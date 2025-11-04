Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Morpeth win Norman Woodcock Relays

AW Results Road Morpeth win Norman Woodcock Relays

Morpeth win Norman Woodcock Relays

Log out
AW
Published: 04th November, 2025
Updated: 4th November, 2025
BY Martin Duff

Our latest UK-wide road running round-up kicks off with this popular Tyne & Wear event.

NORMAN WOODCOCK RELAYS, Gosforth High Park, Tyne & Wear, November 2

With three runners per team and the final stage athlete per team being a woman, these memorial relays were narrowly won by Morpeth Harriers.

They began with Ellis Hetherington, whose time for the 1.66-mile lap around the footpaths of the park stayed as the best of the race at 7:40.

Following him home on stage one was Heaton’s Jacob Garthwaite, whose own time of 7:50 was second quickest.

Jess Eaton, the anchor for third placed team Tyne Bridge was fastest among the women.

Ellis Hetherington (David Hewitson)

Men (3x1.66M): 1 Morpeth 24:48 (E Hetherington 7:40, C Marshall 7:59, H Lawrence (W) 9:09); 2 Heaton 24:58 (J Garthwaite 7:50, E Knight 7:57, J Woodcock (W) 9:11); 3 Tyne Bridge 25:06 (M Hedley 7:59, T Charteris 8:02, J Eaton (W) 9:05); 4 Sunderland 26:17; 5 Gosforth 26:47; 6 Sunderland B 27:13

Fastest: Hetherington 7:40; Garthwaite 7:50; R Slater (Gosf) 7:55

Women: Eaton 9:05 Lawrence 9:09; Woodcock 9:11

M/W40 (3x1.66M): 1 Sunderland 27:13 (N Younger 8:31, R Harrison 8:44, K Stephenson (W) 9:58); 2 NSP 28:05; 3 Tyne Bridge 30;11

M40: A Heppell Gosf) 8:24

W40: J Heslop (Elsw, W45) 9:16

M/W50 (3x1.66M): 1 Tynedale 30:52. Fastest: M Dennison (Low F) 8:29

Women: A Fletcher (Gosf) 10:22

M/W60: Heaton 34:22. Fastest: I Norman (Heat) 9:58

W60: K Williams (Crook) 12:54

Norman Woodcock Relay (David Hewitson)

BIDEFORD 10, Devon, November 2

Veteran Ronnie Richmond won his home club race in 51:52, but there was a British Masters W75 best further down the field.

This was from Launceston’s Jenny Mills with a British all-time best of 80:35, while the holder of the British W65 all-time mark, Claudine Benstead, was also in action albeit with a time outside her age group best.

Overall: 1 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 51:52; 2 C Hewitt (Tiv) 52:57; 3 J Dee (St Peters) 53:21; 4 F Holman (Plym) 53:33; 5 G Southon (Read) 53:41

M40: 2 O White (Ex’mth) 54:35; 3 R Hardy (Axe V) 55:17

M45: 1 R Snell (Axe V) 57:31

M50: 1 J McConnell (Taunt) 58:58; 2 J Colaco (Newq RR) 59:01

M55: 1 T Wright (Corn) 59:07

M65: 1 K Shelton-Smith 65:27

Women: 1 N Kelly (Tav) 60:36

W40: 1 R Orchard (corn) 63:51

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 66:08

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex’mth) 65:28

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 70:38

W75: 1 J Mills (Launc) 80:35

CIRENCESTER HALF-MARATHON, Gloucestershire, November 2

Overall: 1 T Dunford (B&W) &1:47

M65: 1 M Credicott 82:57

Women: 1 I Stubbs (Wit) 82:58

W50: 1 J Matthews (Ciren) 94:24

W55: 1 T Hill (Stroud) 97:29

DEEPDALE DASH 10km, Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, November 2

Overall: 1 O Donkin (Barton) 31:18

Women: 1 B Ramsey (CoH) 39:25

DERWENTWATER 10, Keswick, Cumberland, November 2

Overall: 1 J Battrick (Kesw) 52:13; 2 T Humphries (Border) 54:25; 3 R Lightfoot (E’boro, M40) 53:28; 4 O Dawson (Wolf) 54:01; 5 S Stead (Kesw) 54:09; 6 D Carter (York Post) 55:38

M40: 2 B Jarvis (Holmf) 56:53

M60: 1 C Upson (Cambus) 61:03

Women: 1 M McKnespie Leeds) 62:23

W50: 1 E Nielsen (Eden) 70:40; 2 L Osborn (Kesw) 71:41

EAST COAST 10km, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, November 2

Overall: 1 D Adams Norw) 30:57; 2 G Gay (Norw) 31:52; 3 N Bath (Norw RR) 31:56

M50: 1 K Holland (Wym) 34;50

M60: 1 M Tuff (F’land) 38:45

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 35:45

FLYING FOX 10, Standon, Staffordshire, November 2

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 51:15; 2 J Thomas (Stoke) 53;12; 3 C Gidlow (SZtoke, M45) 53:56

Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 63:12

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 67:57

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 76:11

GUY FAWKES 5, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, November 2

Overall: 1 M Kelly 25:27

M50: 1 M Thomas 27:48

M60: 1 J Mower 30:37

Women: 1 A Tredgett 29;14; 2 B Timmings (W35) 29;19; 3 G Greenwood 29;36

W45: 1 K Jacobs 31:54

W55: 1 K Ramsey (Charn) 31:57; 2 F Maycock (W Tempo) 33;57

W75: 1 S Smith 38:22

GUY FAWKES 10, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, November 2

Overall: 1 E Hobbs (Ilk) 54:40

Women: 1 H Cross (Pock, W40) 69:24

HERTFORDSHIRE HALF-MARATHON, Knebworth, November 2

Overall: 1 A Milne (HW) 6t8:10; 2 M Waddington (Ware) 69:10

Women: 1 R Woolfe (THH) 82:03

RICHARD BURTON 10km, Cwmavon, South Wales, November 2

Dewi Griffiths added to his tally of race wins in 2025 with a victory over Swansea team-mate Jonathan Butler in 29:25.

This was his fifth successive victory in this race and the ninth win of the year for Griffiths, who set a personal best of 28:20 in Manchester last year.

For the women, Paris Olympic marathon runner Clara Evans won comfortably over Pontypridd club colleague Olivia Tsim in 33:34.

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:25; 2 J Butler (Swan) 30:23; 3 J Giffiths (Swan) 31:44

M60: 1 A Blair (Les C) 39:41

Women: 1 C Evans (P’pridd) 33:34; 2 O Tsim (P’pridd) 35:07

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, October 31

Overall: 1 L Laylee (Herne H) 15:27

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:28; 2 A Green (North Tri) 18:53; 3 K McDonald (Hill) 18:56

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 26:11

Women: 1 C Davies (Herne H) 17:43

W45: 1 E Skinner (Kent) 19:11

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 18:45; 2 A Farrall (Tun W) 20:40; 3 P Blackledge (B&H) 20:48

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 19:50; 2 J Kenneally (B&H) 21:06

W60: 1 C Elms (Dulw R) 19:14; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:34; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 22:17; 4 P Major (S Lon) 22:41; 5 D Steer (St Alb) 23:04

W65: 1 A Morris (Rei P) 25:06; 2 G Coulson (Vets) 25:31

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link