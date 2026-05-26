Red-hot racing on the roads and trails of Britain

Welcome to our weekly endurance running round-up where we pick the best of the action from around the country.

CLIVE COOKSON 10km, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, May 20

In a close race, North Shields Poly’s over 40 James Anderson enjoyed a victory over fellow veteran Steven Jackson and Lucan Sutherland in 33:51.

The race took place in very windy conditions, which account for the slower than anticipated times.

Jessica Eaton took the women’s section in 37:03.

Overall: 1 J Anderson (NSP, M40) 33:31; 2 S Jackson (Sund, M40) 33:37; 3 L Sutherland (NSP) 33:42

Women: 1 J Eaton (Tyne Br) 37:03; 2 J Penn-Morley (NSP) 38:18; 3 W Pawsey (NSP, W45) 39:25

CHESHIRE 10km, Knutsford, May 24

Overall: 1 R Allen ((Leeds) 29:49; 2 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 30:23; 3 J Moores (Salf) 31:50

Women: 1 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 36:01

NORTHALLERTON 10km, North Yorkshire, May 24

Overall: 1 L Davies (NE Proj) 31:15

Women: 1 C Knowles (Abbey) 36:07

W55: 1 S Cumber (Hali) 41:35

IVYBRIDGE 10km, Devon, May 23

Overall: 1 L Hayes (Erme V) 34:08

M60: 1 P Monaghan (S Dev) 37:23

Women: 1 N Bond (Tav) 36:08

KIRTON 5, Suffolk, May 22

Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips Ph) 25:33

M65: 1 R Harvey (Fram) 33:34

Women: 1 K King (St Ed, W35) 30:08

W60: 1 V Kennings (Ips J) 37:42

W65: 1 S Roberts (Ips J) 40:47

W70: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 39:00

MID CHESHIRE 5km, Kingsley, May 22

Once again, a Cheshire course has produced a series of fast times and here, it was Harry Johnson who got home first ahead of Calum Johnson, in 14:07, as they took advantage of a very slight downhill between start and finish.

The winner had posted a personal best 13:48 in a Podium Classic race in March but here found a slower time sufficient to beat former English National and Inter-Counties cross-country champion and namesake by four seconds.

It was in a tight race as seven more piled in under 14:20 and, back in 20th spot, first M45 Andrew Davies was only 10 seconds outside his age group all-time best with a 14:35 clocking.

For the women, Amy-Louise Neale, in her first race of the year, won in a personal best 15:02 and this followed the 30-year-old’s new marks over 10km and half-marathon, in early 2025, of 31:12 and 68:12.

Second placed Samantha Harrison set a personal best of 15:11 here in 2023 and, since then, has always been under 15:20 in this event including this year when the 31-year-old’s return was 15:13 and enough to see off third placed Holly Dixon.

Overall: 1 H Johnson (Salf) 14:07; 2 C Johnson (Gate) 14:11; 3 O Roberts (Meirr’dd) 14:12; 4 M Wharton (Sale) 14:16; 5 J Marwood (Salf, U20) 14:18; 6 J Martin (Hallam) 14:18; 7 J Firth (Leeds) 14:18; 8 J Beattie (Leeds, M$0) 14:19; 9 A Cole (Leeds) 14:20; 10 C Jones (Wesh) 14:21; 11 J Birmingham (Salf) 14:24; 12 S Moakes (Usanc) 14:26; 13 L Burgess (B&W) 14:28; 24 L Morris (W Chesh, U20) 14:29; 15 E Brown (Hallam) 14:30

M40: 2 T Charles (Chorl) 1457; 3 D Richardson (Gate) 14:08

M45: 1 A Davies (Mald) 14:35; 2 R Bentley (Meirr’dd) 15:09; 3 D Nugent (Mansf) 15:15

M50: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 15:52; 2 D Richardson (Stoke) 16:03; 3 M Wynne (S’port W) 16:12

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 16:56; 2 D McDonough (Kirkby) 17:04

M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eryri) 16:53; 2 R Johnson (Alt) 17:05

M70: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 19:59

Women: 1 A Neale (Wake) 15:02; 2 S Harrison (Mansf) 15:13; 3 H Dixon (Camb H) 15:33; 4 E Davies (Border) 15:59; 5 L Huxley (B’burn) 16:18; 6 K Wood (York) 16:20; 7 F O’Hare (Liv) 16:26; 8 S Hicks (Belg) 16:30; 9 N Brown (AFD) 16:45; 10 A Morrison (Liv, U20) 16:45

W40: 1 L Hesketh (CleM) 16:49; 2 K Latham (Vale R) 17:27

W45: 1 E Renondeau (Vale R) 18:21; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke) 18:37

W50: 1 G Kinsey (Stroud) 19:29; 2 J Smith (Roch) 20:55

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 19:08; 2 S Taylor (Trenth) 21:03; 3 D Broad (Vale R) 21:47

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 21;28; 2 Y Hill (Osw) 22:50; 3 D Wood-Doyle (Stock) 22:51

