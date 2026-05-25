Götzis Hypomeeting: who, what and when guide

Everything you need to know about the big combined events competition on May 30-31.

Once again the Götzis Hypomeeting features world-class line-ups for its 2026 edition on May 30-31. Such is the quality, history and prestige of this event, victory in the Austrian town almost on a par with success in a major championship.

Leo Neugebauer, the reigning world champion from Germany, will be looking to beat the 9000 points barrier for the first time as his best is 8961. But he also faces tough competition to simply win the decathlon in Götzis.

Damian Warner is an eight-time winner in Götzis and won the Olympic title in 2021. The Canadian also has a best score of 9018 and, now aged 36, will be keen to bounce back from an underpar performance in 2025 when he finished sixth.

Fellow Canadian Pierce LaPage will also be a major contender. The 33-year-old, whose best is 8909, won the world title in 2023 and Götzis in the same season.

Look out as well for Simon Ehammer of Switzerland, as he set a world indoor heptathlon record of 6670 in Toruń when winning a global title earlier this year. The 26-year-0ld also featured in this month's AW magazine.

The American challenge is led by Heath Baldwin, Harrison Williams and Hakin McMorris.

Further contenders include Karel Tilga of Estonia, Niklas Kaul of Germany and Makenson Gletty of France, while Lewis Church leads the British challenge, although last year's winner, Sander Skotheim of Norway, is absent.

The heptathlon will also see a new champion as last year's winner, Anna Hall, has pulled out. Last year the American won with 7032, the second highest score in history, before going on to win the world title in Tokyo.

Sofie Dokter of the Netherlands is the newly-crowned indoor world champion from Toruń. Last year she took second place in Götzis with 6576 points and finished sixth at the World Championships in Tokyo.

She is joined by fellow Dutch athlete Emma Oosterwegel, the bronze medallist from the Olympics in 2021.

READ MORE: The enduring appeal of Götzis

Noor Vidts, the two-time world indoor champion and bronze medal winner at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, leads the Belgian challenge and turns 30 during the competition on May 30.

The United States is represented by Taliyah Brooks, the bronze medallist from Tokyo last year, plus Allie Jones, who finished sixth in Götzis 12 months ago.

Watch as well for Saga Vanninen, the 2025 world indoor champion from Finland, plus Annik Kälin of Switzerland, while Jade O'Dowda of Britain will be hoping to improve her PB of 6391

Watch Götzis 2026 live here