire, May 17

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 26:00

Women: 1 E Spencer (Swin) 31:47

ESSAR CHESTER HALF-MARATHON, Cheshire, May 17

Jack White, who won in 65:58 could not quite match his best of 65:54 set when winning last year’s Great Eastern Run when winning here over Luke Burgess, as Abbie Van Dijk took the women’s race in 78:12.

Overall: 1 J White (Norw) 65:58; 2 L Burgess (B&W) 66:11; 3 J Griffiths (Swan) 66:31; 4 D Rigby (B&W) 67:27; 5 J Moynihan (C&C) 67:49; 6 M Collins (Osw) 68:01; 7 A Baker (W Tempo, M40) 68:51; 8 T Roberts (Meirr’dd) 68:56; 9 C Sarsfield ()Helsby) 69:02; 10 M Young (M A’deen) 69:56

M45: 1 Fisher (Macc) 70:32

M50: 1 M Green (Meirr’dd) 75:18

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 76:40; 2 D McDonough (Kirkby) 77:34

M60: 1 R McGrath (N Masters) 82:03

M65: 1 T Rowlands (Maldwyn) 88:58

M70: 1 J James (P’land) 96:10

Women: 1 A Van Dijk (R4U, W35) 78:12; 2 M Gibson (100 Mara, W40) 78:53

W45: 1 V Knight 81:48

W50: 1 V Scowcroft (N Masters) 91:52; 2 L Blizzard (Warr) 92:39

W55: 1 C Carter (New J) 87:34

W60: 1 L Heyes (R’bottom) 1:41:50

HACKNEY HALF-MARATHON, London, May 17

Sam Tyas was five seconds quicker than his previous best when winning in 66:34, as Australian Ciara Boyd-Squires Long took the women’s race in 74:54, a time a shade outside her personal best of 74:19 set in Barcelona earlier this year.

Overall: 1 S Tyas (Belg) 66:34; 2 C Bruchausen 67:09; 3 O Wray 67:29; 4 S Friend (L Front) 67:36; 5 B Felton (Chelm) 69:24; 6 M Kelly (W Tempo) 69:28; 7 M Elbayan (Lut) 69:29; 8 C Newnham (Ryde) 69:24; 9 J Evans (Lon H) 70:07; 10 A Hunt 70:27

Women: 1 C Boyd-Squires Long (VP&TH) 74:54; 2 T McCormick (Vale R) 74:58; 3 B Briggs 76:49; 4 K Brown 77:36; 5 C Pereboom 77:40; 6 I Padfield (W Tempo) 78:38; 7 R Boswell (THH) 79:13; 8 A Hettige 79:22; 9 E Gaffney (W35) 79:43; 10 S Brooke (Birm U) 79:57

W45: 1 J McMullen 81:05

W50: 1 H May 86:13

W55: 1 N Stevens 85:24

HOOK 10, Hampshire, May 17

Overall: 1 T Harding (BMH) 55:12

M60: 1 M Slaney (BMH) 64:48

Women: 1 K Estlea0Morris (AFD) 58:09; 2 S Carter (THH) ^1:21

W50: 1 D Godwin (M’head) 65:37

KINTBURY 5, Berkshire, May 17

Overall: 1 J Millar (B&W) 26:15

Women: 1 L Robertson (Newb) 31:27

MAY 5, Poole, Dorset, May 17

Overall: 1 J Peppin (B’mth, U20) 26:09

M50: 1 B Underwood (Poole) 27:54

Women: 1 L Allison (Poole R) 29:29

ROTARY BADDOW 10, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, Essex, May 17

Overall: 1 P Whittaker (LoS) 62:27; 2 C Allenby 55:52

Women: 1 R Broome (S’field) 68:01

EMGP Blisworth 5, Northamptonshire, May 15

Overall: 1 S Harman (Bucks & Stowe) 26;14

M55: 1 C Bell (North Tri) 28:30; 2 D Lockwood (Higham) 28:33

M70: 1 A Phillips (North RR) 35:38

TEAM: 1 Higham 1:49:55

M35 TEAM: 1R&N 1:54:23

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 29:55

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Dav) 31:51; 2 K Godof (Olney) 32:09

