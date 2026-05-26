Red-hot racing on the roads and trails of Britain

Welcome to our weekly endurance running round-up where we pick the best of the action from around the country.
CLIVE COOKSON 10km, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, May 20
In a close race, North Shields Poly’s over 40 James Anderson enjoyed a victory over fellow veteran Steven Jackson and Lucan Sutherland in 33:51.
The race took place in very windy conditions, which account for the slower than anticipated times.
Jessica Eaton took the women’s section in 37:03.
Overall: 1 J Anderson (NSP, M40) 33:31; 2 S Jackson (Sund, M40) 33:37; 3 L Sutherland (NSP) 33:42
Women: 1 J Eaton (Tyne Br) 37:03; 2 J Penn-Morley (NSP) 38:18; 3 W Pawsey (NSP, W45) 39:25
CHESHIRE 10km, Knutsford, May 24
Overall: 1 R Allen ((Leeds) 29:49; 2 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 30:23; 3 J Moores (Salf) 31:50
Women: 1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 36:01
NORTHALLERTON 10km, North Yorkshire, May 24
Overall: 1 L Davies (NE Proj) 31:15
Women: 1 C Knowles (Abbey) 36:07
W55: 1 S Cumber (Hali) 41:35
IVYBRIDGE 10km, Devon, May 23
Overall: 1 L Hayes (Erme V) 34:08
M60: 1 P Monaghan (S Dev) 37:23
Women: 1 N Bond (Tav) 36:08
KIRTON 5, Suffolk, May 22
Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips Ph) 25:33
M65: 1 R Harvey (Fram) 33:34
Women: 1 K King (St Ed, W35) 30:08
W60: 1 V Kennings (Ips J) 37:42
W65: 1 S Roberts (Ips J) 40:47
W70: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 39:00
MID CHESHIRE 5km, Kingsley, May 22
Once again, a Cheshire course has produced a series of fast times and here, it was Harry Johnson who got home first ahead of Calum Johnson, in 14:07, as they took advantage of a very slight downhill between start and finish.
The winner had posted a personal best 13:48 in a Podium Classic race in March but here found a slower time sufficient to beat former English National and Inter-Counties cross-country champion and namesake by four seconds.
It was in a tight race as seven more piled in under 14:20 and, back in 20th spot, first M45 Andrew Davies was only 10 seconds outside his age group all-time best with a 14:35 clocking.
For the women, Amy-Louise Neale, in her first race of the year, won in a personal best 15:02 and this followed the 30-year-old’s new marks over 10km and half-marathon, in early 2025, of 31:12 and 68:12.
Second placed Samantha Harrison set a personal best of 15:11 here in 2023 and, since then, has always been under 15:20 in this event including this year when the 31-year-old’s return was 15:13 and enough to see off third placed Holly Dixon.
Overall: 1 H Johnson (Salf) 14:07; 2 C Johnson (Gate) 14:11; 3 O Roberts (Meirr’dd) 14:12; 4 M Wharton (Sale) 14:16; 5 J Marwood (Salf, U20) 14:18; 6 J Martin (Hallam) 14:18; 7 J Firth (Leeds) 14:18; 8 J Beattie (Leeds, M$0) 14:19; 9 A Cole (Leeds) 14:20; 10 C Jones (Wesh) 14:21; 11 J Birmingham (Salf) 14:24; 12 S Moakes (Usanc) 14:26; 13 L Burgess (B&W) 14:28; 24 L Morris (W Chesh, U20) 14:29; 15 E Brown (Hallam) 14:30
M40: 2 T Charles (Chorl) 1457; 3 D Richardson (Gate) 14:08
M45: 1 A Davies (Mald) 14:35; 2 R Bentley (Meirr’dd) 15:09; 3 D Nugent (Mansf) 15:15
M50: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 15:52; 2 D Richardson (Stoke) 16:03; 3 M Wynne (S’port W) 16:12
M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 16:56; 2 D McDonough (Kirkby) 17:04
M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eryri) 16:53; 2 R Johnson (Alt) 17:05
M70: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 19:59
Women: 1 A Neale (Wake) 15:02; 2 S Harrison (Mansf) 15:13; 3 H Dixon (Camb H) 15:33; 4 E Davies (Border) 15:59; 5 L Huxley (B’burn) 16:18; 6 K Wood (York) 16:20; 7 F O’Hare (Liv) 16:26; 8 S Hicks (Belg) 16:30; 9 N Brown (AFD) 16:45; 10 A Morrison (Liv, U20) 16:45
W40: 1 L Hesketh (CleM) 16:49; 2 K Latham (Vale R) 17:27
W45: 1 E Renondeau (Vale R) 18:21; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke) 18:37
W50: 1 G Kinsey (Stroud) 19:29; 2 J Smith (Roch) 20:55
W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 19:08; 2 S Taylor (Trenth) 21:03; 3 D Broad (Vale R) 21:47
W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 21;28; 2 Y Hill (Osw) 22:50; 3 D Wood-Doyle (Stock) 22:51
W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:54
DAVE JONES WESTON PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, May 21
Bristol & West’s Ben Robinson continued his domination of the series in its ninth and final race of the campaign by winning again, this time in 25:24
Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 25:24; 2 J Williamson 25:59
M40: 1 D Awde (B&W) 26:39
M55: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28:35
M60: 1 M Robinson 30:30
Women: 1 K Roy (B&W, W40) 30:40
W60: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 36:17
W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 38:13
BEESTON TRENT 5, Nottinghamshire, May 20
Overall: 1 D Bishop (Huub) 25:14; 2 J Crutchley (Beest) 25:21
M60: 1 J Hunt (Beest) 31:10
Women: 1 Juliet Potter, Charn, W40) 31:27
W50: 1 H Morley (Shelton) 34:57; 2 L Astley 36:04
EMGP BANBURY 5, Oxfordshire, May 19
The third race in the long series went to Skip Nelson, from the host club, in 25:31 and with it victory by over a minute.
