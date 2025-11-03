UK Indoor Champs returns to Birmingham

Utilita Arena will stage national event on February 14-15 with the Keely Klassic returning the following weekend.

The Novuna UK Indoor Championships will be held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in 2026 and slightly earlier in the season than usual.

The two-day meeting kicks off on Valentine's Day, February 14 and concludes on February 15 and will act as the British trial for the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, on March 20-22.

The meeting effectively takes the old date of the former Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, which was televised on BBC and dubbed the "Weltklasse of the indoor season" due to its high quality fields, but has vanished since the pandemic.

This means there are once again no British meets in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold this coming season.

Instead the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold calendar is as follows:

Jan 24: New Balance Indoor Grand Prix – Boston, USA

Feb 1: Millrose Games – New York, USA

Feb 3: Czech Indoor Gala – Ostrava, Czechia

Feb 6: World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid – Madrid, Spain

8Feb 8: INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe – Karlsruhe, Germany

Feb 11: Belgrade Indoor Meeting – Belgrade, Serbia

Feb 19: Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophee EDF – Lievin, France

Feb 22: ORLEN Copernicus Cup – Torun, Poland

There are also Silver, Bronze and Challenger events in the 80-strong World Indoor Tour fixture list, though, and British events include the scottishathletics EAP Indoor International in Glasgow (Challenger) on January 31, The Keely Klassic in Birmingham (Bronze) on February 22, Vault Manchester (Challenger) on February 28 and Air Loughborough (Challenger) on March 8.