Enhanced Games fall flat as Kerley earns a dubious victory

Fred Kerley wins 100m at the "steroid Olympics" in 9.97 as Britain's Reece Prescod clocks an underpar 10.48 – well over half a second outside his best.

After all the hype and controversy, the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 24) did not produce any amazing performances. If anything, the athletes looked diminished as opposed to enhanced, although men's 100m winner Fred Kerley claimed he had not taken drugs as he clocked 9.97 (0.3).

The 2022 world champion, who has a best of 9.76, ended up running two tenths of a second slower than he did in bona fide competitions.

Reece Prescod, the British athlete who was lambasted by fans for taking part, underperformed even more. The 30-year-old, who ran 9.93 in 2022, clocked 10.48 to finish fifth out of six men.

These Enhanced Games featured only one track and field event with Tristan Evelyn of Barbados winning the women's race in 11.25 (0.3) compared to her best of 11.14. Like Kerley, she also claimed she had not used drugs.

The men's race also saw the sprinters being placed in the starting blocks four times because of false starts and untied shoes.

The only athlete to win the $1 million bonus for going faster than the world record on a night of swimming, weightlifting and athletics was Kristian Gkolomeev, who ended the night by swimming the 50m freestyle in 20.81 seconds.

Kerley, meanwhile, earned $250,000 for winning the men's 100m.