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 32:29

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 30:31

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 38:22

TEAM: 1 Higham 1:40:36

W35 TEAM: 1 Higham 1:41:02

RUN EXE RELAYS, Exeter, Devon, May 15

Men (4x4km): 1 Exeter University 47:42; 2 Bideford 50:43; 3 SWRR 50:59

Fastest: J McDonald 11:28; L Jones 11:40; C Hewitt 11:44

M40: 1 SWRR 53:57. Fastest: M Jenkin (M45) 12:44

M50: 1 SWRR 59:23. Fastest: E Pickering 13:27

Women: 1 Exeter U 55:25; 2 Taunton 58:47; 3 Exeter U B 60:09

Fastest: J Leggate 12:59; S Livingstone 13:16; A Murray-Gourlay 13:33

W40: 1 SWRR 53:14. Fastest: V Hill (W45) 14:36

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FNUL BARROWFORD 5km, Nelson, Lancashire, May 15

Salford’s Harry Johnson, who had run 13:47 in March’s Podium Classic, had a comfortable victory in 14:22.

ELITE Men: 1 H Johnson (Salf) 14:22; 2 A Loughlin (Liv PS) 14:38; 3 C McLeod (S&SH) 14:48; 4 A Ballard (Chelm) 14:54; 5 T Hodgson (Salf) 15:01; 6 J Wragg (Roth) 15:04

M45: 1 J Papapia 15:45

M55: 1 J O’Brien 16:48

U20: 2 J Llewellyn (Charn) 15:05

B Race (selected)

M60: 1 S Watmough (Warr) 19:16

Women: 1 R Friend (Leeds) 17:31

GREAT YARMOUTH PROMENADE 5, Norfolk, May 13

Overall: 1 L Smith (Norw) 24:58; 2 W Cork (Norw) 25:01; 3 M Bath (Norw RR) 25:17

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 31:03

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 27:49; 2 L Finch (Bure) 28:30; 3 R Hughes (Read) 29:20

W40: 2 H Carr (Wym) 29:59

W50: 1 L Knights (Vegan) 33:57

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 34:34

HEREFORD COURIERS 5km SERIES, May 13

Overall: 1 C Jones (W Tempo) 14:49; 2 S Juson (Ctroft) 14:55; 3 H White (Here, U20) 15:36

U16: 1 H Lewis (Here) 16:12

Women: 1 A Kenchington 18:29

W55: 1 F Bowley (Here) 22:12

U14: 1 S Reid (Here) 19:02

WORKINGTON 10km, Cumbria, May 12

Overall: 1 A Duncan (U20) 16:24

Women: 1 K Maltby (Border, W40) 17:01

AVR WESTBURY 5km, Wiltshire, May 12

Overall: 1 T Loughlin (T Bath) 15:09

M40: 1 C Green (Welks) 15:51

M65: 1 P Reddaway (Corsh) 19:51

M70: 1 T Hutchison (T Bath) 21:32

Women: 1 C Hammett (THH) 17:19

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 21:57

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 22:39

EAST HULL HARRIERS SUMMER LEAGUE $, Humberside, May 12

Overall: 1 T Bushby (CoH, U20) 20:59

M55: 1 A Bushby (CoH) 23:25

M60: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 23:50

Women: 1 R Ellan (E Hull) 25:58

W60: 1 K Park (W Hull) 29:15

WALTON PARK 5, Liverpool, Merseyside, May 12

Overall: 1 P Howard (St Hel Str, M40) 25:41

M50: 1 M Swensson (Penny L) 27:53

M55: 1 D Hamilton (S’port W) 28:23

Women: 1 L Lee (Penny L) 29:58

W55: 1 F Culshaw (S’port W) 35:12