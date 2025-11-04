Morpeth win Norman Woodcock Relays

Our latest UK-wide road running round-up kicks off with this popular Tyne & Wear event.

NORMAN WOODCOCK RELAYS, Gosforth High Park, Tyne & Wear, November 2

With three runners per team and the final stage athlete per team being a woman, these memorial relays were narrowly won by Morpeth Harriers.

They began with Ellis Hetherington, whose time for the 1.66-mile lap around the footpaths of the park stayed as the best of the race at 7:40.

Following him home on stage one was Heaton’s Jacob Garthwaite, whose own time of 7:50 was second quickest.

Jess Eaton, the anchor for third placed team Tyne Bridge was fastest among the women.

Men (3x1.66M): 1 Morpeth 24:48 (E Hetherington 7:40, C Marshall 7:59, H Lawrence (W) 9:09); 2 Heaton 24:58 (J Garthwaite 7:50, E Knight 7:57, J Woodcock (W) 9:11); 3 Tyne Bridge 25:06 (M Hedley 7:59, T Charteris 8:02, J Eaton (W) 9:05); 4 Sunderland 26:17; 5 Gosforth 26:47; 6 Sunderland B 27:13

Fastest: Hetherington 7:40; Garthwaite 7:50; R Slater (Gosf) 7:55

Women: Eaton 9:05 Lawrence 9:09; Woodcock 9:11

M/W40 (3x1.66M): 1 Sunderland 27:13 (N Younger 8:31, R Harrison 8:44, K Stephenson (W) 9:58); 2 NSP 28:05; 3 Tyne Bridge 30;11

M40: A Heppell Gosf) 8:24

W40: J Heslop (Elsw, W45) 9:16

M/W50 (3x1.66M): 1 Tynedale 30:52. Fastest: M Dennison (Low F) 8:29

Women: A Fletcher (Gosf) 10:22

M/W60: Heaton 34:22. Fastest: I Norman (Heat) 9:58

W60: K Williams (Crook) 12:54

BIDEFORD 10, Devon, November 2

Veteran Ronnie Richmond won his home club race in 51:52, but there was a British Masters W75 best further down the field.

This was from Launceston’s Jenny Mills with a British all-time best of 80:35, while the holder of the British W65 all-time mark, Claudine Benstead, was also in action albeit with a time outside her age group best.

Overall: 1 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 51:52; 2 C Hewitt (Tiv) 52:57; 3 J Dee (St Peters) 53:21; 4 F Holman (Plym) 53:33; 5 G Southon (Read) 53:41

M40: 2 O White (Ex’mth) 54:35; 3 R Hardy (Axe V) 55:17

M45: 1 R Snell (Axe V) 57:31

M50: 1 J McConnell (Taunt) 58:58; 2 J Colaco (Newq RR) 59:01

M55: 1 T Wright (Corn) 59:07

M65: 1 K Shelton-Smith 65:27

Women: 1 N Kelly (Tav) 60:36

W40: 1 R Orchard (corn) 63:51

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 66:08

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex’mth) 65:28

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 70:38

W75: 1 J Mills (Launc) 80:35

CIRENCESTER HALF-MARATHON, Gloucestershire, November 2

Overall: 1 T Dunford (B&W) &1:47

M65: 1 M Credicott 82:57

Women: 1 I Stubbs (Wit) 82:58

W50: 1 J Matthews (Ciren) 94:24

W55: 1 T Hill (Stroud) 97:29

DEEPDALE DASH 10km, Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, November 2

Overall: 1 O Donkin (Barton) 31:18

Women: 1 B Ramsey (CoH) 39:25

DERWENTWATER 10, Keswick, Cumberland, November 2

Overall: 1 J Battrick (Kesw) 52:13; 2 T Humphries (Border) 54:25; 3 R Lightfoot (E’boro, M40) 53:28; 4 O Dawson (Wolf) 54:01; 5 S Stead (Kesw) 54:09; 6 D Carter (York Post) 55:38

M40: 2 B Jarvis (Holmf) 56:53

M60: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 61:03

Women: 1 M McKnespie Leeds) 62:23

W50: 1 E Nielsen (Eden) 70:40; 2 L Osborn (Kesw) 71:41

EAST COAST 10km, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, November 2

Overall: 1 D Adams Norw) 30:57; 2 G Gay (Norw) 31:52; 3 N Bath (Norw RR) 31:56

M50: 1 K Holland (Wym) 34;50

M60: 1 M Tuff (F’land) 38:45

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 35:45

FLYING FOX 10, Standon, Staffordshire, November 2

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 51:15; 2 J Thomas (Stoke) 53;12; 3 C Gidlow (SZtoke, M45) 53:56

Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 63:12

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 67:57

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 76:11

GUY FAWKES 5, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, November 2

Overall: 1 M Kelly 25:27

M50: 1 M Thomas 27:48

M60: 1 J Mower 30:37

Women: 1 A Tredgett 29;14; 2 B Timmings (W35) 29;19; 3 G Greenwood 29;36

W45: 1 K Jacobs 31:54

W55: 1 K Ramsey (Charn) 31:57; 2 F Maycock (W Tempo) 33;57

W75: 1 S Smith 38:22

GUY FAWKES 10, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, November 2

Overall: 1 E Hobbs (Ilk) 54:40

Women: 1 H Cross (Pock, W40) 69:24

HERTFORDSHIRE HALF-MARATHON, Knebworth, November 2

Overall: 1 A Milne (HW) 6t8:10; 2 M Waddington (Ware) 69:10

Women: 1 R Woolfe (THH) 82:03

RICHARD BURTON 10km, Cwmavon, South Wales, November 2

Dewi Griffiths added to his tally of race wins in 2025 with a victory over Swansea team-mate Jonathan Butler in 29:25.

This was his fifth successive victory in this race and the ninth win of the year for Griffiths, who set a personal best of 28:20 in Manchester last year.

For the women, Paris Olympic marathon runner Clara Evans won comfortably over Pontypridd club colleague Olivia Tsim in 33:34.

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:25; 2 J Butler (Swan) 30:23; 3 J Giffiths (Swan) 31:44

M60: 1 A Blair (Les C) 39:41

Women: 1 C Evans (P’pridd) 33:34; 2 O Tsim (P’pridd) 35:07

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, October 31

Overall: 1 L Laylee (Herne H) 15:27

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:28; 2 A Green (North Tri) 18:53; 3 K McDonald (Hill) 18:56

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 26:11

Women: 1 C Davies (Herne H) 17:43

W45: 1 E Skinner (Kent) 19:11

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 18:45; 2 A Farrall (Tun W) 20:40; 3 P Blackledge (B&H) 20:48

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 19:50; 2 J Kenneally (B&H) 21:06

W60: 1 C Elms (Dulw R) 19:14; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:34; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 22:17; 4 P Major (S Lon) 22:41; 5 D Steer (St Alb) 23:04

W65: 1 A Morris (Rei P) 25:06; 2 G Coulson (Vets) 25:31