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:54

DAVE JONES WESTON PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, May 21

Bristol & West’s Ben Robinson continued his domination of the series in its ninth and final race of the campaign by winning again, this time in 25:24

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 25:24; 2 J Williamson 25:59

M40: 1 D Awde (B&W) 26:39

M55: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28:35

M60: 1 M Robinson 30:30

Women: 1 K Roy (B&W, W40) 30:40

W60: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 36:17

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 38:13

BEESTON TRENT 5, Nottinghamshire, May 20

Overall: 1 D Bishop (Huub) 25:14; 2 J Crutchley (Beest) 25:21

M60: 1 J Hunt (Beest) 31:10

Women: 1 Juliet Potter, Charn, W40) 31:27

W50: 1 H Morley (Shelton) 34:57; 2 L Astley 36:04

EMGP BANBURY 5, Oxfordshire, May 19

The third race in the long series went to Skip Nelson, from the host club, in 25:31 and with it victory by over a minute.

For the women, Rachel Doherty repeated her victory from the previous race in the sequence, the Blisworth 5 four days earlier, in a slightly faster 29:46

Overall: 1 S Nelson (Banb) 25:31

M55: 1 D Lockwood (Higham) 28:29; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 28:45

M70: 1 A Phillips (North RR) 35:44

TEAM: 1 Higham 1:51:32

M35 TEAM: 1R&N 1:55:58

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 29:46; 2 A Walters (Corby) 30:02; 3 S Moss (W’boro) 30:14

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Dav) 31:38; 2 K Godof (Olney) 31:53

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 33:03

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 30:55

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 37:18

TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 99;14

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 1:42:30

PRESTON FAST 5km, Lancashire, May 20

Overall: 1 N Postill (Border) 15:00

M50: 1 R Hope (Horw) 16:36

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe (CleM) 17:55

M70: 1 P Quibell (Wesh) 21:16

Women: 1 K Hurt (Preston) 17:53

W45: 1 G Allen 19:36

W50: 1 C Cardus (Lyth) 19:55

W60: 1 C Sullivan (Wesh) 21:52

EDINBURGH MARATHON, May 24

Overall: 1 C Sarsfield (Hels) 2:18:04; 2 C Phillip (Centr) 2:28:39; 3 S Cumming (E Suth, M35) 2:30:19; 4 O Adam (Ips J) 2:36:41; 5 C Anderson (Kent) 2:37:26; 6 Paul Gourlay (M40) 2:37:33

M45: P Bligny 2:55:02

M50: Andrew Luke 2:56:10

M55: G Wilson (St Ther) 3:04:14

M60: G Parker (Perth R) 3:16:30

M65: J Doyle (Derry S) 3:18:25

Women: 1 M Gibson (Eal E, W40) 2:43:55; 2 Ashleigh Harvie 2:51:52; 3 S Stead (IGHOGH, W35) 2:53:49

W55: Dawn Knox 3:14:21

W65: L Hembury (Tring) 3:59:23

EDINBURGH HALF-MARATHON, May 24

Overall: 1 D Meehan (Tulla) 68:02; 2 R Donald (Dund H) 68:20; 3 C Taylor (Fife) 69:39; 4 J Douglas (Bord, M40) 69:51; 5 Ryan Beattie (M35) 70:16; 6 F Fearn (Edin) 70:37

M50: Martin Hacker 75:23

M55: J Heyes (Wig D) 86:37

M60: Tean Butcher 88:09

M65: Sanne Larsen 97:02

M70: J James (Heat) 97:33

M75: M Davies (Ashf) 1:42:46

Women: 1 R Ezra-Ham (Tamar) 78:19; 2 M Sanchez Oller (Edin) 80:17; 3 R Halliday (Dunbar, W35) 81:09; 4 L Whittingham (Wilm) 81:02

W55: L Finlay (Dumf RC) 84:07

W60: Pam Forbes 98:43

MULL OF KINTYRE HALF-MARATHON AND 10km, Campbeltown, May 24

M40 (HM): A Anderson (Cambus) 77:32

M50: A Law (VPCG) 96:55

W50: E Mooney (Ochil) 98:23

Women (10km): M Littleson (Dund R) 39:26

W50: L MacPherson (Perth R) 41:36

EDINBURGH MARATHON FESTIVAL 10km, May 23

Overall: 1 J Cruickshank (Metro) 32:12; 2 Ryan Beattie (M35) 32:34

M45: I Hutchinson (Cors) 35:38

M70: F Miller (S’land) 47:33

Women: N Wileman (CoH) 38:29

W50: S Eadsforth 42:05

W60: J Murdy (SSh) 42:44

EDINBURGH MARATHON FESTIVAL 5km, May 23

Women: F Henry (Glas U) 18:17

KIRKCUDBRIGHT HALF-MARATHON, May 23

M40: C Poxton (Cors) 78:21

BABCOCK 10km, Dumbarton, May 21

Overall: 1 T Ghafarfi (Shett) 32:23; 2 O Coetzee (Bella R) 33:10: 3 James Bowness 33:10

