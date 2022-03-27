Road race coverage in late March includes Sheffield Half-Marathon and the World’s Steepest Street Run

Sheffield Half-Marathon, March 27

Mohammed Saleh, who may have been more at home running at the Liverpool Half the same day, was a clear men’s winner in 69:13 while Sarah Lowery (81:06) was first woman.

Overall:

1 Mohammed Saleh City of Sheffield 69:13

2 Michael Young West Cheshire 71:03

3 Jonathon Harding 71:57

Women:

1 Sarah Lowery Rotherham H 81:06

2 Alice Daniel 82:18

3 Eleanor Baker City of Sheffield 82:58

NORTH YORKSHIRE & SOUTH DURHAM LEAGUE RELAYS, Darlington, March 27

Men (4x2M approx.):

1 R&Z 42:22 (C Stephenson 10:06, R Scott 10:06, J Reeve 10:40, D Hack 11:31); 2 R&Z B 43:30 (C Jones 10:20, J Stephenson 10:42, T O’Mahoney 10:37, S Middleton 11:51); 3 Darl 45:19 (J Largey 10:23, H Wilson 11:47, S Marshall 11:33, C Taylor 11:36); 4 M&C 46:37; 5 Ayc 47:21; 6 Bill MH 48:02

U15 (3x1M):

1 N Marske 16:39 (W Young 5:32, M Ben-Tiba 5:45, M Downs 5:22); 2 Darl 17:16; 3 Aller Jun 18:30

U13 (3x1M):

1 Darl 17:33 (H Douglas-Reeves 5:49, F Pentland-Rice 6:11, R Steel 5:33); 2 Allert J 19:11; 3 Darl B 19:15

Women (3x2M):

1 M&C 39:02 (H Scott 12:24, H Webster-Costella 13:202, E Jones 13:19); 2 R&Z 39:32 (S Robinson 12:32, R Smith 12:41, K Reeve 14:19); 3 Darl 40:06 (M Kelly 13:14, M Wetherill 13:16, M Boon 13:35); 4 Stock S 40:42; 5 Bill MH 43:37; 6 R&Z 45:11

U15 (3x1M):

1 Darl 17:38 (Z Jones 5:31, L Hammond 6:06, F Talman 6:01); 2 Bill MH 19:55

U13 (3x1M):

1 Dur H 19:30 (L Graves 6:06, G Robinson 6:42, C Graham 6:42); 2 Allert J 19:41; 3 R&Z 20:32

CHERTSEY HOUSE SERIES 5km, Guernsey, March 27

Overall: 1 J Priest (Guern) 15:57; 2 T Le Cheminant (Guern, U20) 16:13; 3 P Amy (Guern, M40) 17:06

Women:

1 S Mercier (Guern) 17:59; 2 N Petit (Guern) 19:00; 3 E Dudin (Unatt, W35) 20:19

CLOCK CHANGE CHALLENGE 10km, Calne, March 27

Overall:

1 S Nott (Calne RC) 32:34; 2 J Stephens (Chipp) 33:13; 3 D Giles (Calne RC) 34:15

M60: 1 M Chorley (RRC) 40:00

M70: 1 S Heavens (Woot B) 45:19

Women:

1 D Nott (Calne RC, W50) 41:19; 2 K Rose (Calne RC) 42:16; 3 A Wilk 43:29

CLOCK CHANGE CHALLENGE 5km, Calne, March 27

Overall:

1 J Burns (Swin, U17) 17:00; 2 M Rose (Calne RC, M35) 17:24; 3 B Grieten (Ciren) 18:29

Women:

1 H Farion (Avon VR) 21:15; 2 R Carrivick (Avon VR, W35) 22:07; 3 M Reid (Head, W35) 23:09

CLOGHER VALLEY 5km, Augher, March 27

Overall:

1 G Gallagher (Finn valley ac) 15:56; 2 O Cassidy (Ennis, U20) 16:05; 3 A Scullion (Knockmany, M40) 16:20

Women:

1 D Toner (Clones, W40) 17:43; 2 G O Hagan (Knockmany) 18:15; 3 L Maguire (Galb) 19:03

MORAY ROAD RUNNERS 10km, Miltonduff, March 27

James Wilson (32:00) and Michelle Slater (41:40) took the honours.

Overall:

1 J Wilson (Moray) 32:00; 2 E Davidson (PNV) 32:27; 3 S Macleod (Edin) 33:36

M60: 1 F Barton (Ronhill Cambuslang) 39:22. M70: 1 A Sutherland (I’ness) 45:07

Women:

1 M Slater (Moray, W40) 41:40; 2 J Bisset (Metro) 42:45; 3 Z Gordon (Moray) 44:04

VICTORIA PARK SERIES, London Victoria Park, March 27

Overall (10km):

1 S Fell (M40) 36:50; 2 B Roast 38:05; 3 J Shipley (Lon Hth, M45) 38:11

Women:

1 S Ahmed (Ilf, W40) 40:01; 2 G Clark 47:31; 3 A James 49:30

Overall (10M):