For the women, Rachel Doherty repeated her victory from the previous race in the sequence, the Blisworth 5 four days earlier, in a slightly faster 29:46
Overall: 1 S Nelson (Banb) 25:31
M55: 1 D Lockwood (Higham) 28:29; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 28:45
M70: 1 A Phillips (North RR) 35:44
TEAM: 1 Higham 1:51:32
M35 TEAM: 1R&N 1:55:58
Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 29:46; 2 A Walters (Corby) 30:02; 3 S Moss (W’boro) 30:14
W45: 1 Z Kemp (Dav) 31:38; 2 K Godof (Olney) 31:53
W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 33:03
W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 30:55
W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:18
TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 99;14
W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:42:30
PRESTON FAST 5km, Lancashire, May 20
Overall: 1 N Postill (Border) 15:00
M50: 1 R Hope (Horw) 16:36
M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (CleM) 17:55
M70: 1 P Quibell (Wesh) 21:16
Women: 1 K Hurt (Preston) 17:53
W45: 1 G Allen 19:36
W50: 1 C Cardus (Lyth) 19:55
W60: 1 C Sullivan (Wesh) 21:52
EDINBURGH MARATHON, May 24
Overall: 1 C Sarsfield (Hels) 2:18:04; 2 C Phillip (Centr) 2:28:39; 3 S Cumming (E Suth, M35) 2:30:19; 4 O Adam (Ips J) 2:36:41; 5 C Anderson (Kent) 2:37:26; 6 Paul Gourlay (M40) 2:37:33
M45: P Bligny 2:55:02
M50: Andrew Luke 2:56:10
M55: G Wilson (St Ther) 3:04:14
M60: G Parker (Perth R) 3:16:30
M65: J Doyle (Derry S) 3:18:25
Women: 1 M Gibson (Eal E, W40) 2:43:55; 2 Ashleigh Harvie 2:51:52; 3 S Stead (IGHOGH, W35) 2:53:49
W55: Dawn Knox 3:14:21
W65: L Hembury (Tring) 3:59:23
EDINBURGH HALF-MARATHON, May 24
Overall: 1 D Meehan (Tulla) 68:02; 2 R Donald (Dund H) 68:20; 3 C Taylor (Fife) 69:39; 4 J Douglas (Bord, M40) 69:51; 5 Ryan Beattie (M35) 70:16; 6 F Fearn (Edin) 70:37
M50: Martin Hacker 75:23
M55: J Heyes (Wig D) 86:37
M60: Tean Butcher 88:09
M65: Sanne Larsen 97:02
M70: J James (Heat) 97:33
M75: M Davies (Ashf) 1:42:46
Women: 1 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 78:19; 2 M Sanchez Oller (Edin) 80:17; 3 R Halliday (Dunbar, W35) 81:09; 4 L Whittingham (Wilm) 81:02
W55: L Finlay (Dumf RC) 84:07
W60: Pam Forbes 98:43
MULL OF KINTYRE HALF-MARATHON AND 10km, Campbeltown, May 24
M40 (HM): A Anderson (Cambus) 77:32
M50: A Law (VPCG) 96:55
W50: E Mooney (Ochil) 98:23
Women (10km): M Littleson (Dund R) 39:26
W50: L MacPherson (Perth R) 41:36
EDINBURGH MARATHON FESTIVAL 10km, May 23
Overall: 1 J Cruickshank (Metro) 32:12; 2 Ryan Beattie (M35) 32:34
M45: I Hutchinson (Cors) 35:38
M70: F Miller (S’land) 47:33
Women: N Wileman (CoH) 38:29
W50: S Eadsforth 42:05
W60: J Murdy (SSh) 42:44
EDINBURGH MARATHON FESTIVAL 5km, May 23
Women: F Henry (Glas U) 18:17
KIRKCUDBRIGHT HALF-MARATHON, May 23
M40: C Poxton (Cors) 78:21
BABCOCK 10km, Dumbarton, May 21
Overall: 1 T Ghafarfi (Shett) 32:23; 2 O Coetzee (Bella R) 33:10: 3 James Bowness 33:10