M50: J Carter (Cambus) 36:16

M60: S Elliott (Kirkin) 40:49

M70: P O’Brien (Garsc) 44:19

TEAM: 1 Garsc 12; 2 VPCG 58; 3 W End 61

Women: 1 N Mulholland-Stummer (I’clyde) 36:40; 2 C Stewart (Shett) 37:22; 3 M Reid (I’clyde) 38:00

W40: J Cox (G’nock) 39:10

W50: C Heasman (Helen) 41:16

W60: M McCutcheon (Giff N) 44:18

TEAM: 1 Garsc 15; 2 W End 57; 3 Helen 80

LAND O’ BURNS 10km, Ayr, May 20

Overall: D Sherrington (Ayr S, M40) 34:54

Women: 1 K Girvan (Kil’k) 39:47; 2 L Finnigan (N Ayrs, U20) 39:52

W40: Erin Nicol 40:47

W60: A Noble (Troon) 47:56

RIGG RACE 6, Balerno, May 18

Overall: A Hoyle (Cor) 31:20

M40: R Simpson (Edin) 32:14

M50: A Murray (C’gie) 39:42

Women: R Normand (C’thy) 36:39

W40: C Jellema (W Edin) 39:24

W50: Hather Imrie 41:07

W60: E Rennie (Loth) 47:29

U20: R Caves (Harm) 37:37

Fell

HUTTON ROOF CRAGS, Kirkby Lonsdale, May 23

Overall (7M/1300ft): 1 F Barker (Amble) 50:05; 2 M Heppenstall (Sett) 50:45; 3 C Miller (Wharf, M40) 52:16; 4 M Fretwell (Sett) 52:42; 5 Jake Croasdale 52:50; 6 G Raven (Salf, M50) 53:06

M60: G Dawson (Bowl) 61:01

M70: P Harlowe (Wharf) 74:41

TEAM: 1 Sett 30; 2 Helm H 33; 3 Bowl 56

Women: 1 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 56:33; 2S Martin (Wharf, W40) 57:13; 3 B Dyer (Helm H, W50) 65:39; 4 K Buckley (K&C) 67:10

W60: R Beadle (Amble) 76:30

TEAM: 1 Helm H 41; 2 C’land F 64

ISLE OF JURA, Craighouse Distillery, May 23

Overall (28km/237m): 1 L Fisher (C’thy) 3:13:38; 2 R Downie (L’ber) 3:19:10; 3 B Nikolich (Penn) 3:23:48; 4 H Bolton (C’thy) 3:28:40; 5 P Vokes (HHR) 3:28:41; 6 C Tinnion (Kesw) 3:31:13

M40: R Greenwood (Dark Pk) 3:47:14

M60: I Holmes (Bing) 3:56:32

TEAM: 1 C’thy 10:16:30; 2 Amble 11:02:45; 3 C’thy 11:03:21

Women: 1 N Lang (C’thy) 3:38:02; 2 E Peters (W’lands CC) 4:08:04; 3 A Whitaker (Amble) 4:10:00; 4 E McNicol (C’thy) 4:14:14

W40: J Stephen (Dees R) 4:35:22

W50: J Caddick (Dark Pk) 5:37:05

W60: A Weston (Ilkley) 5:46:05

TEAM: 1 C’thy 12:10:10; 2 Amble 13:56:47; 3 C’thy B 13:58:44

LUKES MOUNTAIN, Meelmore, May 21

Overall (7km/500m):1 T Crudgington (Newc) 35:00; 2 J Scott (Mourne, M35) 39:39; 3 A Tees (BARF, M45) 40:22; 4 K Johnston (Armagh, M35) 40:53; 5 T Conway (Crus) 41:14; 6 D Hicks (Newc, M45) 42:20

M50: Alex Brennan 45:03

M55: N O’Gorman (Annad) 46:19

M60: F Nugent (Blayn) 52:02

M65: P Le Blanc (Newry) 52:42

M75: P McGuckin (Lunch) 60:05

M80: J Adgey (N Down) 70:07

U20: Sam Macauley 45:41

Women: 1 E Dickson (Newry, W40) 47:35; 2 Rachel Qujinn 47:43; 3 K Wilton (Jog Lisb, W50) 47:59; 4 N McCurry (Glens, W35) 48:45

W55: A Andrews (N Down) 56:43

W60: S Pruzina (LVO) 58:31

W65: P Shields (Murl) 61:28

TOTLEY MOOR, Totley, May 19

Overall (10.5km/440m): 1 H Webb (Dark Pk) 43:52; 2 L Roberts (Dark Pk) 44:32; 3 J De-La Harpe (TNRC) 47:27; 4 I Newell (Dark Pk) 47:53; 5 N Strydom (Dark Pk) 47:58; 6 T Throssell (Dron) 48:09

Women: L Watson (Dark Pk) 50:07