1 S Amend (Belg, W40) 60:32; 2 L Nguyen 73:43; 3 J Crawley 77:00

Women:

1 Amend 60:32; 2 S Newton (Serp, W60) 88:54; 3 M Green (Hav 90, W40) 92:50

Overall (HM):

1 C Mullin (Kent, M40) 74:47; 2 G Mavchun 77:54; 3 M Reynolds 79:10

Women:

1 S Hopewell (Ware J, W40) 99:05; 2 C Silverman (Best Athletics, W50) 1:42:20; 3 K Hartley (Unatt) 1:43:20

LEIGHTON BUZZARD 10km, Bedfordshire, March 27

Overall:

1 S Read (L Buzz, M40) 35:26; 2 C Littlejohn (Ampt, M40) 36:20; 3 L Schvartz (Oxf Tri) 37:14

M50: 1 J Decesare (Ampt) 37:27

Women:

1 M Petrosino 40:30; 2 R Mitchell (L Buzz) 42:11; 3 M Jesson (Corby, W50) 42:41

KEIGHLEY 10km, Yorkshire, March 27

Overall:

1 M Warters (Wharfe) 35:19; 2 D Segger-Staveley (Settle) 35:29; 3 M Fillingham (Saltaire, M50) 35:49

Women:

1 A Caufield 41:27; 2 B Brunskill (O’worth) 42:19; 3 S Abbott (K&C, W40) 43:31

W50: M Wilson 44:15

SRI CHINMOY 10km, London Battersea Park, March 26

Lawrence Hollom (32:08) and Lauren Longhurst (39:13) were first in this early Saturday morning event.

Overall:

1 L Hollom (THH) 32:08; 2 M Cox (THH) 32:20; 3 G Suthon (Read) 32:29

Women:

1 L Longhurst (Morn) 39:13; 2 A Daniel (Strag, W40) 40:53; 3 C Lutsch (Windrush TC, W40) 40:58



W60: 1 J Balfour (Strag) 41:51

WORLD’S STEEPEST STREET RUN 6km, Harlech, March 26

In this race with a 37.45% maximum gradient, Rhys Jones was easily first man in 23:57 but his 2:22 clocking for the summit was bettered by Luke Robertson’s 2:19 though Robertson was only 17th in the 6km over four minutes down on Jones.

Sophie Pilkington was first woman in 27:10 in 10th overall and her 2:40 was equally quickest for the summit.

Overall:

1 R Jones 23:57; 2 R Harries 25:01; 3 M Evanson 25:05

Women:

1 S Pilkington (R Rose) 27:10; 2 G Kelly (Ches TC, W35) 29:45; 3 M Saher (Unatt, W40) 30:16

3km ON THE GREEN, Glasgow, March 25

Overall:

1 J Heathwood (Bella H) 8:55; 2 Y Bahar 9:06; 3 C Whitby (Gars, M40) 9:11

Women:

1 L Bell (Gars, W45) 10:01; 2 G Blee (Gars, W40) 11:22; 3 A Mcgregor (Kirk O, W45) 11:31

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km, York, March 25

Overall:

1 J Callis (Leeds C) 15:17; 2 K Sunman (Holm) 15:21; 3 O Donkin (Bart D, U20) 15:25

U20: 2 H Norden (R’well) 15:42

U17: 1 F Roden (Abbey R) 15:58

U15: 1 N Gallagher-Thompson (Otl) 16:40

Women:

1 J Rawes (Knaves) 17:18; 2 R Sykes (Holm) 17:34; 3 J Wood (Hill, U20) 17:45

W65: 1 J Holmes (Harrogate TC) 22:47

U20: 1 J Wood (Hill) 17:45

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, March 25

UK W50 Marathon record-holder Susan McDonald was first woman in 18:39 while Andy Greenleaf was first man in 15:27.

Overall:

1 A Greenleaf (Serp, M35) 15:27; 2 B Short (Craw) 15:45; 3 J Barnes 16:00

M45: 1 S Wurr (Herne H) 16:19

M50: 1 G Coombes (Ilf) 16:38

M75: 1 T Rea (Mote) 23:33

Women:

1 S McDonald (S Lon, W50) 18:39; 2 A Cross (Thames H & H) 18:47; 3 C Mason (THH, W35) 19:07

W50: 2 V Carter (TVH) 19:19

W55: 1 L Thomas (HW) 20:26; 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:56; 3 P Major (S Lon) 21:52

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:10; 2 J Harrison (SW Vets) 21:20

W65: 1 A Garnier (Thames H & H) 22:38; 2 L Wilson (ESM) 24:11; 3 J Wright (Eal E) 24:37; 4 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 25:13

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km, Leeds, March 23

Overall:

1 N Edmondson (Ilkley) 15:10; 2 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 15:23; 3 E Wheelwright (Hal, U20) 15:43

M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 16:46

U17: 1 E Hobbs (Otl) 16:17

U15: 1 A Budding (Ilkley) 16:46

Women:

1 K Pugh (Osw, U20) 18:15; 2 S Armstrong (Roundhay Runners) 18:45; 3 J Newbery 18:46

W60: 1 A Normington (Weth) 23:11

