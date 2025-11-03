Jazmin Sawyers to tackle pentathlon during this winter's indoor season

British long jumper returns to her roots and will compete in the five-event, one-day competition for fun early in 2026.

After making a successful return to competition this year following Achilles surgery, Jazmin Sawyers, the 2023 European indoor long jump champion, is aiming to compete in a pentathlon this coming winter.

The 31-year-old is used to training for the relatively straightforward discipline of jumping into a sand pit. But in coming months under coach Aston Moore she will aim for a one-day event that includes 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m.

The experience won't be too alien for Sawyers, though, as she started her athletics life as a combined events athlete.

From 2008-2011 Sawyers won several English Schools and England Athletics combined events titles and she placed ninth in the 2011 World Under-18 Championships in Lille.

What's more, heptathlon great Katarina Johnson-Thompson is in her current training group.

"During indoors I will still long jump but I will be training for five events," she says. "I've not done a pentathlon since I was 16 but I'll be doing at least one in 2026.

"Combined events is where I found my love for athletics and I've always wanted to see what I can do when I go back to it as a stronger, faster and more experienced athlete. And when I look at the next few years, this seems to be the best time to do it.

"I can't wait to be learning new things again but when the indoor season is over I'll be back focusing on long jump. I've been threatening to do this for years and now's the time."