M50: J Carter (Cambus) 36:16
M60: S Elliott (Kirkin) 40:49
M70: P O’Brien (Garsc) 44:19
TEAM: 1 Garsc 12; 2 VPCG 58; 3 W End 61
Women: 1 N Mulholland-Stummer (I’clyde) 36:40; 2 C Stewart (Shett) 37:22; 3 M Reid (I’clyde) 38:00
W40: J Cox (G’nock) 39:10
W50: C Heasman (Helen) 41:16
W60: M McCutcheon (Giff N) 44:18
TEAM: 1 Garsc 15; 2 W End 57; 3 Helen 80
LAND O’ BURNS 10km, Ayr, May 20
Overall: D Sherrington (Ayr S, M40) 34:54
Women: 1 K Girvan (Kil’k) 39:47; 2 L Finnigan (N Ayrs, U20) 39:52
W40: Erin Nicol 40:47
W60: A Noble (Troon) 47:56
RIGG RACE 6, Balerno, May 18
Overall: A Hoyle (Cor) 31:20
M40: R Simpson (Edin) 32:14
M50: A Murray (C’gie) 39:42
Women: R Normand (C’thy) 36:39
W40: C Jellema (W Edin) 39:24
W50: Hather Imrie 41:07
W60: E Rennie (Loth) 47:29
U20: R Caves (Harm) 37:37
Fell
HUTTON ROOF CRAGS, Kirkby Lonsdale, May 23
Overall (7M/1300ft): 1 F Barker (Amble) 50:05; 2 M Heppenstall (Sett) 50:45; 3 C Miller (Wharf, M40) 52:16; 4 M Fretwell (Sett) 52:42; 5 Jake Croasdale 52:50; 6 G Raven (Salf, M50) 53:06
M60: G Dawson (Bowl) 61:01
M70: P Harlowe (Wharf) 74:41
TEAM: 1 Sett 30; 2 Helm H 33; 3 Bowl 56
Women: 1 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:33; 2S Martin (Wharf, W40) 57:13; 3 B Dyer (Helm H, W50) 65:39; 4 K Buckley (K&C) 67:10
W60: R Beadle (Amble) 76:30
TEAM: 1 Helm H 41; 2 C’land F 64
ISLE OF JURA, Craighouse Distillery, May 23
Overall (28km/237m): 1 L Fisher (C’thy) 3:13:38; 2 R Downie (L’ber) 3:19:10; 3 B Nikolich (Penn) 3:23:48; 4 H Bolton (C’thy) 3:28:40; 5 P Vokes (HHR) 3:28:41; 6 C Tinnion (Kesw) 3:31:13
M40: R Greenwood (Dark Pk) 3:47:14
M60: I Holmes (Bing) 3:56:32
TEAM: 1 C’thy 10:16:30; 2 Amble 11:02:45; 3 C’thy 11:03:21
Women: 1 N Lang (C’thy) 3:38:02; 2 E Peters (W’lands CC) 4:08:04; 3 A Whitaker (Amble) 4:10:00; 4 E McNicol (C’thy) 4:14:14
W40: J Stephen (Dees R) 4:35:22
W50: J Caddick (Dark Pk) 5:37:05
W60: A Weston (Ilkley) 5:46:05
TEAM: 1 C’thy 12:10:10; 2 Amble 13:56:47; 3 C’thy B 13:58:44
LUKES MOUNTAIN, Meelmore, May 21
Overall (7km/500m):1 T Crudgington (Newc) 35:00; 2 J Scott (Mourne, M35) 39:39; 3 A Tees (BARF, M45) 40:22; 4 K Johnston (Armagh, M35) 40:53; 5 T Conway (Crus) 41:14; 6 D Hicks (Newc, M45) 42:20
M50: Alex Brennan 45:03
M55: N O’Gorman (Annad) 46:19
M60: F Nugent (Blayn) 52:02
M65: P Le Blanc (Newry) 52:42
M75: P McGuckin (Lunch) 60:05
M80: J Adgey (N Down) 70:07
U20: Sam Macauley 45:41
Women: 1 E Dickson (Newry, W40) 47:35; 2 Rachel Qujinn 47:43; 3 K Wilton (Jog Lisb, W50) 47:59; 4 N McCurry (Glens, W35) 48:45
W55: A Andrews (N Down) 56:43
W60: S Pruzina (LVO) 58:31
W65: P Shields (Murl) 61:28
TOTLEY MOOR, Totley, May 19
Overall (10.5km/440m): 1 H Webb (Dark Pk) 43:52; 2 L Roberts (Dark Pk) 44:32; 3 J De-La Harpe (TNRC) 47:27; 4 I Newell (Dark Pk) 47:53; 5 N Strydom (Dark Pk) 47:58; 6 T Throssell (Dron) 48:09
Women: L Watson (Dark Pk) 50:07